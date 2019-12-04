Tonight, Mill Mountain Theatre opens a heartwarming musical about a family of refugees who flee a brutal regime, trusting that foreign governments will take them in.
That’s not the first thing that comes to mind when most people think about “The Sound of Music,” but that’s the essential story — once you get past how you solve a problem like Maria. There are lots of reasons to like “The Sound of Music,” which, 60 years after its premiere in 1959, remains one of the most produced shows ever. Only two shows rival it for enduring popularity — “Oklahoma!” and “My Fair Lady.” We are not here today, though, to sing along with “My Favorite Things,” but rather to explore the politics behind the singing Von Trapp family. We don’t typically think of “The Sound of Music” as a political show, but it is. Spoiler: Nazis appear on stage. That’s pretty darned political.
In case you’ve somehow missed the show over the years, we’ll briefly summarize the goings-on: The Von Trapp family in Austria achieved some musical fame in the 1930s. After Nazi Germany annexed Austria in 1938, the family fled and eventually made their way to the United States. Both the musical and the famous film version starring Julie Andrews take some liberties with the facts. In the final scene, the Von Trapps flee over the Alps into Switzerland as the nuns sing the soaring “Climb Every Mountain.” It’s quite dramatic, and also quite wrong historically. In reality, the Von Trapps left their home in broad daylight and got on a train to Italy under the guise of an upcoming tour — a day before the Nazis sealed the border. Had the Von Trapps actually tried to climb the Alps from their location, they’d have wound up in Germany proper. When the real-life Maria Von Trapp saw the film version, she complained: “Don’t they know geography in Hollywood? Salzburg does not border on Switzerland!” To which the director replied: “In Hollywood you make your own geography.”
Lots of stories get “dramatized” for stage and screen. That’s not the point. The point is this: Would the Von Trapps have gotten into the United States today? The answer may not be as uplifting as the musical. In 2005, an archivist for the National Archives wrote an account of the Von Trapps’ immigration saga — in which the family skirted the rules. After arriving in Italy, the family went on to Great Britain and eventually the United States, entering in September 1938 under a six-month visa. Maria Von Trapp was pregnant at the time; son Johannes was born in Philadelphia, which made him a U.S. citizen under the terms of the 14th Amendment — what immigration hardliners today revile as “anchor babies.” When the six-month visa expired, the Von Trapps left the U.S. for a tour of Scandinavia, and then obtained another six-month visa to enter the U.S in October 1939. However, the Von Trapps plainly did not intend their stay to be temporary. When routinely asked by an immigration officer in New York how long the family intended to stay, instead of answering “six months” as indicated on the visa, Maria blurted out: “Oh, I am so glad to be here — I never want to leave again!” At that point, the family was detained for four days. What would happen to them today? We can only speculate. Then, the Von Trapps were released and continued on with their new U.S. tour. It’s unclear what happened next, but they certainly stayed longer than six months. Did the Von Trapps overstay their visa? Or did they get some other dispensation? The archives don’t say. All we know is that the family did stay in the U.S. In 1942, Maria (maybe others) briefly crossed into Canada and back again — and then were granted permanent resident status. Was this border-crossing intended to regularize a previously irregular status? The archives don’t say. In any case, the family settled in Vermont and, in time, all the Von Trapps became citizens except for one: The family patriarch Georg.
Big picture: The Von Trapps were refugees that the U.S. took in. Would the U.S. take them in today — especially if they told an immigration officer they intended to overstay their six-month visa? These are not idle hypothetical questions, because the U.S., under President Trump, has clamped down on refugees in ways that run counter to all of U.S. history since World War II.
Before World War II, U.S. policy made little distinction between refugees, who by definition are forced to leave their homes for their own safety, and other types of immigrants who willingly seek a new home. In the 1920s, the U.S. adopted isolationist policies that reduced all types of immigration. Public sentiment ran against accepting refugees from Nazi Germany —polls then showed only 23% of Americans were in favor. Even congressmen who were trying to help Jews escape the Nazis feared introducing legislation to help refugees because they worried the result would be an even stricter crackdown. It wasn’t just the law, either, but the administration. Between 1933 and 1941, Franklin Roosevelt refused to fill 118,000 spots allocated for immigrants fleeing Nazi Germany. Bottom line: The Von Trapps were lucky to get into the U.S. when they did, although they were probably helped by their fame — and the fact that they weren’t Jewish. To its shame, the U.S. turned away thousands of Jewish refugees even after World War II had broken out. The Roosevelt administration feared refugees as a security threat — the very language we hear today.
After the war, one administration after another tried to reconcile the moral dilemma of refugees with the 1924 immigration rules. The result was a new, more liberal, immigration law in 1965. However, there was still no formal regulation of the subset of refugees until 1980. That law — passed in the wake of the exodus of Vietnamese “boat people” — gave the president the power to determine how many refugees to accept. The highest numbers came in the early ’80s — 231,700 under Jimmy Carter in 1980 and 217,000 under Ronald Reagan in 1981. Under Barack Obama, the numbers never topped 85,000. Trump, though, has slashed the number to 30,000 — and the actual number of refugees is actually lower. Last year, the U.S. took in 22,491 refugees — an historic low. Politico reports that for a time Trump considered cutting the number as low as 3,000. Canada, a country one-eighth our population, took in more refugees last year than the U.S. did — 28,100. Indeed, Canada now takes in more refugees than any other country in the world.
If the Von Trapps were refugees today, they’d be more likely to get into Canada than the United States. That’s something to think about during the curtain call, and, perhaps, beyond.
