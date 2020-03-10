While everyone else has been preoccupied by primaries, purges and pandemics (or at least the threat thereof), there’s been some news involving another “p” word: Pipelines.
The proposed Constitution Pipeline has been cancelled.
This pipeline wasn’t going to be near us — it would have run from Pennsylvania to New York, where other connections would have sent the gas onto New England (or some believe Canada). However, the lessons learned from the Constitution Pipeline hit very close to home —but not close enough for some pipeline opponents.
The Constitution Pipeline was originally proposed in 2013 with a price tag of $700 million. The Associated Press reports that “legal challenges have driven the costs up by nearly 40%.” Seven years later there was still no pipeline, and developer Williams Partners LP found the costs of the project were “negatively impacting” its bottom line — to the tune of taking $354 million off last year’s books; $145 million for Williams, the rest for its partners. Meanwhile, Natural Gas Intelligence — an industry website — reports that “natural gas prices have hit historic lows and there’s little need for more supply in the Northeast from a greenfield system.” So Williams and its partners cut their losses and moved on, a rational enough business decision when the expected profits don’t justify the costs.
Now, here’s the significant thing: Those legal challenges that ran up the Constitution Pipeline’s costs came primarily from New York state government, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo vowed that “any way that we can challenge it, we will.” That’s very different from Virginia, where Gov. Terry McAuliffe enthusiastically endorsed both the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipelines and Gov. Ralph Northam has stood aside while state regulators have let the projects proceed.
In New York, the full force of state government was brought to bear to try to halt the Constitution Pipeline. In Virginia, the opposition has been mounted by environmental groups and ordinary citizens. Those are two very different kinds of fights. Pipeline opponents here can only wonder — with a mix of both sadness and anger — how things might have been different if McAuliffe or Northam had opposed pipelines the way Cuomo has.
Both the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipelines were proposed in 2014, one year after the Constitution. Today the MVP is about 90% complete while no pipe has been laid for the ACP — although trees have been cut in some places. Both projects are now halted by those same “legal challenges” that frustrated the Constitution, just not ones filed by Virginia state government. If either McAuliffe or Northam had opposed pipelines the way Cuomo does, might both be getting cancelled today the way the Constitution has been? This is one of those great “what ifs”? So is this: What if Tom Perriello had won the Democratic nomination for governor in 2017 and then the governorship as well? He vowed the same kind of anti-pipeline stance that Cuomo has taken.
Now for the nuance: Cuomo didn’t halt the Constitution, he merely delayed it. The pipeline developers still had options left when they pulled the plug, which leads to the conclusion that even a Gov. Perriello wouldn’t have been able to stop the pipelines outright — but may have run up the costs enough to achieve the outcome Cuomo just did.
The question: Can the non-governmental opponents of the pipelines do the same? Their opposition so far has entailed enough delays to drive the cost of the Mountain Valley Pipeline from the $3.2 billion originally cited to perhaps $5.5 billion. That’s a bigger increase than the entire cost of the Constitution Pipeline, whose final cost was estimated somewhere north of $1 billion. Longer route, more mountainous terrain, a bigger pipe. How much more can the pipeline investors stand? The stock price for EQM Midstream Partners has plummeted over the course of the project — from a high of $98.17 per share on June 20, 2014 a week after the pipeline was proposed to $21.79 on February 26 and to $11.80 at Monday’s closing bell. That’s an 88% drop in value. On the other hand, they have pipe in the ground — and are a lot closer to seeing a payoff than Constitution’s developers ever were.
Now, as with many things, there’s more to this story. With or without the Constitution Pipeline, much of New England is heavily dependent on natural gas. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 93% of Rhode Island’s electricity comes from natural gas, along with 67% of the electricity in Massachusetts and 51.5% in Connecticut. No other state is as dependent on natural gas as Rhode Island and few others are as dependent as Massachusetts. Virginia, by contrast, derives nearly 57% of its electricity from natural gas-fired plants. Nationally, 37.2% of our power comes from natural gas, which has now far surpassed coal, which has fallen to 23.9%, just ahead of nuclear at 20.2% and renewables, which are now up to 17.8%. Industry experts can debate whether the demand for natural gas in New England is rising or falling — “Cheap fuel, stagnant demand drive down New England wholesale prices” says one headline in Utility Dive, “Please Come to Boston: New England’s Ongoing Gas-Supply Dilemma,” reads another in RBN Energy. Still, this much seems undeniable: At certain times the region needs more natural gas than there are pipelines to deliver it. That’s why in 2018 Boston saw this unusual sight: A Russian tanker in Boston Harbor, delivering liquefied natural gas from the Russian Arctic. Can we all at least agree there’s something wrong if some American communities have to import energy from Russia? Of course, that’s probably where the agreement would end. Some would say that’s why we need more pipelines, others will say we need a faster conversion to other forms of energy that don’t put more carbon in the atmosphere.
Virginia is now trying to accelerate that transition. The new Democratic majority in the General Assembly has passed the Clean Economy Act, which requires utilities to become 100% renewable by 2045 — a pretty revolutionary act for a state that still produces coal. However, not even that bill bans natural gas pipelines — assuming they could be banned at all.
So if you’re an opponent of pipelines, what can you do? The answer seems obvious: It’s not sitting in trees. It’s raising money to pay the lawyers. Every minute spent engaged in some silly act of protest is a minute wasted because it could have been spent raising money to pay for those billable hours.
