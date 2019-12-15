First of three parts.
We’re in the early stages of a presidential campaign that, like almost all political campaigns, will sooner or later devolve into silliness. The probability that some of the most important issues facing the country won’t get talked about is about the same as the probability that the sun will rise tomorrow.
Our expectations may be unrealistically high. After all, this is a country that back in 1840 elected the scion of wealthy family as president under the fiction that he lived in a log cabin. There’s really not that much new in politics. Only the names change.
There are many issues we’d like to hear the candidates talk about that they probably won’t. First, though, we have some recommended reading for them. It’s the “Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2019,” a study produced by a San Francisco non-profit that analyzed the economies of 150 metro areas around the world — it prefers the term business “ecosystem” — to determine which ones are the best places in which to launch a new company or move a growing one.
Yes, we realize this sounds positively mind-numbing. It’s certainly not likely to produce a catchy slogan. But this report shines a light on the economic forces reshaping the world, and it would be nice if President Trump and those who wish to replace him would talk about those. Not just the presidential candidates, either. Although the Roanoke and New River valleys don’t come anyway close to qualifying for one of those top 150 “ecosystems,” this report makes points that can — and should — be scaled down to other localities. This fall, many counties will elect new boards of supervisors. Yes, candidates for those seats ought to be reading this report, as well. If they don’t, we have to wonder if they really want to understand the challenges their community faces.
First, the report makes a point that often gets lost when politicians talk about “economic development.” It’s not always about landing that big employer — “whale hunting,” as some call it. That’s important, to be sure, but so is creating a community — an “ecosystem” — that is growing its own companies. “Our global startup community is now the #1 engine of job creation and economic growth and the reason why large corporations and large capital no longer control R&D,” the report says. It indirectly poses a question communities ought to be asking themselves: Do you have a business ecosystem that is spinning off new, locally-grown tech companies? If not, what are you doing to encourage that?
The report ranks the world’s top ecosystems — similar to the dynamics of the college football polls. The top one has always been Silicon Valley. Below that, though, there are lots of changes, with some cities rising, some falling. And that’s where community leaders — and those who aspire to be community leaders — ought to be paying attention, from the courthouse to the White House.
The report attempts to plumb why some cities thrive and others don’t. Sometimes it’s a just dumb luck — one company gets hot and that spins off other enterprises and suddenly that city gets a reputation as a good place to be. However, the successful cities always have the same three things in common: They have major research universities, a young and highly-skilled workforce, and lots of venture capital that gets invested in new enterprises. Those are things we’ve heard before, and they shouldn’t scare us. This part of Virginia already has a major research university, and there are initiatives aplenty dealing with attracting and retaining young adults — and investment money, as well. There’s also something else that the report says these successful cities tend to have in common: They welcome immigrants. The report’s emphasis here is on immigrants with tech-savvy skills, but a welcoming atmosphere toward immigrants in general is considered an economic attribute.
While this report isn’t political — it’s purely bottom-line — it’s hard not to read this study without seeing an indictment of Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric (but an endorsement of his call for more skilled immigrants). On the other hand, it’s also an unabashed celebration of capitalism, so not exactly a manifesto for any Democrats flirting with socialism. When the report looks at government policies that encourage innovation, it likewise delivers a message that doesn’t fit neatly into any political pigeonhole. The report praises cities and countries with low taxes and loose regulations (Republicans will like that) but also ones that make big investments in education and research (Democrats will like that). The point here seems clear: Our polarized politics don’t square well with the business realities of this new economic age.
Here’s the part we’d like to see presidential candidates, in particular, address: America is losing its economic dominance in technology start-ups. That sounds like a Trumpian declaration, except isn’t the part of the economy he seems concerned about.
America’s not losing its dominance because we’re failing, but because others are growing companies at a faster rate. In 2012, 87 percent of the world’s new technology wealth was concentrated in the top 10 cities globally — and most of those were American cities. Today, only 68 percent is concentrated in the top 10 cities — and most of those are outside the United States. In some ways, that’s a good thing, because the world is better off if it’s not so top-heavy. On the other hand, that’s a clear challenge to the American economy.
In the first StartUp Genome rankings in 2012, Beijng didn’t even make the Top 20. Now, it’s tied with London for third place as the hottest start-up city in the world, behind only Silicon Valley and New York. We’re still not sure how China’s rulers reconcile their official communist ideology with the reality of a go-go capitalist economy, but that’s their problem. Our problem is that Beijing has now rocketed past Boston, Seattle, Los Angeles and Chicago —the other American cities in those initial rankings. Shanghai also wasn’t in the original Top 20; now it’s ranked 8th in the world. The threat from China may not be that it’s producing cheap goods that have eliminated higher-paid American jobs; it’s that China has built two technopolises that now outpace many of our own. And so are other countries.
Over the next two days, we’ll look at how this report relates to us.
Tomorrow: Is the next Google in Blacksburg?
