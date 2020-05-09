One of the most baffling aspects of the COVID-19 virus has been the politicization of the pandemic.
Generally speaking, liberals have taken it more seriously than conservatives, and conservatives have been more resistant than liberals to the restrictions that have been imposed to slow the spread of the virus.
At some level, this makes sense: Conservatives are channeling their concern about personal liberties and perhaps their skepticism of science. Liberals, meanwhile, are more ready to embrace government-imposed solutions.
Both sides, though, have left part of their ideology behind. Here’s a thought experiment: What if conservatives took a more law-and-order/national security approach to the pandemic? And what if liberals reacted by acting out their more libertarian instincts on certain issues?
Both the left and the right would still be true to their beliefs, but the result would be a mirror image of the politics we see today.
Consider how that might play out: Conservatives might be reacting to the virus the way they might to terrorists attacking the United States on September 11, 2001. Conservatives then — well, the Republican administration of George W. Bush — brought the full resources of the federal government to bear. Civil liberties were not a priority as the Bush administration started scooping up all kinds of digital data on Americans. Those who questioned the government’s response were regarded suspiciously. If conservatives were to regard the virus as a national security threat — the virus as a foreign invader — then they might well be the ones calling for an even stronger crackdown. Remember that our first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, suspended the constitutional right of habeas corpus as he struggled to deal with those he regarded as Confederate spies and traitors. If conservatives invoked their “tough on crime” and “strong national defense” credentials against the virus, then they might regard those ignoring social distancing rules — and those protesters demanding those rules be lifted — as nothing short of traitors who are only enabling what President Trump has already called an “invisible enemy.”
In our alternative universe, it would be the left wing doing that protesting, not the right wing. Instead of Tea Party-style protesters with Confederate flags and guns showing up at state capitols, it would be the Occupy Wall Street types. Their rationale: The same belief system that leads liberals to support abortion rights and the legalization of marijuana. We’ve already seen the strange sight of conservative protesters holding signs that declare “my body / my choice” (forgetting, of course, that people who show no symptoms might still carry the virus and sicken or kill others). That’s exactly the argument abortion rights advocates use — that the government shouldn’t have the right to tell a woman what to do with her body. If we applied “pro-life” and “pro-choice here, then it doesn’t take too much of a leap of imagination to envision liberals, not conservatives, being the ones who want to party through a pandemic.
So why then has it worked out that conservatives and liberals have broken the way they have on the pandemic, when it seems just as possible they could have broken the other way?
Consider it an example of American exceptionalism.
The anti-shutdown protests we’ve seen aren’t exclusively an American phenomena, but they are much more common here than in other countries.
Let’s look first to Canada, which we often do, because it’s so close to us and so similar to us. The premier of its largest province — the equivalent of a governor — is Doug Ford. The conservative Ontario premier has been likened to Canada’s version of Donald Trump. He’s a blustery man with an out-sized personality. A few weeks ago, about 100 people showed up at the Ontario legislature to demand that he “open up Ontario.” Some carried signs declaring the virus is a hoax. This was about the same time that President Trump was sending out inflammatory tweets to “liberate Michigan,” “liberate Minnesota” and “liberate Virginia.” How did Canada’s version of Donald Trump respond? He called the protesters “a bunch of yahoos.”
The Canadian TV channel CTV described Ford as “visibly angry” as he declared: “We have healthcare workers down the street at these hospitals working round the clock, to protect the community and 99.9 per cent of people in this province are working together side by side, that’s the reason we’re able to see a flattening of the curve. But then we have a bunch of yahoos out in the front of Queen’s Park sitting there protesting that the place isn’t open, as they are breaking the law. And putting everyone in jeopardy, putting themselves in jeopardy, putting workers in jeopardy and God forbid one of them ends up in the hospital down the street.”
Ford went on to say that he hoped Toronto police would ticket the protesters — he channeled his law-and-order side. We should also point out that the restrictions he’s imposed — limiting gatherings to no more than five people — is twice as strict as the one that Gov. Ralph Northam has issued here in Virginia.
Australia is another country much like the United States. It also has a conservative prime minister who has been likened to Trump in many ways. Scott Morrison is an evangelical Christian who campaigned on a platform of restricting immigration and opening coal mines. He’s also imposed nationwide restrictions that are far stricter than anything Trump has done. Morrison shut off all entry into the country except for its own citizens and legal residents. He’s limited all “non-essential” gatherings to just two people. Despite his religious background, he pointedly included houses of worship in his shutdown orders. And yet despite those draconian restrictions, Australia has not seen the type of protests we’ve seen in the United States. Australia also believes it has now largely defeated the virus, and Morrison says he hopes to ease those rules — sometime in mid-May.
Meanwhile, Great Britain also has a conservative government, and conservatives there have very much embraced a law-and-order approach to the virus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told police to arrest those who violate his strict rules — no gatherings of more than two people and no outdoor exercise. The result: Polls show he’s now more popular than ever.
The takeaway: The political polarization over the virus — with conservatives itching to throw off the restrictions — is almost entirely unique to the United States. Why is that?
