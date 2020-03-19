The pandemic will help us learn a lot about ourselves — both as Americans and as a species.
In fact, we’ve already learned some things. For instance, we’ve learned who is acting responsibly and who isn’t.
Among the former: Mike DeWine, the Republican governor of Ohio, who has emerged as an ahead-of-the-curve national leader in enacting restrictions designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus. He banned spectators at major sports events before even a single case of COVID-19 was reported in his state. He was the first to close schools statewide. When DeWine moved to delay this week’s Ohio primary, The Washington Post said “the announcement was typical of the no-nonsense, high-fact way in which DeWine has delivered his daily dose of bad news. He frequently cites the advice of public health professionals. He doesn’t mention politics. He shows his concern about the effects of his choices, which he has acknowledged could be devastating for the economy. He sugarcoats nothing.”
Among the latter: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. who insisted on keeping his school open even as other colleges went to online-only on the grounds that dorms are little more than potential stationary cruise ships. Instead, Falwell babbled fact-free nonsense about the supposed origin of the virus and claimed the hype is really just a plot to bring down President Trump. When Liberty finally did change course, Falwell blamed Gov. Ralph Northam’s restrictions on public gatherings. Falwell is no Mike DeWine.
We also are getting a real-life lesson in what government can do and what it can’t do. Not everything in our society is run by government. Some of the first big cancellations came from private organizations — sports leagues. When President Trump told a conference call of governors “respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” his formulation may have been unartful but he was really just stating something obvious. In the American system, states don’t need to wait on the federal government to act. There are some things only the federal government can do — imposing travel restrictions on passengers coming from China and Europe, for instance — but there are plenty of things state and even local governments can do. Shutting down schools. Banning gatherings above a certain size. And there are plenty of things ordinary people can do on their own without a directive from any level of government. Wash your hands, for instance. Don’t sneeze on other people. Keep your distance.
We’re also learning about some parts of government that don’t usually get much attention — the public health services. Now here’s the sobering thing: A lot of politicians are learning that, too. Health care has been an issue for a long time, but it’s mostly talked about in political terms: Who pays and what’s the government role? Now we’re focused on the actual science, which is a far different thing. Politicians can debate how our health care system should be structured all they want. A virus cares nothing about that. There is no liberal or conservative interpretation of the science. This isn’t the kind of crisis politicians are naturally trained for. A pandemic is beyond the range of their expertise, which is why through history we’ve seen so many politicians make so many bad decisions on how to confront them. In the 1918 flu pandemic, President Woodrow Wilson thought it best for the government not to acknowledge anything, lest he set off a panic that would undermine support for World War I. As a result, people died unnecessarily. Virginians should comfort themselves with this thought: At least our governor is a doctor. You may not care for Northam’s politics — those don’t really matter right now — but as a physician, he’s in a better position to understand the science than other politicians are. Unfortunately, the pandemic calls on us to trust certain institutions — government, experts, and yes, the news media — at a time when faith in those institutions has been eroded. It’s also not in our nature as Americans to like being told what to do — we were founded by rule-breakers. This pandemic will challenge the public as much as it does the politicians, just in different ways. We will see who is up to that challenge. The people we’ve seen licking their fingers before sampling the produce at the grocery store are clearly not. Come on, people, that wasn’t a good idea even before the coronavirus.
Here’s the thing: We’re being asked to do things we’ve never been asked before but that’s only because we’ve been lucky enough to live in easy times. All the things we’re being asked to do were asked of those who came before us. Some communities in 1918 shut down everything — businesses, schools, churches, everything. San Francisco even required people to wear masks in public. The communities that reacted the soonest and the strongest were those that fared the best.
The small town of Gunnison, Colorado stands out in history because it avoided the 1918 pandemic. How? The Guardian recently looked back on Gunnison’s unique experience: “Lanterns and signs warned motorists to drive straight through or submit to quarantine. Train passengers who disembarked were quarantined. ‘Any person may leave the county at his will; none may return except those who will go into voluntary quarantine,’ said [Dr. F.P.] Hanson. Any violators would be ‘dealt with to the fullest extent of the law, and to this we promise our personal attention,’ he added.”
Gunnison’s methods were severe — the sheriff jailed at least three people who were caught trying to evade the quarantine —and to our modern eyes somewhat primitive. But nobody died. To this day, Gunnison has been studied by medical researchers. The general conclusion, as summarized by The Guardian: “Instead of face masks and anti-bacterial hand gels, Gunnison relied on the guidance and authority of local newspapers, doctors and police — a trust in institutions that may now seem quaint — and on people’s capacity for patience. And on luck.” The luck was that nobody who was infected arrived before Gunnison shut itself down — and shut itself off from the rest of the world.
This isn’t an original thought because we’ve seen it circulating on social media but it still seems appropriate: Our parents and grandparents and others before them were called upon to go to war, to subject themselves to rationing, to go without basic necessities for the good of the country. We’re being asked to sit at home and watch Netflix. This shouldn’t be that hard.
