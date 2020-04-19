The General Assembly reconvenes on Wednesday in a session like none other. The House of Delegates will meet under a tent on the Capitol grounds, with everyone masked. The state Senate will gather in a spacious conference room at the Science Museum of Virginia where senators can keep their six-foot distance.
Virginia has no provision for a teleconferencing session to meet the legislature’s constitutional mandate to take up all the bills that Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed to amend. The General Assembly cannot Zoom. The only comparable session came in 1849, when the legislature fled a cholera outbreak in Richmond and set up shop at a resort near Warrenton — Fauquier White Sulphur Springs. We are indebted to Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Jeff Schapiro for unearthing that particular factoid. Legislators back then spent two months leisurely legislating in posh surroundings — while also “playing 10-pins or billiards, strolling the manicured grounds or attending balls or horse races — incurring the wrath of pointed-pen journalists.” We suspect legislators Wednesday will be more eager to do their business and split.
This year’s General Assembly will also be asked to do something that may truly be unprecedented: It’s being asked to throw out thousands of votes that have already been cast. Of the many things complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic are two upcoming elections —the May 5 municipal elections in many localities and the June 9 primaries, the headliner of which is a Republican primary to pick a candidate to oppose U.S. Sen. Mark Warner. Northam has already used his executive authority to move the primaries to June 23, a date that falls after his stay-at-home orders expire. However, he’s asked the General Assembly to vote Wednesday to move those May 5 municipal elections to November.
Here’s the problem with that: Thousands of votes have already been cast via absentee ballots. Northam had been urging voters to request an absentee ballot — and voters have done so. Now he wants the legislature to vote to discard all those. There’s a practical reason for this: If those absentee ballots were to be counted, then election officials would have to set up a system in November to give separate ballots to those who have already voted in those municipal elections and those who haven’t. That’s way too complicated. So Northam is proposing simply to move the elections and start over.
We understand his desire to keep things simple — and keep voters safe. However, discarding votes that have already been cast seems distasteful. Do legislators really want to do that? More to the point, do Democrats —who historically have been the ones pushing for greater ballot access — really want to be the party that cancelled votes already cast?
Democrats have been pushing voting by mail (a system that’s not as radical as it sounds; five states now hold all their elections by mail; 33 states already have provisions for at least some voting by mail and every state has provisions for absentee voting by mail). Here’s a case where voters have already been voting by mail — and doing so rather enthusiastically as it turns out.
In this same election cycle four years ago, Salem saw 1,888 voters cast ballots — 81 of them through absentee. So far this year, more than 1,400 Salem voters have requested absentee ballots, and the deadline to do so isn’t until April 28. It’s entirely possible that Salem might have as many absentee ballots in this election as it did total voters four years ago. Why throw all those out? Salem voters have done exactly what they were asked to do. Yes, there might still be some people who want to cast a ballot in person — but wouldn’t it be better at this point to figure out a safe way for them to do so than to shred all those absentee ballots that are being cast in good faith?
Other localities have also seen a surge in the number of absentee requests. Four years ago, Radford had 1,922 voters — 33 of those by absentee. So far this year, more than 500 people have asked to vote absentee. In Rocky Mount, 88 voters have requested ballots — nearly one-third of the 298 people who cast ballots in 2016, when only 11 voted absentee. Even in Vinton, where all the candidates are running unopposed, more than 100 people have requested absentee ballots. That’s up from six last time around, when 372 people voted in a contested election. Vinton has even figured out an in-person system — move all voting to the municipal building where election officials and voters can be separated by glass windows in the treasurer’s office.
Rather than discard all those ballots, why shouldn’t the General Assembly instead take advantage of the situation and figure out how to make these all-mail elections? Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William County and now a candidate for governor in 2021, has been pushing for an all-mail November election. This seems a good opportunity to test that system before the main event. For Virginia to go to an all-mail system in the biggest election we have without any kind of warm-up requires an unwarranted faith in everything going right. Or, the legislature could adopt an idea from state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham County, and move the May elections to coincide with the rescheduled June 23 primaries. Even holding those elections in person seems a risky idea. A Virginia-specific model developed by researchers at the University of Virginia now suggests that the virus won’t peak in the state until late summer.
Ken Srpan, secretary of the Roanoke County Electoral Board, points out practical difficulties yet unaddressed: “The governor shut down all schools in the state through summer school. That’s half of Roanoke County’s polling places. Who has the authority to open them on June 23?” Many other polling places are at churches, who open their doors to voters as a community service. How many of them will want potential carriers bringing the virus into their buildings? Many of the “officers of election” who run the polls are retired and thus in a high-risk category; how many of them will be willing to expose themselves? Can Virginia realistically hold an in-person election in June?
The better idea here would be to figure out a system that allows these absentee ballots to count — and be counted. Whether the municipal elections are still in May or put off until June, to encourage people to vote absentee, and then discard those ballots, sends a troubling message, however well-intended the motives might be. Says Salem registrar Dana Oliver: “People aren’t going to have faith in absentees if this doesn’t go through.”
