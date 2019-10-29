Roanoke City Council is on the verge of moving council elections from May to November — some to coincide with presidential elections, others with congressional mid-terms.
The stated reason is to boost participation in council elections, which this will surely do. Turnout in presidential years is often five times what we usually see in May elections; in mid-terms, it’s maybe two or three times higher than in council elections.
Roanoke Democrats, though, aren’t oblivious to the political implications. By aligning council elections with highly partisan federal elections, it will be harder for independents to win seats on council and easier for Democrats, thus obviating a recent trend in city politics.
Let’s set aside the unsavory way this is happening — rushed through by partisans, with council voting to extend some terms through the end of next year, which means those council members with extended terms will benefit from a pay raise that is scheduled to go into effect next July 1. This is a classic case of an arguably noble aim being sullied by ignoble means.
In any case, let’s focus on the core issue: Increasing participation in local government elections.
November elections are the norm in counties — although they’re scheduled in odd-numbered years to avoid a presidential alignment. The only even-numbered county elections we can find are special elections to fill an unexpected vacancy.
It’s only city council elections have historically have been in May, but some cities are now moving those to November — and some other cities, such as Richmond, do hold those elections to coincide with federal elections.
Richmond’s a long way away but Roanoke County isn’t, so let’s look there to see what the turnout is for November elections. The county has five supervisors, who have staggered terms. In 2017, when three seats were open, two of the three supervisors ran unopposed. All three of those districts, though, had primary contests, which highlights the political dynamics at work. Roanoke County is very Republican, so the key to election is winning the Republican nomination. In effect, the real elections in the Hollins, Vinton and Windsor Hills districts two years ago were in Republican primaries.
That will be one consequence of the city’s move, just in reverse. Roanoke is very Democratic, so a move to November elections makes the Democratic nomination more valuable, which, ironically, puts more emphasis on a June primary than the November general election. Democratic partisans may be just fine with that, of course. Other voters may find — as their Roanoke County counterparts often do —that there’s no real choice in November, after all. Voters can blame the election schedule for that only up to a point, though. If county voters weren’t so reflexively Republican, they might have more competitive general elections. Likewise, city voters would have more competition if they weren’t so automatically Democratic. We don’t see either of those statuses changing anytime soon, though, so let’s move on …
In 2015, the other two seats in the county were on the ballot and there things become more interesting. That year, both the Catawba and Cave Spring seats featured races between a Republican and an independent incumbent. In both cases, Republicans won, but that’s not what we’re interested in. Instead, we’re interested in turnout. In Catawba that year, there were 5,312 voters. In Cave Spring, there were 4,747. In all, 10,059 voters in two of the county’s five districts. That’s more than vote most years in an entire citywide council election. In the past council elections 7,333 voters cast ballots in 2016 and 8,212 went to the polls in 2018.
Those county figures aren’t unusual, either. In 2013, there were contested races in Hollins and Windsor Hills — drawing 6,101 voters in the former and 6,619 in the latter, a total of 12,720. In 2011, there were contested races in Catawba and Cave Spring — drawing 4,497 and 4,433 voters, for a total of 8,930. In all those years, two county districts in November topped the turnout for an entire city council election in May.
Some of that is certainly due to the elections being in November. There’s no denying that. Some is probably also due to more people being registered to vote in the county than in the city. The city has more people, but the county has more voters. There’s a possible third factor, though, and that’s the one that intrigues us here. Roanoke is unusual in that it elects all council members at-large. Does a district system — often called a “ward system” — help inspire more turnout?
In some places, clearly not — not if someone is running opposed, a situation city voters currently never face. But what about when there is a contested election? Here’s why the answer might be yes: In a single district, it would be easier for candidates to meet a greater percentage of voters door-to-door. And voters would more likely to know the candidates and feel invested in the race. That raises the question: If Roanoke Democrats really want higher participation rates, why don’t they propose a ward system in addition to November elections? In the past, the push for a ward system has come from the political left on the theory that a ward system would empower constituencies that otherwise aren’t represented in council elections. The business community has typically opposed a ward system because at-large elections tend to reward more moderate candidates with citywide support — and discourage what might be gingerly characterized as “neighborhood cranks.”
There’s a reason, though, we might not hear this proposal: Under the city’s current electoral trends, a ward system would likely put one or two Republicans on council. In 2016, six of the city’s 21 precincts voted for Donald Trump — Deyerle, East Gate, Garden City, Preston Park, Southeast and South Roanoke. Southeast Roanoke is typically used as the example to support a ward system, because there hasn’t been a council member from that neighborhood since the ’60s. However, if we had had council elections in November 2016 — along with a ward system — a ward covering East Gate, Garden City and Southeast might well have elected not just a Republican, but a pro-Trump Republican. We’re surprised city Republicans aren’t saying to Democrats: We agree, let’s move elections to November, but if you really believe in diversity and inclusion, here’s some diversity and inclusion to get behind.
But maybe that’s not the kind of participation Democrats are trying to encourage here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.