The sports world has fallen strangely silent and yet the most compelling television of the pandemic has been on a sports channel.
ESPN has been airing “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary about Michael Jordan’s quest to win a sixth championship with the Chicago Bulls in 1998 — but which really serves as a vehicle to tell the story of Jordan’s entire career. Epic in scope, “The Last Dance” rivals “Game of Thrones” for drama and intrigue — even though we know how the story ends. Speaking of ending, the series ends Sunday with the final two episodes. Even if you’re not a sports fan, “The Last Dance” is a highly accessible human story of Shakespearean proportions.
The one message that comes through in every episode: Jordan is intensely competitive. He may have been the best player to every play the game, but he was not the easiest teammate to share a court with. Many teammates regarded him as a tyrant — he was constantly riding them in practice, usually verbally but sometimes physically. He once punched teammate Steve Kerr in the face, an altercation that Kerr (now the coach of the Golden State Warriors) says made them closer. In the documentary, Jordan makes no apologies for his behavior: His goal, he says, was to make sure his teammates were committed to performing at the same high level that he was. Championships don’t come easily.
You can dispute Jordan’s methods, if you want, but you can’t argue with the results — and the results were all that mattered to Jordan.
We cite all this today as a way to pivot to something far more important than who was best at throwing a bag of air through a metal hoop: The government response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As much as we love sports, sports aren’t a matter of life and death. But this virus is. And after watching Jordan’s intensity in “The Last Dance,” we can’t help but wonder: How would Jordan have handled this virus if he were president or governor?
That may seem a fanciful question, and at some level it is, but at another we mean it quite seriously: We suspect a President Jordan would not be quite as lackadaisical as President Trump has sometimes been — or as Gov. Ralph Northam seems to be on the subject of testing.
There are plenty of places you can go to find a critique of Trump’s performance, so we won’t litigate that today. Instead, let’s focus on the level of government closer to us — the state government. Northam consistently gets high marks from Virginians for his handling of the virus. Not just high marks, but very high. A Washington Post-Ipsos Poll found that 78% of Virginians surveyed approved of Northam’s handling of the crisis. Only four other governors ranked higher — Mike DeWine of Ohio was tops at 86%, followed by Andrew Cuomo of New York at 81% and Gavin Newsom of California at 79%. (If you’re keeping political score, DeWine is a Republican; the others are Democrats. That shows how the virus doesn’t discriminate politically. The governors with the highest and lowest scores are both Republicans; coming up in the rear is Brian Kemp of Georgia at 39%).
We’ve said before that Virginians should be grateful to have a doctor at the helm during a health crisis. Northam surely understands the scientific data in a way that no other politician can. Virginians certainly seem to appreciate Northam’s calm bedside manner, in marked contrast to the truculence of Trump. Northam’s tri-weekly briefings are routinely informative and apolitical; a model that Trump doesn’t even pretend to aspire to.
However, just because Northam sets a comforting tone doesn’t mean every aspect of his handling of the crisis is reassuring. We come back again to two points we’ve made before. First, Virginia is doing a terrible job of testing people for the virus. That’s not us saying that: That’s the Kaiser Family Foundation, which issues periodic rankings of all the states to show their per-capita rates of testing. Sometimes Virginia has been as high as 45th. Once it was as low at 50th (on a scale that includes the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, so we weren’t quite at the bottom, but close enough). Why is Virginia doing so poorly? We don’t have a satisfying answer for that. We can blame Trump for not organizing a better national response, but that still doesn’t explain why Virginia ranks so low in comparison to other states.
We were struck — not in a good way — by Northam’s account earlier this week: “I’m very pleased with the progress we’re making. I know some compare us to other states . . . I make no excuses for Virginia. I think we’re in a good place.”
With all due respect, governor, no, we’re not in a good place. On that particular day we were 50th. That is not a good place. That’s why we turn to the Michael Jordan example. If he were governor, would he be satisfied with being in the cellar? We don’t think so. Since we don’t know exactly why Virginia is doing such a poor job of testing, we don’t know exactly what a Governor Jordan might be doing — but we suspect he’d be doing something different. And based on what we’ve seen in “The Last Dance,” everybody would know it, too. We don’t need Northam to emulate Jordan by punching a teammate, but clearly something different needs to be done.
The other thing that baffles us about Virginia response is this: 59% of the state’s 927 deaths have come from nursing homes. Why, then, aren’t we using our limited number of tests to test all nursing home residents and staff? In New York, Cuomo has ordered that all nursing home staffers be tested twice weekly to make sure they don’t carry the virus into their facilities. Why isn’t Northam doing the same thing? If we could prevent outbreaks at nursing homes that wouldn’t eradicate the virus but it would certainly prevent a lot of the cases that have driven Virginia’s case loads. Not until Wednesday did Northam state this as a goal that might take two or three weeks. Why wasn’t this done before? What took so long?
In years past, it was popular to ask in a different context: WWJD? Perhaps we should revive that, except this time to ask: What would Jordan do? We bet he wouldn’t be saying 50th place is a good place.
