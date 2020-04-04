Last year, Roanoke Democrats persuaded City Council to move municipal elections from May to November.
The ostensible reason: More people vote in November than in May. That part is undeniably true: Five times as many people vote in a presidential election as in council elections. Now for the kicker: Despite Roanoke Democrats’ stated desire to have as many people as possible weigh in on who sits on city council, the reality is that the three council members elected in November will effectively be chosen by no more than 76 people.
How did we go from a council chosen by 8,212 people in the 2018 May council elections to perhaps 40,000 in November 2020 (which would match recent presidential turnouts in Roanoke) to just 76?
Here’s how: The COVID-19 virus and some politics.
Roanoke Democrats were originally set to nominate council candidates in a “firehouse primary” on May 2 — which isn’t really a primary at all but a party-run voting event. Roanoke Democrats could have chosen to hold a real primary — run by the State Board of Elections, but preferred to run their own voting. That was B.C. — before coronavirus. Now even actual election officials are grappling with how to hold elections in May (for municipal elections in Radford, Rocky Mount, Salem, Vinton and elsewhere) and June (the Republican primary for U.S. Senate). Many are pushing for people to vote absentee — essentially using that provision of state law to convert to a vote-by-mail election. Roanoke Democrats faced the same quandary with their party-run election: How can you do this and a) adhere to social-distancing rules and b) keep everything clean? The reality is you can’t so last week they scrapped their firehouse primary — a wise decision under the circumstances.
Here’s where things get more interesting.
They had three options on how to proceed — and despite their stated desire last fall to have as many people as possible choose council members, they chose the option that involves the fewest number of people. They could have tried to run their own vote-by-mail firehouse primary. Perhaps everyone who would have participated in person would have voted by mail. Perhaps more would have. Who knows? (For comparison’s sake, the firehouse primary four years ago drew 3,027 voters, although that was unusually large. The one in 2012 drew about 1,400 voters). They could have forgone the nomination process altogether. There were six candidates seeking the party nomination for three seats; Democrats could have told all six to run as “independent Democrats” and let the wider electorate in November sort things out. That would definitely involve the most number of people. Instead, the Roanoke Democratic Committee decided that it would make the nominations in a virtual meeting on May 2. There are 76 members of the committee, which means those 76 people will, for all practical purposes, decide who sits on Roanoke City Council. If you want to be technical about it, 39 people will — that’s the number required for a bare majority.
How do Roanoke voters feel about having their council chosen by 39 people?
Now, sharp-eyed readers have already spotted one loophole here: We’re talking about the Democratic nomination, not the general election in November. Won’t there be other candidates then? Yes, there almost certainly will be. Republicans say they’ll nominate some candidates. One of those six Democratic candidates — Keisha Preston — has said she’ll run as an independent rather than put her political future in the hands of a 76-member committee.
Here’s the catch: None of that may matter very much. Roanoke voters have made it abundantly clear, in election after election, that they prefer to elect Democrats. Roanoke hasn’t elected a Republican to city council in 20 years. The last time Republicans nominated candidates for city council was 2014; the top candidate then drew just 2,302 votes. In the last election cycle, the lowest-polling winning candidate received 3,920 votes. The point being: There is no reason to believe that any Republican nominee will be competitive in November. In the last three presidential elections, the Republican candidate has polled between 37.3% to 37.8% of the vote in Roanoke. That’s remarkably consistent. It’s also a long way from a majority. A Republican council candidate in November would have to get that base GOP vote — plus pull 13% from the Democratic column. That does not seem realistic in these polarized times. What about Preston’s option of running as an independent? Roanokers have elected independents to council in May elections. We notice that Roanoke Democrats pushed to move elections to the more partisan November climate after two independents won last time around. Can an independent Democrat — or any independent, for that matter — win in November, when there will be a push for voters to cast a straight-party ticket? Nobody knows. We like data, and there are no historical data available here because we’ve never had a November council election.
On the contrary, the available data show that Roanoke voters enthusiastically back Democrats, no matter who they are. Two years ago, Tim Kaine was a strong candidate for U.S. Senate. He took 57% statewide, the strongest Democratic showing statewide in a decade — and 64.4% in Roanoke. By contrast, Jennifer Lewis was a weak candidate for the House of Representatives. She took 40% district-wide — but 63% in Roanoke, virtually the same as Kaine. Kaine and Lewis also came from two different ideological points — Kaine closer to the center, Lewis further to the left. That didn’t seem to matter either. It seems fair to conclude that Roanokers were motivated principally by the “D” after each candidate’s name (or perhaps the “R” after their opponent’s.).
And that brings us back to the council elections. Roanoke Democrats knew exactly what they were doing when they pushed for November elections. In a low turnout May election, it’s sometimes possible for independents to win. In a high turnout November election, especially one coinciding with a presidential contest, it’s much more likely that Roanoke voters will vote entirely for Democrats. That means the Democratic nomination is a very valuable thing to have. It also means that the virtual meeting of the Roanoke Democratic Committee to pick three candidates out of five is tantamount to the actual election in November.
So much for more people being able to choose the next election. Instead, it’ll likely be a case of more people being able to ratify a decision made by 76 people. Or 39.
