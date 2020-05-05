Seniors and employees with a secure source of income: here is a coronavirus gift you can give. Feel free to use the transmittal letter below.

We have received our federal distribution on account of the coronavirus pandemic. As federal retirees, our monthly income is as secure as the country’s pledge to honor all its obligations. This is not the case for the vast majority of employees of small businesses affected by this dreadful disease.

We have decided to donate most of our share of the distribution to those who make such a difference to us in our lives as senior citizens in our eighties. You enable us to continue living in our home, receive personal services, dine at our favorite restaurants, visit our favorite theaters and other places of entertainment, and live enjoyable lives in a beautiful community with loving and caring neighbors and friends such as you.

Please accept the enclosed contribution as an expression of our gratitude for the contribution you make to our lives.

JIM AND NOEL COSBY

ROANOKE

