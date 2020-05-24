In downtown Roanoke, across from the municipal building, stand three marble tablets. Each one is inscribed with the names of the city’s sons — and so far they’ve all been sons —who have lost their lives in the service of their country.
The roll call begins with World War I, and 85 names, from George E. Adams to George J. Zeller. On the other side begins the much longer list of World War II dead, and then through Korea and Vietnam until the most recent name to be inscribed, that of Donald McArthur Young, who was killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon.
If a secular city of multitudinous faiths and sometimes no faith can be said to have a single, agreed-upon sacred spot, the Roanoke Valley War Memorial would likely be it.
Our eyes, and thoughts, linger on those 85 names from World War I, all of whom perished in 1918, the only year that the United States was fully engaged in that war. The year 1918 is one that’s been cited a lot recently, but not for the war. 1918 was the year that a great flu pandemic arose — some say from Kansas, some say from France, some say from China, it doesn’t really matter — and killed far more people than the so-called Great War did. World War I saw 9 million combatants perish and perhaps 13 million civilians — a ghastly toll of 22 million souls in all. And yet the flu pandemic killed more than 50 million people, twice the number of those who perished in World War I.
Those numbers are so big as to be almost incomprehensible. Perhaps we can grasp them better when reduced to a single community. Roanoke lost 85 men to the war. It also lost 85 people to the flu — in just the first 31 days. The flu continued to claim victims off and on for the next two years. While we think of it as a 1918 phenomenon, the flu was actually worse in Roanoke in early 1920, when nearly a hundred people died. (We are indebted to former Mayor Nelson Harris and his book “Hidden History of Roanoke” for all this research). Even if we never know exactly how many people in Roanoke died from the flu, it was clearly more than twice the number of the war dead whose names are etched in marble downtown.
We see the same thing in other cities: Danville lost 41 men to World War I, but more than 100 to the flu. Roanoke remembers its war dead in marble; Danville in the form of 41 oak trees on Mount Vernon and Virginia avenues. Other Virginia communities have their own unique memorials to those who served, and died, in World War I: A stone marker in Salem. A statue of Lady Liberty in Harrisonburg. A victory arch in Newport News. A stone gazebo in Halifax. War Memorial Hall at Virginia Tech. There are as many variations as there are communities.
Yet we must wonder: Why are there no memorials to those who perished during the flu pandemic? Why are there are no heroic statues to the doctors and nurses who waged their own war against that virus? And what does that tell us for how we shall remember our own time, with our own pandemic?
The website Slate has spent some time writing about these questions. Despite the severity of the flu pandemic, “for years, Americans didn’t talk about it much in public,” Slate wrote last year — when the COVID-19 virus was still living in bats and not attaching itself to people. The title of what is regarded as the first comprehensive history of that virus tells its own story: “America’s Forgotten Pandemic,” by Alfred Crosby. So why did the 1918-1920 pandemic — which killed 675,000 Americans versus 53,042 in the war — leave such a slight imprint on American culture?
There are several theories. One is that we simply don’t think about diseases the way we think about wars. President Trump may call himself “a wartime president” and Gov. Ralph Northam may say we’re fighting “a biological war” but real wars are, as Carl von Clausewitz observed, politics by other means. And much of the way we tell our history is organized around politics — wars, elections, important laws. Disease, as horrible as it is, simply doesn’t fit into that narrative. Slate quotes the literary scholar Elizabeth Outka: “By their nature, diseases are highly individual. Even in a pandemic situation, you’re fighting your own internal battle with the virus, and it’s individual to you.” Governments have reasons to raise memorials to those who sacrificed themselves for all of us — in some ways they are tributes to the governments that waged those wars to keep the country safe from one threat or another — but pandemics only show the futility of government against an invisible enemy.
Still, Slate wondered why the 1918 pandemic didn’t produce much great literature — which is why Slate was talking with Outka in the first place. Now we come to another possible theory or perhaps two theories: Many of the great writers at the time were busy writing about World War I. Think “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “A Farewell To Arms.” The pandemic does turn up in the works of Thomas Wolfe and William Maxwell, just in quieter ways than war. It also informs the work of Katherine Anne Porter, whose name is less familiar to the general public but which points to the other theory Slate advanced: “Did we fail to memorialize Spanish Flu because the heroes were women?” The Spanish Flu wasn’t really Spanish but the heroes of the fight against it were often women. Slate writes that the pandemic was a blow to the medical world, which didn’t have a cure. “While male doctors flailed, women took charge of the day-to-day care for flu sufferers,” Slate wrote. “Perhaps this is another reason why the flu epidemic faded in memory: It was the women who did most of the work,” be they nurses in a hospital or wives and mothers at home. If there had been more female authors back then, perhaps we’d have more pandemic-inspired literature.
Under this theory, the failure to memorialize the 1918 pandemic is just one of many ways that official history have overlooked the role of women. Whatever the reason, the facts remain unchanged: Almost every community around us has a memorial of some sort to World War I, but none to the other war that was being waged that year, right here on the homefront. Fortunately, it’s not too late to change that.
Two years ago, the town of Barre, Vermont erected a memorial to pandemic victims. When shall we?
