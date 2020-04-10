Today we are forced to issue a correction.
It is an unusual correction because it’s about something we haven’t published.
We intended to publish an editorial on the fantasy of Vexit — the notion that a bunch of rural Virginia counties can somehow detach themselves from the Old Dominion and join West Virginia. They can’t — not on their own anyway — and, realistically, they won’t. We won’t be walking that part back.
However, we intended to buttress that observation about the futility of Vexit by pointing out how much less money those counties would get from West Virginia to run their school systems than they currently get from Richmond. Because surely Virginia funds its schools better than West Virginia, right?
At least that was the hypothesis. And any good hypothesis needs some supporting facts, so we set out to find some. And that’s why we must issue this correction — because the facts, being inconvenient things, do not support our original hypothesis.
Indeed, they show just the opposite: West Virginia funds its schools better than Virginia.
That is definitely not the point we thought we’d be making, and it’s probably not what most people think about the relative differences between the two states — Virginia being one of the most affluent in the country, and West Virginia being almost the poorest, saved from the bottom only by Mississippi. Yet math doesn’t lie, and here’s what the math shows — as taken from official state reports on school funding from Richmond and Charleston.
Before we get to the numbers, let’s underscore the most important point of all: State government subsidizes school systems in rural Virginia. We like to think we’re proud, independent people. We are certainly the former but, when it comes to one of the most basic functions of local government, we’re on the dole. The size of the state’s subsidy varies from locality to locality — there’s a funding formula complicated enough to fill up a chalkboard in one of those cartoons of the mad scientist writing out his discovery. Regardless, in many rural localities, the state government (which relies primarily on the income tax and the state sales tax) pays most of the school expenses. Since Northern Virginia is the wealthiest part of the state, and our biggest economic engine, it’s not entirely wrong to say that Northern Virginia subsidizes schools in rural Virginia. Now, we hate to sound ungrateful but here’s the unvarnished point: Is it subsidizing them enough?
In Scott County, the state pays 65% of the cost of operating the schools. In Buena Vista, it pays 64%. Even in suburban Roanoke County, which has the highest median household income of any locality west of the Blue Ridge, the state pays 41% of the costs, not exactly an insubstantial sum. Most localities simply couldn’t operate a school system without the state’s help. By contrast, in Arlington the state pays just 8% of the costs — and yet Arlington still manages to spend more per pupil than any other school system in the state. The reason, of course, is that well-heeled Northern Virginia can afford to pay for its schools and most other localities — especially rural ones — can’t.
That’s why — on a purely practical level — it would be bad for Southwest and Southside Virginia to be part of West Virginia, right? Because surely West Virginia couldn’t subsidize our school systems at the same level, right?
Except — it does. In fact, West Virginia funds its schools at a higher level than Virginia does. The math we promised:
In Virginia, the state spends an average of $4,166 on each student. In West Virginia, the comparable average is $5,723.
Now, averages sometimes can be deceiving, so let’s look at little deeper. After all, Virginia’s average gets pulled down by the relatively small amounts that the state spends on schools in Northern Virginia where our funding formula says state funding isn’t all that necessary. Back to our Arlington example: The state spends only $1,676 per student there yet somehow Arlington winds spending $20,460 per student. Our usual caveat: Money alone doesn’t translate into a better education. Teachers in Arlington aren’t necessary better than teachers on the other end of the state. But money can buy some things that do make a difference — better facilities, better technology, and so forth.
Now, having issued that disclaimer, let’s look at some specific examples. Tazewell County has become a center of the Vexit movement, so let’s look there. In Tazewell, the state pays just under 51% of the costs of the school system, although for comparison purposes what we’re really concerned about is the actual dollar amount — $5,122 per student.
Across the border in West Virginia are McDowell County and Mercer County. In the former, West Virginia spends $6,815 per student. In the latter, $6,570. More math: That’s 33% and 28% more than Virginia spends on Tazewell County students.
These differences are pretty typical. Let’s just look at the counties along the state line to get more side-by-side comparisons:
Buchanan County gets $5,826 per student; McDowell, as we’ve seen, gets $6,815 per student.
Bland County gets $5,679 per student; Mercer gets $6,570.
Giles County gets $5,312 per student and Craig County gets $6,018; across the line, Monroe County gets $6,318.
Alleghany County gets $5,785; Greenbrier County gets $6,409.
In fact, every Virginia locality along the state line gets less per student than its counterpart across the border except two: Highland County gets $6,771 per student while Pocahontas County to its west gets $6,053 — although Pendleton County to its north gets $9,225. Meanwhile, Shenandoah County gets $4,745 per student while Hardy County gets $4,629.
In theory, for the narrow purpose of school funding, all those border counties in Virginia with the exception of Highland and Shenandoah might be better off in West Virginia.
Another caveat: We don’t know how those Virginia counties would fare under West Virginia’s school funding formula, so it’s possible the math would work out differently. Still, the basic fact remains: On a per pupil basis, West Virginia spends more on its students than Virginia does. That seems unbelievable yet there it is.
Vexit remains preposterous, but you don’t have to be a Vexiteer to wonder why Virginia, for all its riches, spends less on rural students than hard-luck West Virginia does.
