In “The Lord of the Rings” Frodo Baggins was the keeper of the all-powerful “one ring to rule them all” for 17 years before even the humble hobbit from the Shire fell under the sway of its intoxicating power.
The Democrats who now control the Virginia House of Delegates apparently do not possess the sturdy constitution of a hobbit. It’s taken them less than two months to become addicted to the legislative equivalent of such ominous power. Or, if you want to be more generous, about four months if you start counting from the November election that saw them restored to a majority.
In J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic tale, Frodo carried the ring all the way to Mordor, intending to cast it into the volcanic Cracks of Doom — only to find that his courage failed him. At the critical moment, he could not bring himself to part with the power that had already started to corrupt him. The ring was only destroyed because the pathetic creature Gollum tried to seize it — biting off Frodo’s ring finger, ring and all, before accidentally falling with it into the lava pit below. House Democrats seem to find themselves in the same position — unwilling to vote for a constitutional amendment that would attempt to ban gerrymandering by taking the power of redistricting out of the hands of legislators and handing it instead to a bipartisan commission. The House version of the amendment is bottled up in subcommittee where it appears nothing will happen by today’s deadline. Meanwhile, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn hasn’t transmitted the Senate version to committee at all — leaving it in a strange kind of limbo. Mitch McConnell would be proud of such parliamentary sleight of hand.
Here’s the relevant background: The amendment passed the General Assembly last year, when Republicans narrowly held both chambers but saw the end of their reign coming. That year saw the political equivalent of a harmonic convergence: Republicans who had long opposed redistricting reform feared a coming Democratic majority and decided a bipartisan commission for redistricting was a good idea, after all. Meanwhile, Democrats who had long crusaded for reform — and may not have been convinced they’d win a majority — were also keen to vote for the measure. However, under Virginia’s constitution, a proposed constitutional amendment has to pass the General Assembly a second time — after an election — before going to voters. That means the amendment has to pass again this year. The Democratic-controlled Senate has done so. The Democratic-controlled House has not, and appears poised to strangle the amendment in sub-committee the way Sméagol (aka Gollum) once killed his brother Déagol over the ring. There are some reasonable objections to raise about the proposed amendment — it’s not perfect, few legislative actions are. However, it sure looks like House Democrats have simply decided they like the awesome power to gerrymander their political opponents.
Let’s deal with those valid concerns first. Instead of leaving the drawing of new legislative and congressional district lines to the majority party, the amendment would set up a 16-member commission. Eight of those would be legislators — two from each party in each chamber. A panel of judges would draw up a list of non-legislators and the legislature would then pick eight of them. That’s more politicians on the panel that redistricting reformers wanted — they wanted a completely non-partisan citizens panel — but this compromise would seem to address the main problem. The majority party would no longer be able to slice and dice the map to serve its partisan interests. The objections to this set-up have come mostly from African-American legislators. They point out that the amendment doesn’t guarantee minority representation on the commission. Some also worry about the provision about what happens if the commission can’t agree on maps — the issue would get punted to the Virginia Supreme Court. The Democrats’ concern about that: Five of the seven justices on the court were chosen entirely by Republicans. Indeed, the court’s current line-up includes one former Republican legislator and the sister of a current Republican legislator. Democrats see that provision as a trap — Republicans could thwart the commission and throw the whole thing to a Republican-dominated court.
The solution to the former comes in the form of separate legislation that spells out the rules of how the commission would work — and that legislation does include provisions for minority representation. The solution to the latter is more one of faith — courts generally don’t like drawing lines themselves and typically assign the work to “special masters,” often academics who specialize in redistricting matters. That’s no guarantee of an outcome that favors Democrats, but that’s the whole point of the amendment — to create a process that doesn’t favor either party. The other solution is time. Five of the seven justices will see their terms expire over the next decade. If Democrats think they’re going to be in the majority for the long term, then they’ll eventually appoint their favorites to the court.
Those who oppose the amendment say they’re not against the concept of non-partisan redistricting. They say they simply want to spike this amendment, but go ahead and pass legislation establishing a non-partisan commission and then come back in future years with a more perfect version of an amendment. In theory, there’s nothing wrong with that — either way it looks like we’d get commission in charge of next year’s redistricting. The danger, of course, is that promised, more perfect, amendment never materializes. Once next year’s redistricting is done, the urgency goes away — for a decade. Legislation can come and go, depending on the whims of a particular General Assembly session. Something written into the state’s constitution is not so easily changed. It comes down to whether you’re willing to trust what amounts to a temporary solution for 2021, or whether you want the guarantee of something written into the state’s fundamental law that would govern both 2021 and the map-making of 2031, 2041, 2051 and beyond.
How strongly do people feel about getting rid of gerrymandering? We will soon find out. If people are willing to trust the legislature to fashion a commission, they need do nothing. If they aren’t so trusting, and want a guarantee written into the state constitution, today would a good day to let the Speaker know. You need not act like Gollum and bite someone’s finger off; only make a phone call or send an email.
