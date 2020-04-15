Here’s an idea. We can’t claim it’s a practical idea — that’s for others to evaluate. But it is an idea that’s not as crazy as it might seem.
Before we drop the puck on this idea (that’s a teaser, by the way), let’s back up and give some context: All the major sports leagues have been shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, and all are trying to figure out some way to come back — even if the games are played before no fans except those watching on television.
Major League Baseball first floated the idea of putting all the teams in Arizona to play games at spring training sites — but more lately has been exploring a “Cactus League” in Arizona and a “Grapefruit League” in Florida, although now it’s said to be drifting back to an Arizona-or-bust plan.
The National Basketball Association — which had just a few weeks left in the regular season — has looked at trying to put all its teams in Las Vegas or maybe the Bahamas.
The National Hockey League, which, like the NBA, was close to starting its playoffs, has been looking for neutral sites at which to cluster those teams and get on with the business of awarding the Stanley Cup. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told ESPN las tweek that the league was putting together a list of potential hosts. Among those floated: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Grand Forks, North Dakota; and Manchester, New Hampshire. The former is a hockey-mad Canadian city (that phrase may be redundant) that’s been angling for an NHL team for decades; the latter cities are home to colleges with strong hockey programs.
All these plans are based on a mighty big assumption — that leagues can put all the teams, the umpires and referees, the television crews and all other legions of those necessary to stage games in some kind of virus-free bubble. There are more questions to be posed there than we have time to list: What about players’ families? (Some baseball players have made it clear they’re reluctant to go into an indefinite isolation without their families). What about minor league players who get called up when there are injuries? What happens if someone tests positive? Can the leagues really arrange for all these tests when the general public is having trouble getting tested? Details, details. Those are for someone else to figure out. Instead, our thought turns to two things.
First, like any good sports fan, we have some sports trivia: What’s the only major sports league to have had a championship cancelled by a pandemic? Answer below.
Second, we wonder this: Why couldn’t one of those neutral-site cities for the NHL be Lynchburg? Ah, some of you are wondering why we’re not proposing Roanoke. Hang on, we’re getting to that.
Here’s the advantage of Lynchburg: Liberty University has its own hockey rink on campus, the LaHaye Ice Center. The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs played a playoff game there in 2018 because the Berglund Center was already booked. Now, it’s always easy to propose something for somebody else but we suspect Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. would appreciate the extra coin (and publicity) that the NHL might bring.
For the NHL Lynchburg should theoretically hold the same logistical appeal as holding games at Southern New Hampshire University or the University of North Dakota — the teams could stay in dorms on a college campus. That would make it easier to maintain a virus-free bubble than if the teams were staying at hotels. Lynchburg would also offer one potential advantage: It’s only an hour away from Roanoke, which means teams could be bussed down U.S. 460 to play at the Berglund Center. We don’t know if the NHL’s plan is to put all the teams at one neutral site or split them up. Either way, a Lynchburg-Roanoke arrangement would allow the NHL to get in twice as many games than at a single site. For the two cities, there’d be a modest amount of revenue — all those people have to eat — and an immodest amount of favorable publicity.
Our unlikely pitch gets even more likely: The Union Leader newspaper in Manchester has quoted unnamed arena officials saying the NHL is “not happening here.” Meanwhile the head of the Saskatoon arena there told radio station CKOM he’s skeptical, as well. Maybe Lynchburg and Roanoke could show more enthusiasm. Unfortunately for us, the place that is the most enthusiastic is North Dakota. Gov. Doug Burgum has endorsed the idea. He’s also not issued any stay-at-home orders. For our Lynchburg-Roanoke plan to work, Gov. Ralph Northam would either need to create an exception to his order (which seems unlikely) or the NHL games would have to come after Northam’s order expires on June 10 (assuming it’s not extended). Another obstacle: North Dakota’s Ralph Engelstad Arena has been called “the Taj Mahal of hockey.” The fan site Puck Prose calls it “arguably the best non NHL facility in the world.” Plus, Grand Forks has two other NHL-sized hockey rinks in town that could be used. This is, after all, a city that’s only 94 miles from the Canadian border. They take their hockey seriously there. It seems a pretty logical site if the NHL goes forward with this idea.
However, if the NHL needs more than one location, Lynchburg and Roanoke could still be a contender — the presence of two arenas so close together is a big talking point. Five years ago, when the Hill City outbid the Star City for the Commonwealth Games, the vice mayor there bragged that Roanoke had been “Lynchburged.” That comment still rankles some in Roanoke. Let’s let that pass. Now would be a good time for the two cities to put together a joint offer to the NHL. Now, all this assumes the NHL can work out the details — the biggest of which, of course, is whether any games can be held safely this summer. We’re not the experts on that, but if they can be, here’s an opportunity we shouldn’t let pass. As Wayne Gretzky used to say, don’t skate to where the puck is, skate to where the puck is going to be.
Finally, the answer to our trivia question: What was the only major sports league to have had a championship cancelled by a pandemic? The NHL. In 1919, the Stanley Cup was cancelled with the Seattle Metropolitans and the Montreal Canadians tied at two games apiece. The great Montreal player — and future Hockey Hall of Famer — Joe Hall died of the flu just four days later in a Seattle hospital. The names of all the winners are engraved on bands around the Stanley Cup. For 1919, the band lists thentwo teams and then, simply: “Series Not Completed.” More than any other sports league, the NHL knows the stakes here.
