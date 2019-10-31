Here at The Roanoke Times, we understand how busy you are, especially this time of year. So as a public service, we have taken the liberty of scoping out who’s giving out what kind of tricks and treats this Halloween so you can better plan your itinerary tonight.
This year we also have a bonus: An advisory on what costumes to wear, or not wear, when ringing the proverbial doorbell at certain locations. Here goes:
President Donald Trump. He may or may not come to the door. He’s busy calling Ukraine to see if he can dig up some dirt on anyone wearing a Joe Biden costume. Best not to wear a witch costume, either. We hear he has strong feelings about witch hunts. If you get separated from your group, don’t come to his house expecting to find the neighborhood lost-and-found. Kids might wind up in a cage near the southern border.
Gov. Ralph Northam. He’s handing out copies of his reading list on African-American history. He’ll also tell you that you need to go carbon-free by 2050; just pay no attention to the construction equipment out back for the Mountain Valley Pipeline. He says he can’t do anything about that. We’re pretty sure you know which costumes not to wear here— or anywhere, for that matter. But definitely no Michael Jackson outfits.
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. Don’t come dressed as anyone from CBS. If so, he’s giving you a defamation lawsuit.
Attorney General Mark Herring. This one’s easy: Show up in that Trump costume and you’ll get a lawsuit. Same if you show up dressed as an executive for a company that makes opioids. In fact, lots of people get a lawsuit here. Just don’t show up dressed as Kurtis Blow.
U.S. Rep. Ben Cline. He’s busy storming the closed-door House impeachment investigations with other Republicans — who also violated security protocols by taking their cellphones into a room that’s supposed to be electronically secure.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith. He’s handing out lumps of coal. This has nothing to do with Santa’s “naughty or nice” list. Griffith just wants to promote the coal industry. Also, don’t show up here dressed as the Revolutionary War general Andrew Lewis from Salem — that’s Griffith’s traditional costume.
U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman. Most trick-or-treaters are too young to get samples from Riggleman’s Nelson County distillery. Riggleman, though, might be persuaded to officiate a same-sex wedding. That’s no trick, by the way, just a consequence of electing a libertarian-minded congressman. Best choice for a costume here: What else? Bigfoot. Riggleman has a long fascination with the mythical Sasquatch creature. Or is it mythical? We’re surprised Riggleman hasn’t called for a congressional inquiry yet . . .
The Bedford County Republican Committee. It’s handing out a censure resolution against Riggleman. So, too, is the Rappahannock County Republican Committee. And, for a little variety, the Cumberland County Republican Committee is handing out resolutions of no confidence.
The judges on the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals. It you’re dressed up like the companies behind either the Mountain Valley Pipeline or the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, the judges will be handing out court orders — and taking away your permits to cross streams. And definitely don’t count on them giving out a permit to cross the Appalachian Trail.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner. If you’re dressed up like a Russian internet troll, be prepared for a grilling about what you were posting on Facebook and tweeting on Twitter in 2016. That’s a trick Warner, as vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, takes pretty seriously. For others, he’ll give out copies of his plan on how to revise the nation’s social safety net to fit the modern economy. If you want to get attention here, show up dressed as a space alien. Earlier this year, Warner was among a handful of senators who got a classified briefing on the military’s encounters with “unidentified aerial phenomenon” — what the rest of us would call “unidentified flying objects.”
State Sen. David Suetterlein. We don’t know what the Roanoke County Republican is giving away — as a conservative, giving things away isn’t his style — but we know what he’s not taking. That’s money from Dominion Energy. Lots of Democrats aren’t taking Dominion money but Suetterlein was one of the first, if not the first, Republican to say he wouldn’t. In fact, he never has. So anyone dressed as a Dominion lobbyist best move along.
State Sen. Bill Stanley. He’s not giving away anything, either. But the Franklin County Republican will take you on a tour of old schools to make the case that the state needs to modernize them.
Roanoke City Council. Council is giving out 2020 calendars to show the new date of council elections next year. Democrats will get lots of treats here; independents fewer and Republicans none at all. Then again, Republicans haven’t gotten treats here — or council seats — since 2000.
Former Roanoke Mayor David Bowers. He’s giving council members the dickens for extending their terms. He’s also talking about making a comeback in next year’s mayoral race hoping for a third stint as mayor.
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea. He’s giving out reminders of some of the most embarrassing moments of Bowers’ time as mayor.
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors. Floyd’s giving away free rides on I-81. OK, maybe they’re not really doing this. But the board was the first local government to pass a resolution against the state raising taxes in this part of Virginia to pay for I-81 expansion — so the Floyd supervisors must believe there’s a free ride possible somewhere. They want people and businesses in the county to have the advantages of a better road, they just don’t want any part of having to pay for it.
Jeff Bezos. Everybody knew last year what the Amazon CEO was giving out — a corporate headquarters. He doesn’t have any more headquarters treats to give out, but lots of people are now lined up trying to figure out how to get a piece of the Amazon business for themselves.
Virginia Tech. Before any treats are given you, Tech will tell you the history of the Native American tribes that lived in the New River Valley — and ask you for your pronouns. That’s the head of Concerned Women of America walking away offended.
The Roanoke Times. So what are we giving out? The treat of an editorial full of locally-focused commentary you won’t read anywhere else.
