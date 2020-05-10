I, for one, am happy to see the month of April come to a close. The month brought wind and rain without much sun. Palm and Easter Sundays came and went without our normal celebrations and gatherings. COVID-19 has affected everyone; it will be something we will all remember for years to come.
Gov. Northam has been faced with one difficult decision after another. He has had to weigh how to protect the citizens of the commonwealth from the virus, while keeping the economy going to some degree.
It appears the restriction that he has imposed during the month of April is working in slowing the spread of the virus.
Hopefully in the coming months, the state will be able to return to somewhat normal life. When this happens, citizens of the commonwealth will need to make important decisions. It is going to be our job to help get the economy of Christiansburg and the New River Valley going again. We need to support the organizations in the NRV and especially remember our mom-and-pop and locally owned businesses throughout the community.
The big box stores and Amazon will all survive, but we need to support our local restaurants and retail businesses in the NRV. And we can even start doing that now by ordering take-out or curbside pickup. Many local businesses are still open to serve you safely during this time.
For years, the motto has been “Buy Local.” It is now time to do that by shopping, eating and supporting local businesses. Don’t forget that by doing so, you’re also supporting your neighbors who work in the retail, food service, tourism, entertainment and recreation industries. Don’t forget to tip well.
Will Rogers once said, “If you got it, spent it.” If you can, please spend it at local business and help support our economy.
Let’s do it. Let’s make it happen.
STEVE HUPPERT
Christiansburg Town Council member
