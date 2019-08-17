The majority of Americans agree with having and following a "No First Use Nuclear Policy," and I ask that ALL presidential candidates also stand solidly behind this policy. Any use of that kind of force is a promise for international catastrophic war that will surely extend to the major cities of the United States.
But even if it didn't, it is morally bankrupt to even consider causing devastation. Our religious, economic and political leaders should be doing everything in their power to step back from the nuclear brink and when they do, the media should be applauding, not criticizing them.
ANNE FAIRBANKS
ROANOKE