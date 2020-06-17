Hello there little cicada.
It’s been 17 years since we last saw you, so there’s a lot of catching up to do. Oh, don’t get so close — we’re social distancing now. Guess we have to explain that, don’t we? Let’s see — we’ve had a global pandemic that’s killed more people in the U.S. than all our wars since World War II put together, plus a president impeached (but not removed from office), Australia nearly burned to a crisp by wild fires, a horrible killing of a black man captured on video that set off protests and rioting across the country and a movement that’s in the process of bringing down the Confederate statues on Richmond’s Monument Avenue.
What year? Oh, that’s all just in the first six months of this year. Things have been a little busy.
So, where did we leave off? 2003? Ah, you thought 2003 was a traumatic year — the space shuttle Columbia burned up, we invaded Iraq, and Osama bin Laden was still on the loose. Honestly, we look back on 2003 now with a certain nostalgia. We thought things were complicated then — actually they seem pretty simple compared to now. You’ll appreciate this: Today even liberals are saying good things about George W. Bush, mostly because he’s been throwing some shade on the Republican president we have now. Who’s that, you ask? Oh, let’s wait. You’re not ready for that one yet.
So who came after Bush, you ask? Umm, you might not be ready for that one yet, either. We’re telling you, the past 17 years have been complicated.
Now, here’s the first thing you’ll probably notice as you go hopping around — cicadas do hop, right? Or crawl, whatever it is you do. You’ll see people walking and looking at their phones. No, not phones like that. Today phones look like this. Actually we call them phones but they’re really mini-computers. Nobody makes phone calls anymore. They text. Or post on — oh, wait, you don’t know about social media, do you? You may want to sit down. Guess you already are.
So, let’s see, the same year you went underground in 2003 a company called Myspace was founded. It was a big deal for awhile. Now it’s all Facebook and Twitter and Instagram and Snapchat and Discord and— well, actually we have a lot of discord now. How can we explain all these things? These are places where people can say pretty much whatever they want — and, boy, do they ever. It’s not very pretty. Oh, the cat pictures are pretty — assuming you like cats. But some days these mostly seem like places where people go to argue about politics. And we don’t mean in a high-minded civic way, either. Turns out a lot of people are pretty mean and small-minded. You’re probably better off staying underground, actually. That said, if you really want to be a “thing” this year you’ll need an account on each of those. And a hashtag. Guess we need to explain hashtags, too, don’t we? Don’t worry — we’ll get some “influencers” to talk you up and you’ll go viral in no time. Yes, that’s a good thing, unless you’re talking about an actual virus. Try to keep up, OK? That old saying about how everybody gets 15 minutes of fame? That’s still true, and the clock is ticking on you. You never know when something else will pop up to push you out of the news cycle. After all, the president might tweet something. No, that’s got nothing to do with birds. We know you have strong feelings about birds. You’ll likely have strong feelings about the president, too. Everybody does — just different feelings.
Let’s start with the easy stuff: The reigning World Series champion? Uh, that’s a team that wasn’t around when you burrowed in for your long winter’s nap. Well, they were around then, just in Montreal. Now they’re the Washington Nationals, and they’ve been pretty good. The big sports names? Well, there’s LeBron James in basketball — he started playing in 2003 so maybe you don’t know him. There’s still Tom Brady in football but he’s in Tampa Bay now. There’s even a hockey team in Las Vegas now. Maybe sports isn’t the easy stuff. You don’t know about Virginia Tech joining the Atlantic Coast Conference, do you?
Guess a lot has happened over the past 17 years hasn’t it?
Greta Thunberg was born the last year we saw you — now she’s been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize (twice) and named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. What have you been doing all this time?
In 2003, there was a lot of debate about same-sex marriage, although no actual such marriages — unless you counted the arrangements that Vermont called “civil unions.” Let’s just say this debate has been settled, at least as a matter of law. As for the political ramifications, you might want to ask the soon-to-be former congressman from the 5th District.
In 2003, coal was still our single biggest source of energy. Now coal is a distant second to natural gas. Natural gas accounts for 38.4% of the nation’s energy, coal just 23.5% and that figure is dropping each year. It probably won’t be long before coal ranks third or even fourth. Nuclear right now at 19.7% and renewables are at 17.5% and they’re rising fast. Even Appalachian Power — a company based in the heart of coal country — says it won’t be building any more coal plants. You’re right, that hasn’t been good for the coal counties. We’ve now got a solar farm in Bedford County and a wind farm coming to Botetourt County and the big local controversy is over construction of a natural gas pipeline. Things are changing — fast, although not fast enough for some. Come back in another 17 years and we won’t be carbon-free but you’ll certainly see a lot more renewables and a lot less fossil fuel. Oh, remember how dirty the air used to be in the Roanoke Valley in the summer? It’s not like that anymore. Probably a cause and effect going on, don’t you think?
Oh, speaking of the Roanoke Valley, the railroad offices are gone. They’ll soon be mostly gone from Norfolk, too — off to Atlanta. Victory Stadium’s gone, too. But we have an amphitheater in Elmwood Park, and a medical school down by the river and it’s a really big deal. Our most frequent concert venue now is what used to be the old Harvester tractor dealership down in Rocky Mount. We have a hockey team again, too. Guess there have been more changes than we thought. Remember how Roanoke used to export young adults? Now we’re importing them.
Guess it’s been a pretty eventful 17 years.
Now, remember that TV show “The Apprentice” that started in 2003? You’ll never guess what that host is doing now.
