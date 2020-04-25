Will the pandemic kill off minor league baseball in Bristol, Danville and just over the line from us in Bluefield, West Virginia?
Quite possibly.
In public, Major League Baseball is focused on how it can salvage part of the 2020 season, perhaps by putting all the teams in Arizona and playing in empty stadiums. Behind the scenes, though, it’s focused on how to kill off 40 of the 160 minor league teams around the country — including the three listed above.
This isn’t new. The New York Times and other news outlets reported in December that Major League Baseball wanted to reorganize the minor league system, ostensibly in a cost-saving move. Technically, the eliminated teams wouldn’t be shut down but Major League Baseball would simply withdraw its financial support, which is essentially the same thing.
After the plan became public — one of many benefits of an aggressive free press — it looked as if MLB backed off on the plan. That’s apparently not the case. It now appears the Minor League Baseball — a separate entity — has relented because what choice do the minor league owners have? They have no leverage at all.
Some of the details are truly “inside baseball.” Ballpark Digest reports that MLB wants to take direct control of minor league teams and dictate which teams are affiliated with which Major League clubs. That wouldn’t affect the Salem Red Sox, which are owned by the same parent company that owns the Boston Red Sox, but it does mean the Pulaski Yankees wouldn’t necessarily be the Pulaski Yankees.
The real headliner, though, remains the plan to eliminate teams. Another thing that hasn’t changed is Major League Baseball’s overarching goal — to eliminate the lowest levels of the minors. The entire Appalachian League — the league that Bristol, Bluefield, Danville and Pulaski play in — is slated for elimination. Nine of the 10 teams would be gone. Only Pulaski would survive — and get promoted to Class A, either to the Low-A South Atlantic League of the High-A Carolina League where Salem plays. All those renovations the team’s new owners have paid for at Calfee Field — along with the increased fan support — will apparently pay off.
As a salve, Major League Baseball holds out the prospect of offering eliminated cities a slot in a “Dream League” of undrafted players — which sounds like a fancy name for the summer leagues of college players that already exist but sometimes draw few fans. Minor league owners fear that without a specific Major League affiliation (read: financial support), those teams aren’t financially viable.
The immediate context for this is contract between the majors and the minors but the bigger context is the negotiations between Major League owners and the players union. The collective bargaining agreement expires at the end of this season. As with any union-management negotiation, each side has different things it wants. One thing the Major League owners want is to cut costs. What they’re offering players in return is a modest pay raise for minor league players and, in theory, better facilities and reduced travel. A study by three computer scientists at Johns Hopkins University disputes the reduced travel part of that offer. Their number-crunching concludes that there is “arguably not a noticeable improvement over the current [minor league] structure and will not significantly improve the wear and tear on [minor league] players.” One important disclaimer: One of those computer scientists is part-owner of the Hagerstown Suns, one of the teams slated for contraction. The report intentionally left Hagerstown out of the data in the interest of objectivity and maybe numbers don’t lie, but Major League Baseball likely isn’t moved anyway.
In any case, here’s the big picture: None of these 40 communities have any voice in the process at all. This is purely a negotiation between the Major League Baseball owners and the minor league owners.
Politicians have weighed in. Many — including Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, and Reps. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt County; Morgan Griffith, R-Salem; and Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson County — have written or signed onto letters of protest. The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to direct the General Accounting Office to study the “social, economic, and historic contributions” of minor league baseball; the Senate has yet to vote. Major League Baseball owners probably aren’t scared of a study. They would be scared of Congress withdrawing their anti-trust immunity, but nobody’s seriously put that on the table.
Here are the real politics of the matter: Most of these teams are in small cities, which means they’re largely in places that vote Republican. However, Ballpark Digest reports that the pushback against more aggressive congressional action is “mostly coming from conservatives who question the need for government intervention on the contraction issue.” If that’s so, their ideology puts them at odds with the economic interests of their communities.
Here’s why all this matters: This isn’t really about baseball, as pleasant as the summer game might be. It’s about economic development. A minor league baseball team is part of the quality of life factor for every community — just as greenways, arts groups and other amenities are. Losing a minor league baseball team isn’t going to send any community into a depression, but it does take away one selling point at a time when small communities are already finding themselves on the wrong side of the growing economic divide between high-growth metro areas and the rest of the country.
We’d be foolish to think that everything will always stay the same as it has been. Things are always changing, with everything. Bassett, Covington, Marion, Martinsville, Radford and Wytheville all once had minor league teams. Now they don’t. Their departure was part of the more natural ebb-and-flow of the economy. This represents a wholesale assault on small town America. Not as big an assault as the loss of manufacturing companies to lower-cost locations overseas, or the exodus of educated young adults. Still, it’s an injury inflicted by distant billionaires. Baseball owners have the right to act in their economic self-interest, just as manufacturers have — but communities also have the right to object to things that hurt their economies.
Where is the presidential tweet condemning this contraction plan? What Bristol, Danville, Bluefield and other communities need is the political equivalent of a brushback pitch. Or maybe something a little closer. Who will throw it?
