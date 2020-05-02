There are many mysteries in the world.
What really lives in Loch Ness?
What really happened to the Lost Colony of Roanoke?
Why did the chicken cross the road?
To that list, add another: Why does President Trump want to quadruple prices for some of his most loyal supporters?
Trump last week lit into the U.S. Postal Service, saying he would block any bailout loan unless the agency dramatically raises prices for delivering packages. The Postal Service hasn’t been immune to the pandemic. It’s seen a 30% decrease in volume, which U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Fairfax County, has warned could plummet to a 60% drop by year’s end. That means a lot less revenue. A normal business would respond by cutting service, but the Postal Service faces a legal mandate to deliver mail to everyone everywhere. Revenues down, costs more or less fixed — you don’t have to be an MBA to figure out that’s not a good business model. Connolly, who chairs the House Subcommittee on Government Operations, warns the Postal Service will run out of money by the end of June. What then? Who knows? The Postal Service had financial problems even before the pandemic — 14 straight years of losing money. Now those have worsened.
Trump’s response? The Postal Service is “a joke.” More to the point, he is fixated on the Postal Service’s contract with Amazon to deliver packages in places where the online retailer doesn’t have other options — which basically means lots of rural America. Trump — who has never had much love for Amazon or its CEO Jeff Bezos — thinks Amazon isn’t paying enough.
Here’s what Trump had to say: “The post office, if they raised the price of a package by approximately four times, it would be a whole new ballgame. But they don’t want to raise it because they don’t want to insult Amazon, and they don’t want to insult other companies, perhaps, that they like. The post office should raise the price of the packages to the companies. Not to the people, to the companies. If they did that, it would be a whole different story.”
Whether Amazon and others really are getting what Trump calls a “cozy” deal is a matter of much debate, one that involves economic concepts like “cost allocation method” and “Ramsey pricing.” We’re not much interested in that. By law, the Postal Service can’t subsidize package delivery — so it’s making money, the question is whether it could or should try to make more. The Postal Service also has to be careful not to raise prices so much that Amazon decides it would be cheaper to create its own distribution network. We’re not particularly interested in that, either. Nor are we interested in the thing that many cite as the real reason the Postal Service has money troubles — the 2006 law that requires that the Postal Service pre-fund its pension system. We aren’t even interested in the more generic issues such as whether the Postal Service needs to be “reformed.” There aren’t many institutions in American life that don’t need some kind of reformation, so we’ll let others debate whether Trump is rightly trying to modernize an antiquated system or merely trying to “crush postal workers’ unions and install Trump cronies in the agency” as commentators Paul Waldman and Greg Sargent recently put it in The Washington Post. Nor are we interested in the conspiracy theories that Trump is trying to kill the Postal Service so he can squash the momentum toward “vote by mail” elections. That might be a happy side effect for Trump, although a study by the Pew Research Center recently found that Republican voters in states that have big vote-by-mail programs are actually quite enthusiastic about the system. That list of states where more than 30% of the electorate now votes by mail includes some pretty red states, too, such as Montana and Utah. But that, like many things, is a subject for another day.
Instead, we are more narrowly focused on the bottom line — not the Postal Service’s precarious bottom line, but the bottom line for millions of people who live in rural America. Let’s go back to Trump’s quote above, specifically the line “The post office should raise the price of the packages to the companies. Not to the people, to the companies.” This is completely at odds with conservative philosophy — and reality.
Whenever Democrats propose some tax on business, Republicans rightly point out that businesses will simply pass the costs onto consumers. Consider this one of life’s Truisms: Consumers always get stuck with the bill.
So what does Trump think will happen if the Postal Service did what he wanted and quadrupled delivery prices for Amazon? Who will be paying that four-fold increase in delivery prices? Hint: It won’t be Amazon. Bezos won’t be taking a pay cut. Instead, all those people in rural America who are counting on the Postal Service to deliver their Amazon packages (or any other packages, for that matter) will be paying. Quadruple delivery prices and that might prompt Amazon to abandon the Postal Service in some markets and develop its own residential delivery service. (It’s been testing Amazon Shipping in London and Los Angeles but has put that project on hiatus for the duration of the pandemic). Heck, Amazon might accelerate its plans for delivery by drones. You might even write all that off as innovation. But no amount of innovation can change geography — or the economics. Lots of rural America is still going to depend on the Postal Service as the only way to get packages delivered, which means lots of rural America will see those prices go up. (Drones can only carry so much weight, and we’re not likely to see cargo drones ferrying heavy packages over Potts Mountain to get to Paint Bank).
If quadrupling delivery prices were something a Democrat proposed, we’d attribute that to a party base concentrated in metropolitan centers and an utter lack of understanding of rural America. (All that’s still true, of course). At least that’s something we could comprehend. However, for a Republican president to propose this — particularly a Republican whose bedrock support is in rural America — well, that’s simply incomprehensible. Trump may think he’s hurting Amazon, something he’s made abundantly clear he’d like to see happen. He may even think he’s hurting Amazon and helping the Postal Service at the same time —a potential two-fer. But what he’s actually proposing is to hurt part of his own constituency. That’s an odd way to make America great again.
Wow.
Where to begin?
I guess it's like eating an elephant (or in this case, an elephant's sycophantic apologist) - one bite at a time.
1. Here's a very strong pinky clap for at least talking about something instead of nothing. Much better than tree registries.
On the Dwayne vapidity scale, I'll give it a solid 6. So there is that.
2. Still costs too much to run your titles thru spellcheck huh?
You would think an award winning newspaper could get somebody to proofread. Let me guess, it's Obama's fault....
3. And is it really smart formatting to answer your question before you even discuss it?
Of course Trump will choose his own petty vendettas over what's best for anyone. Haven't you been paying attention? Election interference, Ukraine treason, travel bans from any country without a Trump resort.
4. You're confused on why he would do something that hurts his constituents but that he hopes will diminish the power of someone who doesn't bow the knee to him?
Have you even been watching how he distributed our PPE stockpile? Like a game of Apprentice, made to feed his ego, at the cost of American lives?
Dude, he's telling you why he does it. You got to be some kind of slow to not figure it out. Or indoctrinated.
Potayto, potahto.
5. BTW - all of those parts of the problem which you promise to discuss on another day, so as not to impede your laser sharp focus into why Trump is a cruel petty POS? What day can we put you down for? The calendar's open.
6. And, most of all, I do appreciate the irony of your little swipe at the Democratic Party at the end of your rationalization and mild criticism of your great god.
How'd you put it?
Since they are a metropolitan party and have an "utter lack of understanding" of rural voters - you would expect such behavior from them.
Wow, again. Classy.
Profile much, Mr otherwise PC?
From what I've seen, the wonder to me is how tolerant and benevolent those areas and that party ARE to those rural areas. You know the last major Presidential candidate I recall having any substantial plan for rural areas?
Her name rhymed with Millary Denton.
Trump made a lot of promises, then has proceeded to destroy wage and safety protections, and poverty support.
In fact, why don't you tell us who receives and who contributes more money to the federal kitty? Rural red blooded Kentucky or blue New York? According to Governor Cuomo, he's ready to have that comparison any day with Mitch Mcconnell.
After looking at the numbers, Mitch shut up and backed down. I wonder why?
Same thing here. Are we a net contributor to democrat strong NOVA or the other way around?
Since we both know the answer, maybe you ought to be a little more careful with your apologetica platitutdes. They don't add up any more than Trumps.
7. But again, a solid 6. Since every one knows we libs grade on a curve and give participation trophies - this one's not quite worthy of a star, but here's a smiley face sticker Dwayne.
And you earn a solid C-. Good for you. And bless your little heart.
And I want you to know that I mean that in a most Southern way.
Now try again.....
Title of essay: "Why does Trump want to may rural Americans pay more?" Did you mean "make"? You can't even copy-edit the title of your Editorial??
This is EDR.
Very good Editorial positing a Very Good Question. Here's what I can't understand..
WHY...time after time...does the RTimes Editorialist have to be the one voice Asking The Hard Questions regarding the Health and Wellbeing of Life in Rural Appalachia????
Where are our Republican Congressmen Cline, Griffith and Riggleman???? Where are the Republican GA Legislators who have the responsibility of governance in the aforementioned geography??? I'll tell you Where They Will Be the next time Trump comes to town. They will be standing in arms-locked fashion, around Trump...with grins of deep admiration on their collective faces...FOR A REAL NICE PHOTO OPP!
Where are they when hard-working Shen Valley and SWVA Farming Families have to watch their crops rot in their fields, because Incompetent President Trump's Dept of Agriculture can't get their act together. Where are they when, with their Full Knowledge, the Trump Administration directs the Dept. of Agriculture to remove/obscure information on our changing climate...WHICH would otherwise help the Hard-Working Virginia Farming Families with future herd management and crop production???
The list goes on and on. The real question isn't what "Trump is doing "FOR" these Rural
Families...It'what Trump is doing " TO" These Rural Families."
Here's the message...I'll tell you Who would stand with the RTimes Editorialist to ask The Hard Questions...RICK BOUCHER!!!
edr
Trump knows he can do whatever he wants to rural districts because they'll vote for him no matter what.
Wow, the Alinskites are really projecting the lies today !! The best thing to do around liberal-speak, is to take it for what it is.....falsehoods. I hate to be redundant from article to article, but lying is all the left has.
Alpha, please document with citations all the "lies" you are claiming the left is guilty of telling. Don't take too long, I'm sure you have them handy. (not)
-David
Dewayne takes a swipe at Democrats but neglects to mention Trumps tariffs which Republicans including Omegaliar approve of. The simple answer to your question: Tromp is a petty, vindictive person who doesn't care about the damage he inflicts on others . Of course, in this case it's his base but they won't realize it.
