Here’s a suggestion for the new Democratic leaders who will be in charge of the next General Assembly: They should visit one of the meetings where rural crowds are demanding that their locality declare itself a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”
Not because it will change their minds about passing new gun laws. And not because it will change the mind of gun-rights advocates, either. We’re quite certain no minds would get changed on either side.
So why should Speaker-to-be Eileen Filler-Corn, House Majority Leader-to-be Charniele Herring and Senate Majority Leader-to-be Richard Saslaw subject themselves to several hours of hearing people excoriate new gun laws?
For one reason: They’ll get a better sense of the depth of feeling about guns that exists across rural Virginia (and parts of non-rural Virginia, too).
The new Democratic leadership is remarkably insular, at least geographically speaking. The top party leaders in both the House of Delegates and the state Senate are all from Northern Virginia. Gov. Ralph Northam is from the Eastern Shore by way of Norfolk but Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring are both from Northern Virginia, so virtually the entire Democratic leadership of state government is from just one part of the state. Northern Virginia is the state’s largest metro area, and the political base of the current Democratic Party, so we understand the political realities. Still, it seems fair to ask: Just how well does this leadership understand the rest of Virginia? Particularly rural Virginia? They may think they understand the sentiments behind these local uprisings calling for “Second Amendment sanctuaries.” But do they really? We’re betting that high schools in Northern Virginia don’t empty out on the first day of hunting season.
Mind you, many of these crowds are irrational and hysterical — and completely wrong in their weak understanding of the Constitution they purport to revere. The pro-sanctuary crowds are focused on what seem to them the key words of the Second Amendment, how the right of the people to bear arms “shall not be infringed.” To amateur constitutional scholars, that word seems pretty absolute. Legally, though, it’s not. Even the U.S. Supreme Court — in a pro-gun ruling that gave an expansive definition of Second Amendment rights — said that there are certain restrictions and limitations on gun ownership that do not constitute an “infringement.” This would be a good moment for a civics lesson on the District of Columbia v. Heller decision, which was authored not by some activist liberal judge, but by the patron saint of conservative originalism, Antonin Scalia. The Constitution says that there is freedom of assembly, as well, but you still need a parade permit if you’re going to march down the street.
These resolutions that are getting passed may be merely symbolic — at least until some sheriff decides he’s not going to enforce state law — but the emotions behind them are quite real. The new Democratic leadership might want to experience those emotions first hand so that they can better reflect on the difficulties of governing such a diverse state. How should a democracy accommodate such passionate opposition? Or should it? The immediate issue here, of course, is guns — only one of the most polarizing issues in the land. That alone makes a quiet conversation — about the legal nuances of the Heller decision or anything else — rather difficult. But there are some deeper cultural issues at play. Guns are simply the easiest for many people to talk about.
Here’s the bitter nub of things: We have to wonder how well the new Democratic leadership really understands this end of the state. It’s not just guns, it’s lots of things.
Let’s start with schools. Democrats fancy themselves the party of education. Yet why have Democrats been completely silent on what seems to one of the biggest education-related problems in the state – the sorry physical condition of many schools? Gov. Ralph Northam himself bemoaned “crumbling schools” in his inaugural address. This seems an issue ready-made for Democrats. Many of the state’s oldest schools are in Democratic constituencies — central cities. Two of the most egregious examples — where pieces of ceiling really did crumble and come tumbling down — are in Norfolk and Richmond. There are plenty of rural examples, too — a few years ago we ran photos of how Flatwoods Elementary in Lee County had to set out trash cans to catch the rain dripping through the roof. Still, we know rural areas don’t count for much in Richmond, no matter which party is in charge.
There’s a legacy here that Democrats can readily call upon: It was one of the state’s first great liberals, Francis Pickens Miller, who crusaded for school construction in his famous 1949 campaign for governor. He didn’t win, but he put a crack in the Byrd Machine that was never repaired. Indeed, the Byrd Machine was so spooked by Miller’s school proposal that even its governor, John Battle, decided to claim the issue for himself.
So why have Democrats now ceded this issue? Instead, it’s been one of the most conservative state legislators in the state — Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County — who has become the champion for state funding for school construction. Last year, when Stanley called for a statewide bond issue, every Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee (along with all but two Republicans) voted against the measure. What gives here? This seems an issue that could forge a bipartisan coalition that unites rural areas and central cities — and some suburbs. Instead, it’s an issue that’s created a bipartisan coalition to ignore the question altogether.
Let’s speak frankly here: Northern Virginia has schools that look like educational palaces. How can you possibly understand our daily reality?
We wish guns weren’t the thing that’s getting people in rural areas so agitated, but they are. If that’s what it takes to get your attention, so be it. So here’s what we propose to the state’s new Democratic leaders: Come sit through one of those Second Amendment sanctuaries meetings. You’ll earn some “Profiles In Courage” points for that. But then stick around —visit our schools with their leaky roofs, the local factory that’s been closed for years now, the new start-ups where we’re painfully trying to re-invent ourselves. Then you’ll better understand the full breadth of the state you’re now in charge of governing.
