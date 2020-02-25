For the past two days, we’ve been delving into a report by the Brookings Institute that looked at how economic growth in certain high-tech fields is concentrating in just five cities — all of them on the coasts — and leaving the rest of the country behind. Brookings’ proposed solution: The federal government should designate 8-10 cities in the heartland as “growth centers” and invest up to $100 billion in them over the next 10 years. The goal: To triple the number of high-tech capitals and spread at least some of that growth around the country.
We’ve also said that both political parties have shown scant interest in high-tech growth is delete is clustering in a handful of places. We surmised why: Democrats have largely lost interest in rural and small-town America; that’s not where their base is anymore. Meanwhile, Republicans do represent those communities, but fixing the problem would require more governmental activism than their philosophy allows. Hence, a bipartisan silence on what Brookings calls “a grave national problem.”
As with many things, there are exceptions. There are at least three Democratic candidates for president, who have proposed something that resembles the Brookings plan — Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, and Elizabeth Warren. Cory Booker, before he dropped out, was a fourth. None have proposed anything quite so radical as the Washington-based think tank, but the basic outlines of what they’ve proposed are remarkably similar.
Buttigieg proposes to spend $500 million to “develop and support a national network of 1,000 clusters.” That’s less than 1% of what Brookings proposes with 100 times the number of cities. That likely makes it more politically doable than Brookings’ proposal, but raises the question of whether it would do any good. (More on that later).
Booker proposed to “initiate a national competition to designate at least 50 small- and medium-sized cities for major investment.” He didn’t say how much that “major investment would be and he’s proposed five times the number of cities Brookings is. The goal, though, seems the same — “to ensure that vibrant regional economic hubs bring jobs and opportunity to local residents and surrounding rural communities.” Bloomberg proposes $185 billion for 30 such hubs.
Warren doesn’t list a particular number of cities but does embrace the essence of what Brookings has proposed: She wants to increase federal spending on research and development and those “R&D investments must be spread across every region of the country, not focused on only a few coastal cities.” Notably, that part of her platform links to an article by Jonathan Grubbs and Simon Johnson, two Massachusetts Institute of Technology professors who have authored a book called “Jump-Starting America” that makes the same case, only in more detail.
At some level these candidates are all proposing a scaled-down version of the Brookings plan — only the details vary. Monday, we noted that the Brookings report listed 35 candidate cities for its proposed 10 winners — and we weren’t anywhere on the list. Two key criteria that Brookings proposed – a population of 500,000 and a workforce with an above-average number of science, technology, engineering and math workers — rules out the Roanoke and New River valleys. We don’t know if we’d make Bloomberg’s cut of 30 cities (probably not) but we’d definitely make Buttigieg’s more expansive 1,000 cities.
Now, though, for the money question: Would this actually work? Brookings addresses that in its report: “One of these arguments falls back on the canard that ‘Silicon Valley can’t be copied.’ And of course it can’t. But to say that there is no potential to help some existing tech centers evolve to become full-fledged regional tech stars is simply wrong. New hubs won’t look like Silicon Valley any more than Seattle or Boston look like Silicon Valley. But they can and should be robust advanced industry hubs in their own fashion.”
Brookings also contends that yes, government funding, can help accelerate the growth of private industry — or “jump start” to use the phrase of the two MIT professors that Warren cites. Brookings lists tech centers that have grown as a direct result of federal research spending — that money just wasn’t spent with economic growth specifically in mind. Silicon Valley got an early boost because of defense spending in telecommunications. Likewise, the report says Boston in the 1920s through the 1940s was in danger of decline as the city’s traditional employers in textiles, shoes and machines migrated to the lower-cost South. However, “World War II brought an influx of federal spending to the city, especially for the development of military electronics.” The main difference between the Brookings plan and the politicians’ plans is that Brookings insists any federal spending must be strictly targeted. “The number of attainable additional hubs is not 100, or even 50, mostly likely,” Brookings writes. “Policymakers should recall the mediocre record of more diffuse place-based interventions and set their sights on jump-starting a smaller, more realistic number of say, eight to 10 metro areas.” Of course, what is economically realistic is not necessarily politically realistic. Buttigieg’s plan for 1,000 clusters is more likely to pass Congress than Bloomberg’s plan for 30 or Brookings’ plan for eight to 10. (Warren may be astute in avoiding a number).
The Brookings report also takes pains to point out that any federal help should go to the cities most likely to succeed, not the ones most in need. Again, that’s economically more realistic, but perhaps not the most politically saleable. That argument — indeed, the whole report — underscores a key lesson of the new economy: Workforce matters. That’s a point that workers in rural Virginia (or rural America more broadly) should take to heart, even if they no intention of reading the Brookings report or voting for any of these Democrats who have endorsed a shadow of it.
It’s popular to rail about companies sending jobs overseas, and certainly that happens. But the Brookings report offers some statistics we haven’t seen elsewhere: When U.S. tech companies locate jobs offshore, it’s not necessarily because workers are cheaper, but because the labor pool of tech workers there is deeper. Brookings says the cost of doing business in Shanghai is about the same as it is in Detroit, but Shanghai simply has more tech workers. That’s not something American politicians in either party are talking about either. Perhaps they should, eh?
