To correct all the factual, logical and interpretive errors appearing on the editorial page of The Roanoke Times would be a full time job for a more competent person than myself. Nevertheless, one point of the May 27 editorial, “No mask, no service,” deserves comment.
The editors compare Governor Northam’s order for mandatory face masks for all customers entering a Virginia business to the practice of some stores requiring shirts and shoes to obtain service. They state, “What’s the difference between the two, other than wearing shoes and shirts to get served is a long-established custom and wearing a mask isn’t?”
Are we to conclude from this that the editors see no difference between an individual owner requiring something for his specific business to meet its specific needs and a state-wide order affecting all businesses, an order issued by governmental authority, carrying the force of law, and enforceable by threats to business licenses?
These are clearly not analogous situations and conflating the two only results in confusing the actual issues involved. Many years ago in my youth, I was taught that a false or superficial analogy constitutes a fallacy of irrelevance.
CHARLES ROSS
SALEM
