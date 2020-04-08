When you get your stimulus check — assuming you’re one of those eligible — what should you think about?
Some, of course, will think about how they can now pay the rent or buy groceries. Those are practical thoughts for people who live paycheck-to-paycheck and now don’t have one because the shutdowns necessary to break the spread of the coronavirus also have shut down much of the economy.
For those who want to think more philosophically, you might want to ruminate on how a Republican administration quickly turned to an idea espoused by a former Democratic presidential candidate. Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang had promoted a “universal basic income” of $1,000 a month — which he called a “freedom dividend.” Yang’s idea was regarded as something of an oddity yet now a variation of it has become law. Those with longer memories might recall that it was George McGovern who in the 1972 presidential campaign floated the idea of giving every American $1,000 a year. He was laughed at then, even within his own party. Now, President Trump has become a modern-day McGovern in this regard, at least as a temporary measure. These are, indeed, strange times.
Technically speaking, Trump is more of a McGovern Lite. McGovern wanted to send $1,000 to every man, woman and child. When you calculate the rate of inflation, in today’s money that would be $6,188.47. Under the stimulus package Trump recently signed, most Americans will get a one-time check for $1,200 — assuming you make under $75,000 a year or that, if married, you and your spouse together make under $150,000. The size of the check goes down for those making more. Also, qualifying adults will get $500 for every child 17 or younger. Young adults who are claimed as dependents don’t get a check, nor do their parents get any additional money — a curious omission.
In any case, we should be grateful for the $1,200, right? Before you answer that, let’s look at what other countries are doing:
• Australia will pay companies that have lost 30% or more of their revenue $1,500 per worker every two weeks to pass on to the employee, so that works out to $3,000 a month.
• Canada will pay those who have lost their jobs $1,399 a month for four months.
• Denmark is covering 75% of workers’ salaries, up to $3,288 per month.
• France is covering 84% of workers’ net pay (which works out to about 70% of the gross), with apparently no upper limit. If the employee was making the minimum wage ($11.66 per hour), the government will pay 100% of their salary.
• Great Britain is covering 80% of the salaries of workers, up to $2,975 per month.
• Sweden is paying employers 90% of the salaries of any workers who have lost their jobs due to the virus. As with Australia, this is a pass-through to the workers.
The take-away from a comparison with those six countries: In sending out a single check for $1,200 (which works out to minimum wage for four weeks, rounded up by $40), the United States is doing the least of any of them. Now, European countries are famous for their social safety nets, particularly the Nordic countries. Canada, the country closest to us geographically and culturally, is pledging to send workers a total of $5,596 (those are calculated in American dollars, by the way) over four months, so 4.6 times what Americans are getting, although perhaps you can write that off to the fact that Canada is currently governed by a left-of-center party. However, let’s zero in on Australia and Great Britain. Both stand out for this reason: Both are being far more generous than the bipartisan plan crafted in the United States by a Republican Senate and a Democratic House of Representatives and signed into law by a Republican president. Both are even more generous than Canada’s Liberal Party government. And both are also governed by conservative parties — and fairly hard-right governments, too. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was elected last year on an anti-climate change platform that called for opening more coal mines and limiting immigration. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won election on a nationalist platform of taking his country out of the European Union.
The size of the stimulus check clearly isn’t tied to ideology — these examples span the political spectrum. So why is the U.S, the wealthiest nation in the world, being so parsimonious? And keep this in mind: Americans have to pay medical bills that their counterparts in these other countries don’t. They all have national health care systems — the so-called “Medicare For All” that we don’t. That makes our treasury check for $1,200 look even more paltry in comparison to these other countries. So we ask again: Why are American politicians on both the left and right congratulating themselves for sending out $1,200 checks when both liberals and conservatives in other industrial western democracies are doing far more? Bernie Sanders was considered a radical outlier when he called for stimulus checks of $2,000 a month — which still put him only two-thirds of the way toward what conservative governments in Canberra and London were doing.
The answer is that we have a very different political system, even though it looks much the same. Case in point: Not even a conservative prime minister in Britain would dare dismantle that country’s National Health Service, but not even liberal presidents in the United States have dared to propose something similar here. It might be good policy for the United States to emulate these other countries when it comes to helping people through the pandemic, but the policies being enacted in even conservative-run Australia and Great Britain are politically unrealistic in our present culture. Now, some might well wonder just where all this money is coming from, other than the government simply printing more of it. That prompts an interesting conversation on monetary policy. Ultimately, though, both liberal and conservative governments alike are counting on the free market to bail them out. The BBC’s economics editors wrote this about Johnson’s plan to subsidize 80% of Britons’ wages: “It shows that the Treasury does believe that the very sharp plunge in the size of the economy can be followed by a bounceback — but not if millions of people are scarred by unemployment. Economics shows that these can have long lasting impact.” In effect, these countries aren’t just subsidizing wages, they’re subsidizing consumer confidence. You’d think American politicians would want that, too.
This editorial needs to retracted and corrected. The comparisons between what individuals are receiving here in the US vs what others are receiving from aid packages are not accurate. The US CARES package that was passed in late March includes direct checks to citizens as you mention but also includes financial support for individual states unemployment coffers and a huge package for small businesses. The unemployment aid boosts mean that some that lose their jobs will receive more money than they actually took home while they were employed. The small business package reimburses (via forgivable loans) companies for payrolls 2.5 months. Your editorial mentions similar programs in Australia but neglects to mention the same or improved US business assistance. So you aren’t comparing apples to apples. It appears you aren’t even trying. The CARES package totals $2.2 Trillion. Canada’s aid package is $82 Billion. In fact if you compare the aid packages between and the US to their respective GDP figures, Canada’s package is 5% and the US package is 10%. The CARES aid is massive and if your goal is socialism, you can take heart, as there is more to come. The US will continue to print and create digital money out of thin air without thought of consequence. The result will be massive inflation with less goods available and as the US Dollar, which is strong at the moment, will be deflated in its value. The goal of the flawed editorial echoes the goal of most leftists, clamor for more socialism and beat down the US. Don’t worry, socialism is here and more is on its way and the results won’t be nearly as rosy as you picture them to be.
Wunnerful wunnerful wunnerful. More socialism is just what we DON'T need.
Then don't take but you'll be the first one at the trough.
Trump has ignored Congress by firing the oversight chief (who has worked in government since at least 1990 and through both Democratic and Republican presidents) so that He himself can decide how to disburse that 2.2 Trillion dollar package. I take it you feel good about that. The man has had at least six bankruptcies including with gambling establishments. I don't want him anywhere near 2.2 Trillion dollars; before we know it he'll be trying to buy Greenland again or some such nonsense.
By the way, I do not acknowledge that you are correct about anything specific that you wrote. It's your interpretation of the bill which, judging by past letters, is just your opinion about how things work.
The bill wasn’t a Democrat or Republican Bill. It was approved by all of the Senate, including democrats VA, Kaine and Warner . The president just signed it into law and will not oversee. It’s not surprising you’re unable to argue the facts regarding the specifics of the aid as compared to other countries, when the editorial writer cannot.
Lawrence Welk, are you unaware that Trump has fired two Inspector Generals this week and stated that he will oversee the fund? Keep up.
