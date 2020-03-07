Virginia legislators have been arguing over whether and how often to require vehicle inspections. The current law calls for every year. Gov. Ralph Northam had called for eliminating them entirely, which put the Democratic governor on the same side as two Roanoke County Republicans — state Sen. David Suetterlein and Del. Joe McNamara, who have also proposed their abolition. Now it looks like they’ll stay.
The debate has focused on whether inspections are useful for public safety.
There’s another aspect, though, that hasn’t gotten much attention: Are car inspections a way to help us pay for roads in the future? Or, put another way, would their abolition now mean that at some point we’ll have toll roads?
Let’s explain the logic. Historically, we’ve used taxes on gasoline to pay for roads. The problem is that the gas tax has become an inadequate way to pay for roads — the demand for new roads and the cost of maintaining existing ones has become too high. Virginia first started using sales tax revenues in the 1980s to augment the gas tax. Today, the gas tax is only the third biggest non-federal source of revenue for Virginia’s roads — behind sales taxes and taxes on vehicle sales.
More importantly, the gas tax has become a declining source of revenue. More fuel-efficient vehicles mean that people are driving more but paying less. From 2016 to 2018, drivers in Virginia drove 3.2% more miles yet gas tax revenues fell 0.4%, according to the Commonwealth Transportation Board. “We actually are making a little less money on the gas tax than we were in 1977, even though the vehicle miles traveled have gone up about 70% since then,” an analyst with the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service said last fall.
The immediate fix: The General Assembly is in the process of raising the gas tax (again). Everybody knows, though, that this is only a temporary fix. Cars are only going to become more fuel-efficient. President Trump has tried to roll back the fuel-efficiency standards set by the Obama administration but even the Trump proposal calls for vehicles to become more fuel-efficient than they currently are. That’s not what we should focus on, though. Instead, it’s this: The small but growing market for electric vehicles. They don’t use gas at all, which means their drivers don’t pay any gas taxes for the roads they’re driving over. In terms of taxes and services, electric vehicles really are a free ride.
At the moment, only 1.67% of the vehicles being sold in Virginia are electric, which means the percentage of vehicles on the road that are actually electric is a lot lower. The national figure for electric vehicle sales is 2.5%, according to the tech website Endgadget. If that’s all the share was ever going to be, maybe this wouldn’t be a big deal. But nobody — not even the biggest fossil-fuel cheerleaders in the land — really expect that share to go unchanged. For one reason, it’s changing at this very moment.
In 2016, there were 2,155 electric vehicles sold in Virginia. In 2017, the number bumped up slightly to 2,932. In 2018 — the last year for which figures are currently available — the number more than doubled to 6,375. The market is growing by similar rates all over the country. How high will those numbers go? Nobody really knows, but here are some useful comparison points. In California, almost 8% of the vehicles sold in 2018 are now electric. Now California is California, but we also know a lot of trends start in California and spread across the country. We also know that the United States lags behind other industrialized nations. In Norway, 55% of new cars are now electric. In Germany, the market share is lower, but Germans now buy more electric vehicles than Norwegians, and Chinese buy the most of anyone. There are now more than 2.2 million electric vehicles driving silently around China — twice as many as in the United States.
We think of Tesla as the great electric vehicle innovator but the website MarketWatch corrects our misconceptions with this headline: “China, not Tesla, is driving the electric-car revolution.” The website OilPrice.com —not exactly friendly to the idea of non-petroleum options — really blared this headline: “China’s cheap electric vehicles could disrupt global markets.” No kidding. That’s why American automakers are scrambling to ramp up their electric vehicle research. They see the global market starting to change and even if U.S. car buyers aren’t into electric cars now in a big way, that might change and when it changes, it might change in a hurry. General Motors recently announced its spending $2.2 billion to retrofit one of its factories in Detroit to produce electric vehicles and only electric vehicles. This isn’t just something in Detroit, either. It’s in Botetourt County. The Italian-owned auto parts company Eldor, which opened two years ago in the Greenfield Center, is now making parts for electric vehicles.
So how does all this relate to auto inspections? Here’s how: Policy-makers are trying to figure out how to pay for roads when there are a lot more vehicles whose drivers aren’t paying gas taxes. One popular suggestion is to tax vehicles not by the fuel they use (or don’t), but by the number of miles they’re driven each year. There are some obvious problems with this: Rural Virginians who have to drive much further to work would pay a lot more than those in cities who have shorter commutes. Legislators from Northern Virginia may simply say “tough.” Let’s set that objection aside from now. How would a taxed-by-mile system work? One obvious way would be to record the mileage during an annual inspection. There are some philosophical problems with this, too: Do we want to turn mechanics into tax assessors? But the reality is there are philosophical problems that can be raised with every system for raising money for roads. If we’re not raising money through gas taxes, or a tax-by-mile system, then we’re probably left with tolls — and proposals for toll roads have proven pretty unpopular in the past. That’s why Northam’s proposal to eliminate inspections seemed strange — because it would foreclose one option for raising road revenues in the future and seem to guarantee we’d be on a path toward those unpopular toll roads. In an electric vehicle, it would, at least, be a quiet ride to the toll booth.
