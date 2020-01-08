When the General Assembly gavels in today, it will have a new Senate Majority Leader.
It will have a new Speaker of the House and a new House Majority Leader and a lot of other new leaders, too, now that Democrats will be taking control of both chambers for the first time since 1995.
Incoming Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax County and incoming House Majority Leader Charniele Herring of Alexandria get the most attention because they will be the first women to hold those positions.
By contrast, incoming Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw represents something of a restoration rather than break with the past. He’s been Senate Majority Leader before. Still, it’s to that position that we turn our attention today, because Saslaw offers a useful comparison between how Richmond works and how Washington works. Or doesn’t work.
Saslaw’s counterpart in Washington is Republican Mitch McConnell. The difference between the two is more than just party. McConnell wields more power in the U.S. Senate that either Saslaw — or his predecessor, Republican Tommy Norment — could ever dream of. The same goes for the Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates. Neither Filler-Corn nor her Republican predecessor — Kirk Cox — has anything close to the power than Nancy Pelosi does. McConnell, though, tends to get more attention —the Senate is historically the “upper house.” Plus, the Senate has powers and duties the House doesn’t, such as that of confirming presidential appointees. Merrick Garland isn’t on the U.S. Supreme Court because McConnell refused to let his nomination be put to a vote. And then there’s this: Democrats say more than 400 bills that have passed the House aren’t even being acted on in the Senate, because McConnell won’t allow it. We can’t find a comparable figure for Senate bills languishing in the House, although there surely is one — it’s just not one that Republicans talk about as much as Democrats talk about Senate inaction.
Democrats see McConnell as the supreme obstructionist, bottling up bills he doesn’t like. Republicans see McConnell exactly the opposite way, as a defender against all those bad Democratic bills coming over from the House — a modern-day Horatius at the bridge holding off the Etruscans (if you remember your classical history) or Gandalf in Moria holding off the Balrog (if you prefer pop culture references). J.R.R. Tolkien at least gave Gandalf the more memorable line: “You cannot pass!”
More pop culture: Remember “How a bill becomes law” from “Schoolhouse Rock”? That’s not really how it works. Essentially, nothing happens in the Senate these days unless the Senate Majority Leader allows it. And nothing happens in the House unless the Speaker allows it. Senators and representatives send out flowery press releases about the bills they’ve introduced — except those bills don’t go anywhere until the leadership in each chamber says they can.
A caveat: Lots of non-controversial bills actually do get acted on in Washington, and are often acted on in a remarkably bipartisan fashion. However, because they’re non-controversial, they don’t get much attention. All the stuff that gets attention — Supreme Court nominations, North American trade deals, presidential impeachments — only happen when the leadership of the majority party says it can happen.
That’s why we often think of Congress as a “do-nothing Congress” — no matter which party is in power. That’s not how the General Assembly works, though.
In the General Assembly, every bill that’s introduced gets acted on somehow and on a very strict schedule — when committees have to act on bills, when full chambers have to act on their own bills, when they have to act on bills crossing over from the other chamber. That’s not to say every bill gets voted on by the full House or Senate. They don’t. They may not even get voted on in committee — they might get killed in some subcommittee at some inconvenient hour. And there are many clever ways to kill a bill so that legislators’ fingerprints aren’t left on deceased bills — bills can get “passed by indefinitely” or simply left in committee past the deadline. Even then, though, there’s at least a committee chair or multiple committee members who can be connected to the deed. In Richmond, something happens to every bill — whether you like the outcome or not is a different matter. In Washington, most bills are simply press releases until the leadership says otherwise.
The legislative leaders in Richmond — the Speaker of the House and the House Majority Leader — are certainly powerful figures, but they’re not all-powerful. They can’t single-handedly hold up a bill they don’t like. They can cajole, they can persuade, sometimes they might even threaten — politics is, well, political. They can influence the outcome by who gets appointed to which committees. When Republicans controlled the General Assembly, they always appointed their strongest pro-gun legislators to the House Militia, Police and Public Safety Committee, making that the committee where gun control bills went to die. (The reality is those bills weren’t going to pass a Republican House anyway.) But those bills did, at least, get voted on. And sometimes bills get passed out of committee that leaders aren’t keen on. That never happens in Washington.
In 2018, we talked to some of our representatives who had previously served in the General Assembly. They didn’t have good things to say about Washington. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, said the big difference between Congress and the General Assembly is that in Congress, the party leadership is involved in almost everything. In Congress, Griffith said then, “every single bill isn’t necessarily partisan, but leadership has their fingers in it, so you can’t just pass stuff.”
Every bill becomes a political test of strength, even if it shouldn’t be.
In Richmond, the party leadership saves its fire for things that are truly partisan. Even then, the General Assembly’s rules move bills along to actual resolutions, one way or another.
Parties may fight over what to pass and what to kill, but they all agree that things have to happen.
It’s hard to believe the founders intended one man in the U.S. Senate or one woman in the U.S. House to so completely control what could get voted on — be they Democrats or Republicans, Federalists or Anti-Federalists.
Washington could learn a lot from Richmond.
A new lesson begins today.
