The joyous Christmas season is once again upon us. With it comes many wonderful concerts and performances featuring familiar (and some not so familiar) music.
Please, please, please...if the music being performed is familiar to you please DO NOT hum, sing or whistle the tune along with the performers. Although this may be satisfying to you, your follow concert attendees either side of you will NOT appreciate your “assisting” the performing artist(s).
Please allow them to ENJOY the program for which they may have paid big bucks.
CHARLOTTE HILL
ROCKY MOUNT
