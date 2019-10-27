It has been my privilege to represent the citizens of District B on the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors for the past eight years, and I would like to thank my constituents for their support during my tenure. As we approach Election Day on Nov. 5, it is my pleasure to endorse Sherri Blevins, Republican candidate for the District B Board of Supervisors race.
Sherri has proven herself to be a leader who can get things done. When questions arose surrounding potential safety issues at the Park and Ride site adjacent to Falling Branch Elementary School (such as the apprehension on the site by federal marshals of an armed and dangerous individual), Sherri became a vocal advocate for relocating the site. She attended VDOT meetings, worked with the Board of Supervisors, Christiansburg Town Council and legislators, especially Nick Rush, to get the Park and Ride moved to its current location.
As a small business owner, Sherri knows the importance of understanding and operating within a budget. She has the confidence to ask tough questions, a strong work ethic and the common sense to make good decisions. Sherri is highly qualified, dedicated and engaged. I will be voting for Sherri Blevins on Nov. 5, and I encourage my fellow citizens to do the same.
CHRISTOPHER A. TUCK
District B, Montgomery County Board of Supervisors
