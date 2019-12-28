The operative part of speech in Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again” isn’t the noun or the present tense verb but the past tense modifier — again.
The construction suggests that America isn’t great now, but was at some point in the past. But when? That was the political genius of the phrase: It was both open to interpretation, but also a clear signal to those who believe America is in decline. Whether Trump’s re-election slogan — “Keep America Great” has the same resonance, we’ll see. Taken literally, it requires a belief that greatness has now been achieved. That’s all we have to say about Trump today. Instead, we’re more focused on the phraseology — and a recent poll that asked “When in our history was/is America greatest?” The answers are instructive, especially as we come to the end of a decade.
First, let’s look at the numbers, which come courtesy of the Ipsos polling organization.
Present day: 15%
1990s: 19%
1980s: 17%
1970s: 6%
1960s: 7%
1950s: 12%
1940s: 7%
1930s: 1%
1920s: 1%
Earlier: 4%
It was never great: 11%
Now, some clean-up: It’s unclear what “present day” means. Does it mean specifically 2019? Or, because there is no option for any decade since 2000, does it mean everything in the 21st century? That makes a difference, especially if we’re going to look at these numbers with a political lens. Are we talking only about the Trump era? Or the Bush/Obama/Trump years? Either way, what we see is that the vast majority of people — 74% — don’t believe America is great now, but was some other time, while 11% don’t believe it was ever great. That’s enough to cover both Democrats and Republicans and independents. So let’s look deeper; Ipsos did. That’s where things get a lot more interesting, because it seems clear that politics colors how we view the past – and the present. Only 10% of Democrats believe “the present day” represents America at its greatest. Not surprisingly, Republicans feel quite differently. The biggest group of Republicans – 27% — believe America is at its greatest height now. Both these numbers represent big shifts since the last Ipsos poll on the study, which was taken shortly after Trump took office. Then, equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans — 17% apiece — said “the present day” was the greatest. Since then, Democrats have clearly lost faith in America’s present greatness, while Republican belief in present greatness has surged. Clearly people are viewing things politically because, while the tone of our politics has changed, the underlying fundamentals of the country haven’t. People don’t seem to be judging greatness by our science, by our art, by our social progress, but by something else. It’s natural, of course, for politically partisan people to feel better when their party is in the White House. We can learn a lot, though, by how they feel about other decades, because those views haven’t changed much from poll-to-poll. Democrats’ favorite decade is the 1990s — 28% think that’s when America was greatest. Conveniently, that coincides with Bill Clinton being in the White House. Republicans are decidedly less enthusiastic about the ’90s — only 9% cited that as America’s greatest decade. Which part of the ’90s do Democrats think was great? The decade of peace and serenity that prevailed between the fall of the Iron Curtain and the fall of the World Trade Towers? The dot-com boom that brought us the World Wide Web and cellphones? Or Clinton being unable to keep his hands off the help? Republicans’ favorite decade — other than the current one — is the 1980s, also known as the Reagan years. The poll found 21% of Republicans think that was our greatest decade. However, 15% of Democrats also cited the 1980s — so Democrats feel better about the ’80s than Republicans feel about the ‘90s. If you want look at it this way, Democrats are more open-minded about other decades, but Republicans are pretty polarized. There are only three decades Republicans really like — now, the 1980s and the 1950s. (More about the ’50s soon.) It’s interesting that neither party much liked the ’70s — a loathing of disco remains the great unifier. Neither party was much into the ’60s, either, although Democrats remember them slightly more fondly than Republicans.
That brings us to the ’50s. It’s fashionable in some quarters to say that Trump wants to take us back to the ’50s. That’s not always meant as a compliment. Yes, the United States dominated the post-war world both militarily and economically. On the other hand, the ’50s might have been great for white men, but not for women or minorities — so when we do the demographic math, the ’50s couldn’t have been great for most people. Given the demographics of the Republican Party (virtually all-white), perhaps it’s not surprising then that the ’50s were the party’s third favorite decade – 27% for now, 21% for the ’80s and 14% for the ’50s.
However, here’s the real surprise: Nearly an equal number of Democrats also cited the 1950s — 10%. The Eisenhower years just rank lower on their list. Still, why would 10% of Democrats look warmly on the ’50s? Guess it depends on which part of the ’50s they’re remembering. Are they thinking of the ’50s of American industrial might or the ’50s of the Supreme Court striking down segregation? They’re likely not thinking of the segregationist part of the ’50s (and to be fair, we suspect Republicans aren’t, either).
Still, we’re left with these three observations:
1. Republicans are very clear about their concept of greatness and when it is or was. Democrats are harder to pin down.
2. A substantial minority of Republicans are rooted in the distant past — 16% cite decades from the 1940s or earlier. Taken together, that would be the third biggest group of Republicans. If you add that to the ’50s, then 30% of Republicans are embracing decades before the social upheavals of the ’60s. That explains a lot.
3. Many Democrats don’t believe America was ever great — 17%. That’s the second biggest group of Democrats, behind only those who pine for the ’90s. That also may explain a lot.
And then there’s this: Independents like the ’80s best (18%), followed by the ’50s (15%). However, they think the present day and the ’90s were all about the same (12% apiece), and they also don’t think America was ever that great (10%). In one way, they’re like Republicans. In other ways, they’re like Democrats. Guess that’s why they’re independents.
