I'm compelled to respond to Albert Shumate's letter of May 1 ("Put things in perspective"), berating the media for stating the obvious and for exaggerating the seriousness of the coronavirus by using an 'historical perspective' to refute the media's political agenda. In so stating, he describes the virus as 'nothing.' He rightly points out that obviously the USA has more cases of the virus than Italy, because it is larger. Just for the sake of 'perspective,' let's examine this a little deeper. Currently, Italy has 18.29% of our population. As of May 2, it has 18.32% of the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States. Sadly, it appears that we have caught our Italian friends in that regard.
Let's look further. As of today, based on population, Italy has suffered 42.9% more deaths than here. It should be noted, however, that Italy peaked earlier and its health care system was overrun, at least regionally. Sadly, the disparity in deaths is being reduced, daily, as our incidence of virus grows and spreads more uniformly across our land. Keep in mind that we have had the benefit of learning from Italy's crisis and, yet, continue to compile grim statistics that will exceed Italy's in most ways - all normalized on a percentage basis.
Mr. Shumate suggests that the media has hyped the virus as worse than historic pandemics. I have not observed this, since such is too easy to refute by a little exploration on the Internet, much as he determined the relative populations of the USA and Italy. The fact is that we have sickened 1.1 million Americans and witnessed more than 65,000 of our citizens killed because of this 'nothing.' The numbers are still growing in spite of all we have learned since the 14th century. Perhaps the historical perspective is not the best lens here. Perhaps a contemporary perspective is in order where we don't have sufficient compassion for those lost unless one's own loved one is afflicted. Perhaps your political agenda is incensed to the point of minimizing the regrettable truth. May we all stay safe and well for each other in this difficult time.
JAMES ARCHER
SALEM
