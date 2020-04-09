One of the most unexpected but uplifting parts of the pandemic-inspired social distancing has been a revival of a communal event — singing.
Quarantined Italians started the trend, taking to the balconies to sing — a mix of popular and classic songs, sometimes ones with a patriotic flavor. Some Italians have been singing their national anthem, which certainly fits the latter category. For those whose singing voices do not exactly make them the next Luciano Pavarotti, there’s always percussion — many Italians simply banged pots and pans for rhythms.
The Spanish were the next to take up the balcony-singing. And now, much like the virus, the trend has hopped continents — to Canada. First people in Montreal went to their balconies to sing songs by their late native son Leonard Cohen. From there it spread nationwide, with people all across Canada stepping outside to sing in unison the song “Courage” by the Tragically Hip — a band that never made it south of the border but enjoys a place in the Canadian imagination akin to Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson all rolled together. When lead singer Gord Downie died two years ago from brain cancer, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had to choke back tears when he addressed the nation.
We’ll confess our expertise in Italian and Spanish folk songs is somewhat limited — limited as in zero — but we do at least know the lyrics to “Courage” and they do seem to fit the occasion:
And, yeah, the human tragedy
consists in the necessity
of living with the consequences
under pressure, under pressure
Courage, my word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter
Courage, your word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter
Courage, my word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter
Courage, it couldn’t come at a worse time
There might be several ways to read that but Canadians chose to interpret it as hopeful, so who are we to argue? All this quarantine singing raises a question for us: What songs in the American songbook should we turn to? That may not be the most important question right now — getting more coronavirus tests, getting more hospital supplies, stopping the spread of this virus — those are the important questions. However, it seems clear that the key to stopping the spread is for people to simply stay home. The introverts among us may be loving this, but humans are a social species and we need something to keep our spirits up during all this self-isolation. Cabin fever isn’t as bad as a coronavirus-induced fever, but it’s still a real thing.
So who will lead us in singing? In Canada, these weren’t spontaneous events, they were organized by somebody, usually musicians or arts groups. Yes, that’s a gentle nudge to the arts community, which otherwise has been silenced by the pandemic. It might even be a nudge to Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt County, a former music student with a wonderful singing voice that he still puts to use from time to time. And what shall we sing?
Our criteria for songs: They must be uplifting, they must be vaguely appropriate to the situation, and they must be written by an American. Sorry, that rules out “Keep Your Distance” by Richard Thompson and “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” by The Police. Our British friends can sing those. They also must be suitably unifying. We love “A Country Boy Can Survive” by Hank Williams Jr. but it probably won’t do well in a metropolitan setting right now.
Here are some possibilities:
1. “The Star-Spangled Banner.” This might be too obvious, but nothing wrong with that. Italians sang their anthem. We can sing ours. There’s some symmetry, too: Francis Scott Key had to wait out the battle “through the perilous night,” waiting for “the dawn’s early light” to see that “our flag was still there.” So are we, in a more metaphorical sense. Plus, we generally know the words from singing it at sports events.
2. “America the Beautiful.” Another classic patriotic song that is well-known and easy to sing. Can’t go wrong here.
3. “This Land is Your Land.” Another one we all learned in school, right?
But what about more popular songs — in the pop chart sense of the word? Canadians turned first to rock stars and even the Spanish and Italians included songs from the pop charts. What are our comparable songs? For Canadians, singing almost anything by The Tragically Hip is a patriotic experience. Americans don’t really have that kind of single, unifying artist to rally around, although, historically speaking, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash might come close. But that doesn’t mean we’re completely without possibilities. Here are some more:
4. “Sweet Virginia Breeze” by Steve Bassett and Robbin Thompson. This is now one of Virginia’s official state songs, proving that Virginia is a lot hipper than we think it is. It’s everything we need right now — upbeat, even vaguely religious and appropriately seasonal: “Lord, you know He must’ve been thinking ‘bout me when he planted that very first dogwood tree.” This one’s a keeper. If someone in Virginia doesn’t take the lead in organizing a group sing-along of “Sweet Virginia Breeze,” they are letting the pandemic of 2020 go to waste.
5. “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne. Now we’re moving from uplifting to defiant: “Hey, baby, there ain’t no easy way out/ Hey, I will stand my ground / And I won’t back down.” The song was a big hit for Petty in 1989 and has since been used by Democrats and Republicans alike (not always to Petty’s liking), so it does have a certain bipartisan patina. It’s been played a lot in sports settings, even used by the Melbourne Storm rugby team in the Australian Rugby League. More recently, it’s become a staple at University of Florida football teams. There’s even a certain patriotism to the song: Petty played a quieter — but just as determined — version of the song in a benefit concert following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. If anyone needs their spine stiffened, this song should do it.
6. “On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson. The opening lines say it all: “On the road again / just can’t wait to get on the road again. . .” Don’t we all?
This is hardly an exhaustive list, more of a tease to get people thinking about the possibilities. However, it’s clear what song we should be singing once all this is over with. It’s the song by Milton Alger and Jack Yellen that got a previous generation through the Depression: “Happy Days Are Here Again.”
