The FBI determined the noose in Bubba Wallace's garage was there for at least a year. So, no one noticed this for an entire year?
With current heated racism issues, the old hanging noose was just discovered--how convenient. Oh! it just happened to be in the only black NASCAR driver's garage. Do you really believe this?
What can I say, we all know the government tells us the truth. Government Executive online article (2020, Feb 14) headlines: FBI has Failed to Move the Needle on Diversity Over the Past Decade. In 2019, 74.4% of the FBI workforce was white.
I have to wonder were there any black agents in the noose investigation. As a Caucasian RN, I'm disheartened at how society treats one another. Folks we're all humans no matter what race! Why not tie a bow instead of a noose? This was a deliberate act of hatred.
DEBRA SHIPMAN
BLACKSBURG
