The pandemic has given a big push to something that was already a trend: Voting by mail.
Three states now hold all their elections by mail — Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Two more go all-mail this year — Hawaii and Utah. In all, 33 states have some kind of provision for voting by mail if you count states with “no excuses needed” laws to allow for “early voting” by absentee. Or maybe all 50, if you want to be technical about it, because every state has some kind of allowance for absentee voters.
In Virginia, there’s some urgency to the question. Municipal elections are coming up May 5 in some localities — including Boones Mill, Radford, Rocky Mount, Salem and Vinton — although Gov. Ralph Northam wants to move them to November. He’s already moved the June 9 Republican U.S. Senate primary to June 23. Meanwhile, a chorus of voices has been urging voters to request an absentee ballot for both those elections.
Furthermore, some are using the occasion to push for an all-mail vote in November’s presidential election. In Virginia, the most assertive voice for this is Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William County. When the General Assembly reconvenes April 22, she wants the legislature to create an all-mail election system. We’re seeing the same thing in other states, as well. Generally, it’s Democrats who are pushing for this — and Republicans who are pushing back. In Georgia, the Republican Speaker of the House says the higher turnout that voting by mail might bring would be “devastating” for his party. President Trump has said the same thing, saying about Democratic proposals to boost absentee voting: “They had things, levels of voting that if you ever agreed to, you would never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
The underlying assumption from both parties is that high turnout benefits Democrats and lower turnout benefits Republicans. What if they’re both wrong, though? A study earlier this year by the Knight Foundation produced results that surprised both parties. Knight found that if every eligible adult voted, “non-voters would add an almost equal share of votes to Democratic and Republican candidates” — but that they’d be distributed in a way that would help Republicans in the Electoral College.
It’s hard to dislodge long-held beliefs with a single study, but the Knight report sure scrambles everything that both parties have believed. Knight interviewed 12,000 “chronic non-voters” nationwide, but paid particular attention to 10 swing states. In five of them — Arizona, Florida, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Virginia — Knight found that if non-voters went to the polls, they’d favor Trump over a generic Democratic nominee, often by fairly wide margins. In two states — Minnesota and Nevada — non-voters were split between Trump and a Democrat. In just three — Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin — did non-voters favor a Democrat but in two of those, the margin was so small as to be statistically a tie. Only in one — Georgia — did non-voters have a distinct preference for a Democrat over Trump.
In Arizona, non-voters preferred Trump by a margin of 9%. In Pennsylvania, non-voters preferred Trump by 8%. In Florida, the margin was 5%. In Virginia, the margin was 4%. Only in New Hampshire, where non-voters preferred Trump by 1%, was the margin statistically insignificant. By contrast, the only swing state surveyed where non-voters were distinctly in favor of a Democrat was Georgia, where non-voters favored a Democrat by 5%.
It’s safe to say this is not what either party expected. So why do non-voters in those swing states prefer Trump? There are several possibilities. One is that non-voters are mostly white — and Trump runs best with white voters. Expand the electorate and you add more white voters than you do non-white voters. The other theory is that non-voters clearly aren’t excited by traditional candidates, so perhaps they’re more excited by a non-traditional candidate such as Trump.
The Knight study also found that non-voters tend to be less educated and less affluent than existing voters. At one time, that might have been the profile of a typical Democratic voter, but we’ve seen a pretty profound realignment over the past two decades. (The best example of that is next door to us. West Virginia used to be one of those most reliably Democratic states in the country; now it’s one of the most reliably Republican.)
The key marker to determine how someone votes is now education — study after study has found that those with a college degree were more likely to vote Democratic in 2016; those with less than a college degree were more likely to vote Republican. Republicans wary of an expanded electorate haven’t updated their mindset to the new political reality: These days, they’d often be better off with higher turnout; Democrats would be better off with a smaller one, depending on who those voters actually are.
How would a higher turnout have changed the 2016 election? That’s hard to say. Some of the states with the most pro-Trump non-voters went for Trump so more Trump voters wouldn’t have changed the outcome in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Florida. Would a slight edge for Democrats among non-voters have flipped GOP-voting Wisconsin? Maybe. Conversely, would more non-voters have helped Trump carry Virginia? Possibly — he lost the state by 212,030 votes. However, with a pro-Trump margin of 4% among non-voters, it would have taken a lot of non-voters to make a difference. Knight, though, points out there are a lot of non-voters in the political universe. We typically talk about voter turnout in terms of how many registered voters show up, but non-voters tend not to be registered and thus aren’t accounted for. Between registered voters who didn’t vote and those who weren’t registered at all, Knight tells us that 43% of American adults didn’t vote in 2016. How many of those would vote if they were automatically registered and were mailed a ballot (as some Democrats want)? We don’t know. Nobody does — which makes the prospect somewhat scary for both parties. In some ways, it’s easier to work with the voters they already know than the ones they don’t. Knight found that while non-voters often preferred Republicans, those non-voters didn’t always adhere to classic conservative ideology, making them more unpredictable all around. Still, the Knight study suggests that if Democrats succeeded in enacting vote-by-mail, nobody should be surprised if Republicans wound up liking the results better.
