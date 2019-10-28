In the “Lord of the Rings,” the humble and unassuming hobbit Frodo Baggins is entrusted with carrying an evil ring into the hostile land of Mordor to cast it into the only place where it can be destroyed: The volcanic Cracks of Doom.
As those who read the books (or watched the movies) know, in the end even Frodo is overtaken by temptation and cannot bring himself to throw the ring away. Power is corrupting, be it in fiction or in fact.
The climactic scene comes to mind after a recent report on the Virginia Mercury website. Written by veteran Virginia political reporter Graham Moomaw, the story raises the question of whether the Virginia General Assembly will imitate Frodo by trying to hold onto an equally pernicious power: The power to gerrymander.
Some context is in order, admittedly slightly less colorful than the history of hobbits, elves, dwarfs, orcs, wizards and other assorted fantasy beings in J.R.R. Tolkien’s masterwork. (On the other hand, anyone who’s ever spent some time around the General Assembly might have felt they had ventured into the depths of Mordor, but we digress.)
We could go back to the time of Elbridge Gerry, the early 19th century governor of Massachusetts, whose name is now forever appended to the practice of drawing misshapen legislative districts to favor the governing party — in his case, the Democratic-Republican Party.
Instead, we’ll fast forward through the next 200 years and take up what happened earlier this year in the Virginia General Assembly. Just as “Lord of the Rings” saw a rare alliance of elves and dwarves at the Council of Elrond, Richmond saw a rare alliance of Democrats and Republicans — or at least enough to set in motion a constitutional amendment that might put an end to gerrymandering.
For years, the party out of power has called for a non-partisan commission to draw legislative lines and the party in power has jealously guarded its power to draw the lines however it saw fit. That meant in the 1990s, when Republicans in the minority, they were the ones who made the noble case for having voters pick their legislators, and not the other way around. Come the 2000s, when Republicans were in the majority, they suddenly lost their fervor for a non-partisan commission — and Democrats miraculously found virtue in the very thing they had once rejected. Funny how that is.
So what changed this year? It’s really what happened two years ago, when Democrats picked up an astonishing 15 seats in the House of Delegates in the first legislative elections in the Donald Trump era. For the first time, Republicans saw their majorities possibly slipping away. After those elections, they clung to the narrowest of margins — 51-49 in the House and 21-19 in the state Senate. They also began to wonder what would happen if Democrats won control in this November’s legislative elections, which will determine, among other things, the party that will be in charge for the next redistricting in 2021. Republicans didn’t have to wonder long, of course. Democrats would do to Republicans exactly what Republicans had done to them — and what Democrats had done to Republicans back in the ’90s and before. The winning party will gerrymander districts as much as they can. That is one of the essential truisms of politics.
There already was a bipart-isan group called OneVirginia2021 pushing for a non-partisan redistricting commission. With the General Assembly narrowly divided, and the future in doubt, suddenly there was a majority of legislators on both sides who saw the merit in such a commission. Specifically, what was on the table was a proposed amendment to the Virginia Constitution to require such a commission. Here’s how constitutional amendments work in Virginia: They have to be passed by the General Assembly — twice, with an election in between. Then they go to the voters. The first vote was earlier this year, and the amendment passed. In November, we have elections. That means the amendment must get passed again by the new General Assembly that convenes in January. If so, it will be put before voters in November 2020. If the experience of other states is any guide, if it’s put before voters, it will pass.
That means the next critical step is whether the new General Assembly will once again pass the amendment. The Virginia Mercury article raised the prospect that it might not. The Mercury said that “both Democrats and Republicans are whispering that the idea is doomed if their opponents get power.” Maybe that’s just the usual pre-election posturing: If the other side wins, bad things will happen.
Still, there’s reason enough to be apprehensive. These are, after all, politicians we’re talking about. Now, we’re not as cynical as some: We actually believe most legislators are in Richmond to do what they think is best for the state, even if their conception of what is best sometimes differs from ours. Still, we also know human nature (and hobbit nature as well): It’s hard to give up power, and this constitutional amendment means the General Assembly would give up its redistricting power. For whichever party finds itself in the majority, that’s akin to Frodo casting away “The One Ring to Rule Them All.” It’s easy to see Republicans prevailing in November and thinking: “whew, that was close, but now that we’ve won, we don’t need this commission anymore.” It’s also easy to see Democrats winning and thinking, “hmm, now that we’re in charge, gosh, we still don’t like gerrymandering, but first we’d really like to gerrymander some Republicans out of their seats.”
The amendment that passed isn’t perfect – few things made by mortal man are — and therein lies the excuse to kill it: Oh, we really do want to end gerrymandering, but we need a better amendment than this one.
That’s a seductive line, as temptation often is: The reality is this amendment is the only shot available if we want to have something in place for the 2021 redistricting. Let’s hope the solution here is less gruesome than the one in “Lord of the Rings,” where the tragic character Gollum bit off Frodo’s finger to get the ring, only to fall into the fire himself. Still, that was an effective solution and if one party here needs to lose a finger to get rid of gerrymandering, so be it.
