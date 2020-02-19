The General Assembly could raise a half billion dollars for school construction in the closest thing to free money that the state will ever see.
Instead, it’s poised to pass up all that revenue at the behest of out-of-state corporations who instead are ready to lower the median household income of some localities that are already among the state’s poorest.
That’s an uncharitable but otherwise quite accurate view of what’s currently happening in Richmond, where the state legislature is finally taking some small steps toward dealing with the state’s school repair crisis but is curiously avoiding one easy fix.
Before we get to those details, let’s recap what has — and hasn’t —happened.
The General Assembly has passed on the biggest things it could do. It punted on passing a constitutional amendment that would guarantee “equal educational opportunities” for all students. That would have plugged a loophole for school disparity written into the state constitution by conservative Democrats in the late 1960s, and is now oddly preserved by both liberal Democrats and Republicans alike. It also killed a proposal for an advisory referendum on whether to issue $3 billion in bonds for school construction. Both of those measures, by the way, were sponsored by Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, who has become the biggest advocate for state funding for school construction since the liberal icon Francis Pickens Miller in 1949.
Having not done those things, the legislature has done some other things that may in time prove quite worthwhile. The Senate has passed and sent to the House a proposal by Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, to set up a state commission to study school construction needs. The Senate has also passed a bill by Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington County, to restore a pre-recession fund for school construction (although a companion bill by Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington County, was inexplicably killed in the House). Meanwhile, the Senate passed two other Stanley bills — one would establish minimum standards for school facilities and another would create a fund to repair or replace roofs, which is where many problems begin. Finally, the Senate version of the budget includes $27.5 million per year for a school construction grants program. That sounds like a lot of money but keep in mind that in 2013 a study commissioned by then-Gov. Bob McDonnell estimated the state’s school repair needs at $18 billion. Still, taken together, these measures represent a welcome admission that the state has a problem. Let’s call this a breakthrough, however modest it may be.
Now back to our main point: The House and Senate have passed separate measures to ban the so-called electronic “skills games” that have proliferated at convenience stores across the state. Stanley, no fan of gambling but eager to find a revenue stream, had a different idea: Why not tax them and use the money for school construction? That got voted down, but we know from experience that nothing in the legislature is truly dead until the final gavel bangs down.
Let’s take a closer look at this idea: Why shouldn’t the state keep these machines but tax them instead?
One big push for banning the machines comes from the out-of-state casinos that are salivating at the prospect of doing business in Virginia. Let’s say it plainly: Casinos don’t want the competition from convenience stores for the public’s gambling dollars, and they have the most well-heeled lobbyists.
It’s a mystery why the General Assembly is so deferential to the casino lobby — well, maybe not. All those campaign contributions do explain a lot. However, in embracing casinos with so few questions, the legislature is willfully ignoring a report from its own auditing arm. The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission found that, yes, casinos would create a lot of jobs but their median wages would be below the median household income in all five localities where they’d go — Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond. In other words, every legislator voting in favor of casinos is really voting in favor of lowering the median household income in those communities. That’s not how they’ll frame it at re-election time — I voted to make poor communities poorer — but that’s what the legislature’s own accounting shows. The only argument for casinos is that they’ll generate tax revenues for those soon-to-be-poorer communities — an interesting trade-off that voters in those localities will have to weigh in upcoming referendums.
In any case, consider this: Those casinos won’t open for several years. Why not keep the skills games around in the interim and tax them? That would at least generate revenue for school construction that otherwise wouldn’t be generated. Stanley’s proposal was to limit the games to four apiece and only at restaurants with an ABC license. He estimated that would generate $100 million a year. If there were no such restrictions on numbers and locations, some estimates say taxes on the games would generate $250 million a year. Even if it only takes two years to get casinos open, that’s a half billion dollars right there. The state’s essentially walking away from that revenue. Why? Because it thinks the machines are tawdry while those future casinos exude respectability? This is the easiest, most painless, revenue the state could hope to find. We also have a rare event: A Republican proposing a tax — and most Democrats saying we don’t need the money for schools.
The reluctance of many Virginia Democrats to engage on the school construction issue is mystifying, especially since some of the worst examples of schools literally falling apart are in localities that vote heavily Democratic — African-American communities in Richmond and Norfolk. The other examples are in rural areas represented by Republicans, which ought to produce a grand coalition but somehow hasn’t yet. At least not here. It’s not often we cite Maryland as an example to be followed, but we’re about to: Last week the Maryland House of Delegates voted $2.2 billion for school construction — with every Democrat and even most of the Republicans joining together on the 128-6 vote. The Baltimore Sun says the Republicans who voted “no’ weren’t necessarily against the size of the fix, just the way the money will be distributed. Why has Maryland been able to produce a bipartisan solution on a grand scale for modernizing schools while Virginia mostly has a bipartisan agreement to do very little?
All we know is that a half billion dollars would sure fix up a lot of schools.
