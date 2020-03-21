What are the odds that Donald Trump will be re-elected?
Las Vegas will give you one set of odds. Political pundits will give you another, which might vary by their political persuasion. Here’s a more mathematical set of odds: Trump has a 70.9% chance of being re-elected. We base that not on histrionics but on history. We’ve had 58 presidential elections in our nation’s history; the one this year will be the 59th. In 31 of those a president has sought re-election — 22 times the incumbent has won, 9 times he’s lost. That gives some sense of scale to what Democrats are trying to do this year. Historically speaking, it’s hard to defeat a president. Let’s take a look at those nine elections to see if any common themes emerge.
1800: Thomas Jefferson defeated John Adams. Some historians regard this as the most divisive election in U.S. history, which is saying a lot. The two sides said some very bad things about one another, which is putting it mildly. Both sides accused the other of not simply being wrong on the issues of the day — but of endangering democracy itself. Jefferson’s Democratic-Republicans considered Adams to be an aspiring tyrant; Adams’ Federalists claimed that Jefferson would “destroy religion” and plunge the young nation into a civil war. In some ways, this was the first “values” election, with Jefferson and Adams having very different notion of how the young nation should evolve. There’s one thing, though, that doesn’t seem to have been much of an issue in 1800: The economy, which generally seemed good. It’s dangerous to reduce a whole election to a single cause but for our purposes here, we can attribute the outcome of this election to “politics.”
1828: Andrew Jackson defeated John Quincy Adams. This was a rematch of the election of 1824, where Jackson felt he had been cheated out of the presidency when a deadlocked Electoral College threw the election to the House of Representatives. Jackson’s side saw Adams as an illegitimate president beholden to eastern elites; Adams’ side saw Jackson as a dangerous populist. For shorthand purposes, we’ll file this election under “politics.”
1888: Benjamin Harrison defeated Grover Cleveland. This was an election dominated by economic issues. Cleveland wanted to lower tariffs, arguing they artificially inflated prices for consumers. Harrison defended tariffs, saying they protected American manufacturers and their employees. It didn’t help the incumbent that there was a recession. Cleveland won the popular vote, but Harrison won the electoral vote — a situation we’re quite familiar with today. For our categorization purposes, the reason voters kicked out Cleveland was “the economy.”
1892: Grover Cleveland defeated Benjamin Harrison. This rematch of candidates saw a rematch of issues, as well, with Harrison defending tariffs and Cleveland attacking them. Same candidates, same campaign, different result. Also the same economic conditions: Harrison suffered a recession just as Cleveland had. Same category: “The economy.”
1912: Woodrow Wilson defeated William Howard Taft. This one’s complicated. Wilson ran on economic (and social) issues: banking reform, tariff reform, anti-trust laws. He also was aided by a split within the Republican Party. Former President Theodore Roosevelt favored a more progressive course and ran as a third-party candidate; Taft hewed to what we regard today as a more traditional conservative approach. It’s hard to see Wilson winning without that split; he took just under 42% of the vote. Taft had exceedingly bad luck all around. He presided over a recession in 1910-11; it was over by election year but voters had not forgotten it. For our categorization purposes, this election was decided by two things — both politics and the economy.
1932: Franklin Roosevelt defeated Herbert Hoover. This one’s easy. The Depression. The economy, for sure.
1976: Jimmy Carter defeated Gerald Ford. Another election that fits under two headings. Carter captured the nation’s mood to move on after Watergate (and Ford’s pardon of Richard Nixon). But the economy wasn’t good, either. Remember “WIN” buttons? Whip Inflation Now! File this one under both politics and the economy.
1980: Ronald Reagan defeated Jimmy Carter. Another two-fer. The economy was one driving factor. So was the Iran hostage crisis, which made Carter look weak. We’d categorize this as an election about the economy and foreign policy.
1992: Bill Clinton defeated George H.W. Bush. This is the election that originated the phrase “it’s the economy, stupid.”
So here’s our tally, as simplistic as our categorization might be: Of the nine elections where an incumbent lost, the economy was the main factor in four of them (1888, 1892, 1932 and 1992) and a partial factor in three others (1912, 1976, 1980). That leaves just two others where the driving factor was something other than a sour economy — the tumultuous Adams-Jefferson race of 1800 and the nearly as tumultuous Adams-Jackson race of 1828 (just a different Adams).
Why does this matter? Because it helps put in better perspective the challenge before Democrats in 2020. They are trying to oust an incumbent when the economy is generally going well (although the pandemic might change that; presidents running in a bad economy don’t fare well, as we’ve seen). You can argue that it’s not going well for everyone. A recent study by the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank, found it now takes more than a year’s salary for a male middle-class worker to afford things that in 1985 took just 30 weeks to pay for. And the growth in high-wage jobs is concentrated in a relative handful of tech capitals on the coast. The middle-class, and much of the American heartland, is being hollowed out. However, by more traditional measures — the unemployment rate, the stock market — things have been going quite well. Republicans have the easier argument; Democrats a more complicated one. In the absence of an actual recession (something not to be wished for), it means that Democrats must do something that’s only been done twice before — in 1800 and 1828. They are asking voters to replace a president for political reasons, not economic ones. Democrats used to have annual events called Jefferson-Jackson Day dinners. They’ve gotten away from those, as Jefferson and Jackson have fallen out of favor for not always being in tune with modern sensibilities. Ironically, to win this year, Democrats may need to channel both of them.
