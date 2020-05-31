Did the three candidates who won election to Salem City Council on May 19 win in a rigged election?
It’s a preposterous question but just for the record — no, these elections weren’t rigged.
Yet President Trump would have you believe they were. He continues to undermine the legitimacy of elections where voters cast absentee ballots. “There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent,” he tweeted earlier this week.
Vote-by-mail is presented as a new and radical thing, even though it’s not. We’ve had absentee voting for a long time and almost all those absentee ballots are mailed in. Oregon first started holding vote-by-mail elections for local elections back in 1981. It held its first statewide all-mail election in 1993 and went all-mail in presidential elections in 2000. The only thing different now is that more states are going this route — five are scheduled to be all-mail in November — and many voters in other states are finding that they prefer this option to standing in line for an actual voting booth. The pandemic has only accelerated, and highlighted, a trend that’s been going on now for several decades. Like many electoral innovations, such as women’s suffrage, voting by mail started in the West and gradually worked its way east. The five all-mail states are all western ones: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington. For those of us for whom voting by mail is a new experience, we need only look at Virginia’s May 19 municipal elections to get a sense of the possibilities — and the problems.
Spooked by the pandemic, Virginians decided to vote absentee in unprecedented numbers. How unprecedented? Four years ago, Salem had 1,888 voters — but only 41 of them cast absentee ballots. This year, 3,045 people in Salem voted — and 1,902 voted absentee. One argument for voting-by-mail is that it’s more convenient and thus increases turnout. Salem would seem to prove that. The city saw more people vote absentee this year than the total number of voters in the same cycle four years ago. In all, 63% of Salem’s ballots were absentees, yet Salem voters weren’t the most enthusiastic mail voters in the state. In Irvington on the Northern Neck, nearly 93% of the ballots were cast absentee, just barely beating out the town of Louisa, where the figure was nearly 92%. Those are small places, so sometimes percentages can get screwy but even in bigger communities, the percentage of mail votes was still darned high: In Fredericksburg, nearly 76% of the ballots were absentee. In Waynesboro, 66%. In Bristol, 63.5%. Even the cities at the lower end of the spectrum — such as Lynchburg, where nearly 37% of the votes were absentee — had far higher absentee rates than in “normal” years.
So what can we learn from all this? Was there rampant fraud, or even any fraud? No one has alleged any. Did the higher turnout benefit Democrats, as some in both parties believe it does? That doesn’t appear to be the case. It’s hard to tell in many municipal elections, where most candidates tend to run as independents. However, we notice two things: The places with the highest absentee rates are a mix of both Democratic and Republican communities — there’s no real discernable pattern. That Irvington precinct that had the state’s biggest share of absentee voters? It voted 62% for Donald Trump in 2016. Some Republicans politicians may not like vote-by-mail but actual Republican voters sure seem to. The city with the lowest share of absentee voters (30%) was Newport News, which voted 60% for Hillary Clinton.
The most interesting talking point is in Staunton. This is a city that routinely voted Democratic in recent elections — just not this one. This time, with 62% of Staunton voters casting absentee ballots, a conservative slate swept to victory. We don’t hear Trump saying that was rigged. There’s simply no evidence that a larger turnout benefits Democrats — and some smidge of evidence (from a Knight Foundation study) that a larger turnout actually benefits Republicans. Perhaps Trump ought to be encouraging absentee voting, not discrediting it.
Now, for the downsides that vote-by-mail advocates don’t like to talk about. The day after the election, Salem election officials received 28 ballots in the mail — too late to be counted. Two more straggled in later, to make 30. That’s not unusual. Roanoke Times columnist Dan Casey documented that after the 2018 mid-terms, 231 mailed-in ballots in the Roanoke and New River valleys arrived after the election. The weakest link of a vote-by-mail election is the U.S. Postal Service. If we dramatically increase the number of mailed-in ballots, how much is that going to stress the system?
Fortunately, those 30 late ballots in Salem weren’t enough to make the difference. But what if they had been? That’s not a pleasant prospect to consider. The biggest problem with large-scale absentee voting isn’t fraud, it’s public faith in the system. We don’t need a close presidential election where one side believes — rightly or wrongly — that it has outstanding ballots that went “missing” somewhere in the postal system. In Salem, 332 people who were sent absentee ballots never returned them. Maybe they forgot. Maybe they decided they just didn’t care. Maybe the ballots are sitting in the Greensboro post office. Those 332 unvoted ballots might have changed the outcome. In a low-stakes municipal election, not that many people (other than the losing candidates) are going to fret. But magnify that into the highest-stakes election we have — a presidential election — and the perception of what happened to those unvoted ballots sure changes.
The liberal website Nation of Change points out another pitfall to large-scale absentee ballots: It’s a lot easier to disqualify ballots. In 2016, some 512,696 mail-in ballots were rejected for one reason or another. Perhaps someone signed on the wrong line. Or mailed it in something other than the official envelope. It’s very easy to nitpick. And while the ballot is still secret, the address of the voter is not — so Republicans have a reason to look more closely at ballots from Democratic precincts and Democrats have a reason to raise more questions about ones from Republican precincts. The potential for partisan mischief is a lot higher.
The best outcome this November would be if the winner – whoever that may be — wins by a clear and decisive margin. The worst outcome would be a close election where lawyers are challenging ballots and conspiracy theories about ballots “missing in the mail” take over the internet.
