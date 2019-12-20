Appomattox County, whose Board of Supervisors had previously declared the county a “Second Amendment sanctuary,” has now voted not to become a “refugee sanctuary.”
This is a curious decision, seeing as how Appomattox has never been a big destination for refugees nor shows any signs of becoming one in the future. President Trump has cut the number of refugees the United States will accept to 18,000 in the coming year. This is abnormally low by historical standards. Ronald Reagan — hardly a squishy liberal — once set the figure for the number of refugees at 140,000, a figure higher than what Barack Obama ever set. Obama never let the U.S. take in more than 85,000 refugees per year. Even Obama’s highest figure wasn’t much higher than Reagan’s lowest figure — 67,000.
The U.S. under Trump now accepts fewer refugees than Canada, a country one-eighth our population. Last year Canada took in 28,100; the U.S. only 22,491. Realistically, if Appomattox was not a destination for refugees when we were taking in 207,000 refugees during the “boat people” influx of 1980, why would Appomattox become one when Trump is letting in only 18,000? Indeed, most refugees have historically gone to big cities. Last year, a quarter of the refugees coming to the U.S. went to just four states — Texas, Washington, New York and California. In Virginia, the biggest destination for refugees is Northern Virginia. Appomattox isn’t even listed by the state as an official location for refugees (Roanoke is). Why then take the time to pass a resolution about an imaginary problem? Will the county also be passing resolutions to guard against, say, an infestation of unicorns? The two situations seem equally likely.
The Appomattox decision is curious in another way, too. We are about to celebrate a major religious holiday that involves a family who, after the divine events in Bethlehem, were forced to become refugees. The Appomattox County Board of Supervisor seems to have missed a key part of the Christmas lesson. For a county with so many churches, you’d think at some point a Sunday School class there would have taken up the events described in Matthew 2:13–23 and how they relate to our lives today.
Appomattox officials say the county is depressed and unable to accommodate refugees. That’s a legitimate practical concern. If every refugee coming into the U.S.— all 18,000 of them — wound up in Appomattox, obviously the county couldn’t handle that. But is the number it can handle really zero?
Appomattox is unusual among rural counties in Virginia in that it’s gaining population — up 4.7% since 2010. Most rural counties, though, are losing population and claim they want to reverse those demographic trends. That’s why they should be doing just the opposite of Appomattox — they should be welcoming refugees, not declaring there is no room at the inn. On the surface, that would seem an unwise position, for the reasons that Appomattox has ostensibly stated —that refugees strain local resources. Is that really true, though? Stereotypes are easy to come by, but let’s not be that lazy. The facts are more complicated. First, it’s difficult to talk about “refugees” as a single class of people when they come from so many countries and so many different backgrounds. Some refugees take longer to integrate into the economy than others. Are we talking about refugees with few skills and little education? Or are we talking about refugees who in their home countries were in professional occupations? There are examples all across the board. Another factor: Who are their sponsors? The International Rescue Committee (which deals with refugees in Charlottesville and Richmond) reports that 80% of the refugees going through its employment programs are economically self-sufficient within six months. That’s faster than many American students graduating from college who find themselves back at home living with their parents and working a minimum-wage job while they try to find something in their field.
Rural counties already struggling economically may rightly wonder why they should want to take in more people, even if they aren’t going to be a supposed “drain” on local resources. This is the basic argument against immigration in general —that immigrants constitute competition for native workers. That seems a logical argument except for this: That’s not really the biggest problem rural areas face. It’s hard to recruit businesses to places where the population —and the labor pool — is shrinking. To attract (and even retain) employers, they need both bigger and better skilled labor pools. They also need a younger population. Bottom line: Rural areas need more people, and it really shouldn’t matter where they’re from — be that New Jersey or New Delhi. That’s why rural areas should be among the loudest in favor of more immigration — with refugees being just one subset of possible immigrants.
The fact that refugees wind up having a higher rate of entrepreneurship than U.S.-born Americans — as per a recent report by the New American Economy — is only an added benefit. City Lab magazine devoted a report earlier this year to “the cities refugees saved.” It listed 11 cities — many in the Rust Belt — where refugees have reversed the community’s population decline and helped revitalize local economies. Other Rust Belt cities have seen this happen and now specifically market themselves to refugees as part of their economic development strategy. The Buffalo News quoted one community leader: “We cannot grow an economy with a population that is shrinking and above working age.” The quote would describe large parts of rural Virginia, too. Strangely, Appomattox has said it doesn’t want one of the most entrepreneurial group of people available, an odd position for a county that claims to be depressed.
The reaction of many parts of rural America stands in marked contrast to many parts of rural Canada, which face the same economic and demographic challenges — an out-migration of both jobs and young adults to urban centers. There, many rural communities also complain to the federal government about immigrants —except they complain that not enough immigrants are being directed their way. While Appomattox is closing the door to refugees who aren’t coming anyway, Canada’s Atlantic provinces are engaged in a bidding war with other provinces to attract even more refugees.
Whatever Appomattox is responding to, it’s not responding to reality, which ought to make residents wonder what else their supervisors don’t understand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.