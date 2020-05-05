Seniors and employees with a secure source of income: here is a coronavirus gift you can give. Feel free to use the transmittal letter below.
We have received our federal distribution on account of the coronavirus pandemic. As federal retirees, our monthly income is as secure as the country’s pledge to honor all its obligations. This is not the case for the vast majority of employees of small businesses affected by this dreadful disease.
We have decided to donate most of our share of the distribution to those who make such a difference to us in our lives as senior citizens in our eighties. You enable us to continue living in our home, receive personal services, dine at our favorite restaurants, visit our favorite theaters and other places of entertainment, and live enjoyable lives in a beautiful community with loving and caring neighbors and friends such as you.
Please accept the enclosed contribution as an expression of our gratitude for the contribution you make to our lives.
JIM AND NOEL COSBY
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.