The Confederate statue outside the Floyd County Courthouse — like many others — has drawn a lot of attention recently. One event turned tense when a group holding a vigil in memory of George Floyd drew a small counter-demonstration that apparently supported the monument’s presence, along with hecklers who drove by and shouted from pickup trucks, and one Confederate flag-waving man who was arrested when he threatened to beat one of the men attending the vigil.
If you look at that showdown through the long lens of history, you shouldn’t be surprised. The Confederacy was something that prompted a lot of debate in Floyd County in the ’60s — that’s the 1860s.
Here’s something that all those waving the Confederate flag in Floyd have forgotten: During the Civil War, Floyd County was a hotbed of Unionism. Perhaps the real question is not why there’s a Confederate statue in front of the Floyd County Courthouse, but why there isn’t a statue to those in Floyd who remained defiantly loyal to the United States.
Our collective memory tends to simplify the past, but it was just as complicated as the present. The Appalachian South was never as enthusiastic about the Confederacy as those in the lowlands. Even when Virginia finally voted to secede, not all the “no” votes came from the future West Virginia —some came from as far east as the delegates representing Franklin and Henry counties. Some parts of the mountains remained “Union holes” throughout the war. One of those was Floyd County. The best account of this is historian Rand Dotson’s master’s thesis, “Sisson’s Kingdom,” available on Virginia Tech’s website at vtechworks.lib.vt.edu/handle/10919/36663.
It’s unclear just how many people in Floyd County supported which side of the cause but this much is clear: There was a considerable amount of Union sentiment in Floyd, and the Unionists and Confederates there “clashed violently throughout much of the war.”
This is not the Civil War story most of us grew up with.
Drawing on old letters and other records, Dotson writes that at first “a vast majority of Floyd County residents embraced their new Confederate government.” The county supplied six infantry units to the Confederate cause. When Confederate soldiers marched through the county on their way to join the war, one Patrick County native described a “hearty reception.” But not everyone in Floyd County felt that way, and soon that became more apparent.
Floyd County Confederate soldiers soon distinguished themselves in one way: They tended to desert. By the fall of 1862, “more county soldiers were abandoning local units than joining them,” Dotson writes. In time, 23% of Floyd’s Confederate soldiers deserted and returned home. Floyd’s desertion rate was three times the Confederate average and twice the Virginia average. To be historically accurate, if Floyd put up four Confederate statues, one should be a deserter hiding the woods. And not always hiding. Dotson writes that those deserters “were welcomed and assisted by Floyd’s actively disloyal Unionist residents, who openly encouraged further desertion, provided food and protection for local deserters, and sometimes even hired the county’s runaway soldiers as day laborers.”
In time, there were “hundreds” of Confederate deserters in Floyd. One contemporary account put the number at “not less than 500.” It’s unclear how big the network of Union supporters in Floyd was, but they were numerous enough to attract the attention of both Robert E. Lee and the governor of Virginia, both of whom vowed to crush the dissent. Floyd had a reputation in Confederate circles as a “disloyal” county. Old letters that Dotson unearthed give a glimpse at how active these Unionists were. David Weddle Sr. fed “as many as 150 deserters a week” on his farm. Aley Ann Kinsey was among the women who carried food to others hiding back in the mountains. When Confederates came hunting for a deserter whom blacksmith Otey Kinsey had hired, Kinsey lured them to a nearby still and got them drunk instead. When Confederates were tracking another deserter through the snow, Andrew F. Stigleman intentionally obliterated his tracks. Noah Underwood made maps to help direct other deserters toward Union lines. There are lots of other names that Dotson lists.
The Unionists put their own lives at risk. “Hyram Dulany was shot for expressing disloyalty in the company of Floyd’s home guard,” Dotson writes — that disloyalty being loyalty to the Union and disloyalty to the Confederacy. The elderly father of one deserter was interrogated so harshly that he died. Other Unionists were arrested, threatened with hangings, and saw their crops destroyed. In one case, Confederates burned all the clothes of one Union-minded woman.
The threat of violence went both ways, though. One group of deserters, led by David and James Sisson, “eventually became bold enough to turn the tables on deserter-hunting Confederate forces. They ambushed and captured them instead.” In at least one case, deserters shot and killed a Confederate recruiting officer on Bent Mountain — and a witness found his home “burned to the ground.” An attempt to arrest one group of deserters turned up a “fort” and led to a battle in which two deserters and four members of the Confederate home guard were killed. When deserters were arrested and taken to the Floyd County jail, armed groups would often show up to free them — which made local authorities reluctant to arrest others. In the fall of 1864, two Confederate detectives went undercover into Floyd County to infiltrate the Unionists there. One Unionist told the detectives that “nearly all the people” in the county were members of a not-so-secret society that called itself “The Heroes of America.” The “nearly all” claim was clearly not true, but the Heroes were strong enough that they openly organized their own home guard, 100 strong, and often clashed with the Confederate home guard. The Heroes were not above issuing threats of their own. When one man ratted them out to Confederate authorities, he received a note that called him “you old Southern devil” and warned “your time is short if you don’t quit supporting the guard when they are in your neighborhood.”
So here’s the question: We know why Floyd County has a Confederate monument. Floyd can debate whether it should stay or not. But why doesn’t Floyd have a monument to its citizens who, at risk to their own lives, remained loyal to the United States?
