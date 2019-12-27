Ours is a state that likes to remember the past — at least certain parts of it.
Our state capital has an entire avenue dedicated to monuments of men deemed great in their times. More recently, Virginia dedicated seven new monuments, all to great women from our state’s past — with five more scheduled to be erected. Those final five are pending $125,000 that still needs to be raised, so consider that your prompt to make a contribution.
Virtually every courthouse has a statue of some sort outside — Roanoke’s being one of the notable exceptions.
Statues, of course, aren’t the only way we remember great figures from our past, merely one of the most visible. Sometimes we affix their names to buildings, highways, institutions, sometimes even whole communities. Most Virginia counties are named after people — the geographical-based names such as Alleghany, Bath, Roanoke and Rockbridge being among the exceptions.
That, in a meandering way, brings us to the thought that’s been on our mind lately: Why is there nothing named after former Gov. Gerald Baliles?
Baliles, who passed away this fall at age 79, was uniformly hailed as one of the most important governors in the state’s history. Yet there is nothing that immortalizes his name in bronze, granite or any other kind of material.
Not all Virginia governors have institutions or places or objects named after them, but many do, particularly the ones of more recent vintage. Recent, of course, is a relative term in Virginia.
Colgate Darden, a governor from the 1940s, has The Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Virginia named after him — appropriate since after he left the governorship he served 12 years as president of the university. There also is a Darden Hall at the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton.
The airport in South Boston is named after William Tuck, a native of Halifax County who followed Darden.
John Battle, elected in 1949, is memorialized two ways — through John S. Battle High School in Washington County, and Battle Hall joins Darden Hall at the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind.
As near as we can tell, there is nothing named after Thomas Stanley, the state’s next governor, although his name is diminished in history for his support of Massive Resistance to integration. There is, though, the Thomas B. Stanley and Ruth B. Stanley Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on Martinsville and Henry County.
Likewise, we can’t find anything named after Lindsay Almond or Albertis Harrison. Some in Roanoke are old enough to remember the controversy in 1986-87 when for seven tumultuous months City Council named a city-owned building of state offices after Almond on the grounds that he was from Roanoke and is buried here. However, his role in defending Massive Resistance proved controversial and council ultimately rescinded the name — an early example of removing a name to reflect our current mores.
Mills Godwin — elected in 1965 and again in 1973 and regarded as another transformational governor — is memorialized in the form of Mills Godwin High School in Henrico County.
Linwood Holton, elected in 1969 as the state’s first Republican governor since Reconstruction, is honored in multiple ways. Richmond has Linwood Holton Elementary School. Abingdon is the base for the A. Linwood Holton Governor’s School. And Roanoke in 2016 created Holton Plaza downtown; Holton lived in Roanoke before he was elected governor.
John Dalton, who hailed from Radford, is remembered in the form of that city’s Dalton Intermediate School and Dalton Hall at Radford University (which also honors his father, Ted Dalton, a federal judge).
Charles Robb doesn’t seem to have anything named after him (some of the scandals that swirled around him after he left the governorship may militate against a naming campaign). Nor does Baliles. However, Douglas Wilder has multiple things named after him, befitting his status as the first African American elected governor anywhere in the country. There’s a middle school in Richmond, the library at Virginia Union University (his alma mater), the performing arts center at Norfolk State University, a dormitory at Hampton University, the cooperative extension building at Virginia State University, and the school of government and public affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University.
No governor since Wilder — who left office in 1990 — has had anything named after him, although such events often happen after a politician has passed on and all our remaining governors are, thankfully, still among the living. (Holton and Wilder are two exceptions; they’ve had things named after them while they are still very much alive).
All this brings us back to Baliles. There is nothing named after him. For such an important governor, this seems a glaring omission. His recent passing prompts us to ask the question: What should be named after Baliles? Sometimes a naming matches the politician’s contributions — such as the Darden School at UVa. Most other things, the names are simply affixed to whatever is available. Baliles was known as “the transportation governor” for his signature policy initiative, so a highway somewhere would certainly be appropriate. Baliles devoted a lot of energy toward building an export-based economy for the state. The Virginia Inland Port in Front Royal — which helps funnel Midwestern rail cargo toward Hampton Roads, and vice versa — opened under his watch. Renaming that the Baliles Inland Port would certainly be appropriate. Baliles was also a nature-lover who orchestrated the creation of the state’s first Secretary of Natural Resources. Is there a park somewhere that lacks a name? Baliles also was a strong advocate for education. This was a cause he continued to advocate even as he battled kidney cancer. In a famous speech last year to the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia, he called attention to the problem of “the two Virginias”— a thriving urban crescent and a not-so-thriving “rural horseshoe” in the rest of the state. He called for using the state’s tobacco commission endowment and to create a “Marshall Plan” dedicated to education in rural Virginia. Just weeks before his death, he dictated an email to The Roanoke Times in which he told us: “Keep shining the light on the problem.”
Is there a school in Virginia — particularly rural Virginia — that needs a name? Or perhaps what rural Virginia needs is not a Marshall Plan, but a Baliles Plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.