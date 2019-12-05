When John Kennedy was getting ready to appoint his brother, Robert, as attorney general, some advisers cautioned about this act of nepotism. The president-elect was insistent, though, so then the question turned to how the announcement would be made. Kennedy joked to aides: “Well, I think I’ll open the front door of the house some morning about 2 a.m., look up and down the street, and if there’s no one there, I’ll whisper ‘it’s Bobby.’”
That story comes to mind as another set of Democrats about to take power contemplate another unpopular decision: Will Democrats in the House of Delegates block a proposed constitutional amendment that would end partisan gerrymandering in Virginia? And if so, how will they do it? A year ago — heck, even a few months ago — this would have been an unthinkable question. For much of the past decade, it’s been Democrats in Virginia who have been complaining about gerrymandering — mostly since they were the victims of it at the hands of Republicans. Now, though, Democrats have won control of both chambers of the General Assembly and with that, the power to draw new legislative lines after the 2020 census. And there are disquieting signs that the new Democratic majority may decide that maybe gerrymandering isn’t such a bad thing as long as they’re the ones in charge.
Earlier this year, there was a rare harmonic convergence: Republicans afraid of losing their majority and Democrats who had not yet won theirs came together to pass a constitutional amendment to take the power of redistricting out of the hands of legislators and give it instead to a bipartisan citizens’ commission. Now, here’s the thing: Under Virginia law, the new General Assembly must pass the exact same amendment in 2020 before it can go before voters in a referendum in November.
And now there are some Democrats who are starting to question whether passing this amendment is really a good idea. Gov. Ralph Northam and incoming Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw have said they’re for it, but both are distinctly to the right of the party’s activist base. Speaker-elect Eileen Filler-Corn is noticeably silent on the matter. “We’ll be talking to our members. It’s an issue we’ve been discussing and have been working on our list of priorities.” That sounds like a fancy way of not making any promises at all. A small parade of Democratic activists has been speaking out in favor of the amendment. That suggests that there are some Democrats who have yet to be persuaded. There is some urgency to this matter. If the amendment doesn’t pass in 2020, then it’s dead — and the opportunity to ban gerrymandering will pass for another decade. We should not be surprised that some in the Democratic Party are reluctant to deprive themselves of some of their newfound powers. Even in “Lord of the Rings,” the humble hobbit Frodo Baggins was corrupted by the power of The One Ring and couldn’t bring himself to destroy it in the fiery pits of Mordor. Are the real-life Democrats who will now run the General Assembly more pure and less prone to temptation than a fictional hobbit from The Shire? Unfortunately, that’s a question that answers itself.
So let’s skip ahead to the next question: Suppose Democrats decide they want to scuttle this proposed constitutional amendment and keep gerrymandering intact. What are the political consequences?
1. Republicans will say that Democrats are being hypocritical. That would be true, but Democrats probably don’t care what Republicans think — especially since Republicans didn’t come around to finding the virtue in a citizens’ commission until it became clear they would likely find themselves on the wrong end of things after the November elections.
2. Editorial writers will say that Democrats are being hypocritical. That would be true, too, but Democrats probably aren’t too worried about what editorial writers think. Yes, this shocks us as much as it does you.
3. Some Democratic activists will be upset. That’s probably what Democratic leaders are now trying to gauge — how many of their own people will be unhappy and how does that balance out against the practical effects of keeping gerrymandering intact. Let’s be clear: Those practical effects can be pretty intoxicating. Democrats would have the power to do to Republicans exactly what Republicans did to them. Draw strangely shaped districts that benefit them and disadvantage the other side. Put multiple Republicans in the same district just for the sheer thrill of seeing them fight it out. Even in parts of the state — by this we mean Southside and Southwest Virginia — where it’s clear no Democrat will ever win, Democrats can inconvenience Republicans as much as possible by drawing bizarrely shaped districts. Those who redraw legislative maps possess a power that almost rivals that of The Almighty during Creation. We can imagine Democrats contemplating whether to walk away from this immense power. On one shoulder is an angel whispering “it’s for the good of everyone.” On the other is a devil that simply shows them a picture of their least favorite Republican.
Democrats probably wouldn’t kill the amendment with a great public spectacle. No, that would be too messy. They’d probably find some other way to do the deed. They’d bottle it up in committee — a trick they learned directly from Republicans who in turn learned it from a previous generation of Democrats. That way most members wouldn’t have a “no” vote on their records. They might not even speak against it directly — they’d just raise one technical objection after another. And, to be fair, there are plenty of objections that can be raised. No bill is perfect; this one isn’t either — although it’s not really up against a perfect version of itself, it’s up against the status quo. Democrats, though, may come to think that status quo isn’t so bad, after all. It’s not just that they’re in the majority, but they likely think they will be in the majority for a long time to come. The fastest-growing parts of the state vote overwhelmingly Democratic. Democrats might come to think that concern about gerrymandering is a problem of the past — now hand me that computer and let me see what kind of weird shapes we can draw.
Every government, after a big victory, overreaches. Will this be when Virginia Democrats do so? And if they do, will they be forced to pay any price other than being chastised by pesky editorial writers?
