The pandemic will be bad, perhaps fatal, for some businesses. For one business sector, though, the pandemic may bring an unexpected reprieve from extinction, perhaps even a guarantee of expanded profits for as far as the eye can see.
That business sector involves the so-called “electronic skill games” that have proliferated at some restaurants, convenience stores and truck stops — and which critics consider little more than slot machines.
“Gray machines” they’re sometimes called because they have fallen into a legal gray area of being unregulated and untaxed. The General Assembly seemed to take that as an affront in this winter’s session. More seriously, the legislature was concerned that these games were draining revenues away from the state-run Virginia Lottery.
Some wanted to tax the games. Instead, the legislature decided to ban them entirely.
This was one of those votes that saw the political poles reversed. It was Republicans who were most eager to tax the machines —state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, who has been on a crusade to find money for school construction, wanted to use the revenue that way. Meanwhile, it was Democrats who led the push to ban the games — although their motives weren’t moralistic but more about protecting the lottery’s monopoly.
All that was BC — before coronavirus.
Over the weekend, Gov. Ralph Northam proposed amending the bill that will allow casinos in five localities — pending approval in referendums in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond — to use the state’s share of the revenue for school construction. That was the big headliner. In a lower-profile move, Northam also proposed to amend the bill banning the electronic skill games. He wants to push back the date on that ban from July 1 of this year to July 1, 2021 — and tax them. He also wants to use that revenue to fund a COVID-19 relief fund that would help “small businesses get back on their feet and provide support to nursing homes, Virginians looking for employment, individuals with rent and mortgage issues, and people experiencing homelessness.” The specific split would be 84% of the revenue to the relief fund, 12% to local governments that have seen tax revenues decline, 2% to a treatment fund for problem gamblers and 2% for administration costs.
Nobody knows how much revenue this tax would generate, but the administration guesses it might be as much as $200 million — which means $168 million to that COVID-19 relief fund. Ideally, a year from now we won’t need that relief fund any more. So that means the ban on the machines can finally take effect, right? If anyone believes that, they probably don’t know government very well —or human nature. “You ever see the state government terminate a revenue stream of $100 to $200 million a year?” Stanley asks. “I sure haven’t.” Not even a parsimonious Republican legislature is inclined to do that (and remember that it was generally Republicans who were in favor of taxing these games). A Democratic legislature with a lot more spending priorities may find that money especially hard to turn away a year from now. In theory, if those games aren’t around, the players would spend their money on the lottery instead. In theory. Why, um, gamble on that when you know you have a sure thing? Northam wants to give the games a one-year extension but if the legislature goes along in next week’s reconvened session, there’s a good chance these games are here to stay. “All they needed was a year to provide the revenue stream and once you do that, the government is hooked,” Stanley says. Come next year, both state and local governments will have a vested interest in keeping these games around. A future argument: Without that 12% going to local government, your property taxes might get raised. Suddenly these games look a lot more appealing, don’t they?
In a nod to those who find these games tawdry, Northam’s proposal would cap their numbers — based on how many are in place on July 1. That means just one thing: Between now and then the distributors are going to try to rush to get as many games as possible in place —the cap is based on the total they have, not specific locations, so a distributor could put hundreds in a truckstop now and reshuffle them later as restaurants reopen. As keen as the General Assembly was to ban these games, it would seem difficult for legislators to vote against Northam’s proposal. Who wants to be seen voting against a COVID-19 relief fund? And where else is that money going to come from, anyway? There’s also the argument that some establishments find these machines a draw for certain customers. “Our restaurants right now are obviously hurting mightily with being shut down and some will struggle to reopen,” says Clark Mercer, the governor’s chief of staff. If this helps some get back to profitability, how many legislators will want to oppose that? This will be seen by some as an economic recovery vote.
Now, here’s an interesting comparison: The $200 million that the administration thinks these games might generate? That’s more than the $114 million in tax revenues that the state expects to collect from casinos — once they’re open in several years. The “gray machine” money could be collected now, and there’s perhaps almost twice as much of it. The casinos rightly get people’s attention for lots of reasons but these “electronic skill games” are in some ways a bigger business. They just don’t generate employment the way casinos would but the prospect of casinos as a economic development bonanza has always been a chimera. A study by the General Assembly’s own accounting arm, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, found that, yes, casinos would generate a lot of jobs — mostly low-paying jobs. In fact, the JLARC auditors found that they’d be so low-paying that they’d lower the median wages in each of the five cities they’re slated for. When legislators voted for casinos, they were actually voting to lower wages in some of the poorest localities in the state, but we digress. The real financial benefit of casinos isn’t on the jobs side of the ledger, but the tax revenue side. Both the state and local governments are understandably eager for that — yet here’s even more revenue to be had for the taking. Yes, perhaps much of it — for argument’s sake, let’s say even all of it —is diverted from the lottery revenue the state would have anyway.
Still, are legislators really going to vote to turn that money down —either now or a year from now? Don’t bet on it.
