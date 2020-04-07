Our Roanoke community needs to beef up measures to increase safety under coronavirus concern. Walmart etc. grocery stores cannot close because they sell daily necessities for us all. Having said that, grocery stores can consider to implement changes to help with this safety effort.
Specifics measures that they may consider include the following:
1) Limit the frequencies of shopping visits by all shoppers
For instance, every household or individual may enter a specific store every three days based on receipt of their most recent purchase. Thus, they also need to be informed of such new rule. If stores need volunteers to do this job, they can announce it.
2) Limit the number of shopping "parties"
For instance, maximum of two. It's common many families bring all their family members, 4 or 5 or even more when they shop. Under current circumstance, it's not necessary, they can reduce it to two.
3) Reduce store open hours
If you think this idea makes sense, please share it with grocery store managers ASAP.
DON CHUNSHEN LI
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.