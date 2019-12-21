A picture, the saying goes, is worth a thousand words.
In that case, a diploma from Washington and Lee University is worth 2,000 — because it comes adorned with images of the school’s two namesakes.
Some students want that to change. A group of law students there is petitioning the school to give future graduates the option of a diploma without pictures of George Washington and Robert E. Lee.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the proposal “is supported by more than half of students at the law school and has sparked intense backlash from alumni.”
That, of course, is something of an understatement.
The Times-Dispatch quotes one of the organizers as saying:
“I’m white, I’m from the South, and it still makes me uncomfortable.” She would never hang a portrait of Lee in her office, she said. Displaying a diploma with his likeness might make a client feel uneasy, she said.
This raises many questions. One of which is: Would the same potential client offended by the images not be offended by the names? That, then, leads to a question that Washington and Lee would very much like to avoid: Should the school change its name? Some think the answer is yes. Earlier this year, one graduate wrote an op-ed in The Roanoke Times calling for the school to drop the “Lee” part of the name and instead rename itself “Washington Libertas University.” Alex Christensen, Class of 1998 (and, ironically, a Robert E. Lee scholar), wrote that “doing so would make a stand for freedom, against slavery and white supremacism for the institution and the nation, for W&L’s place in America’s history and its future.” That, of course, would not satisfy those who think that even the Washington part of the name is compromised because Washington enslaved laborers at his Mount Vernon plantation.
As the reappraisal of historical figures has accelerated in recent years, the administration at Washington and Lee has grappled with how to deal with its legacy of the two men its name honors. The impetus for this was the series of marches in Charlottesville in 2017, which turned that city’s Lee statue into a rallying point for Klansman, Nazis, and a shocking collection of other white supremacists. If a single statue in Charlottesville could become such a magnet for white nationalists, what about a university an hour west that not only bears Lee’s name but houses his tomb? In the aftermath of the violent August 2017 rally — which saw one counter-protestor killed (and two state police officers die in a helicopter accident) — W&L President Will Dudley created a commission to study the school’s history and make recommendations.
As a result of that commission, W&L has taken several actions.
It renamed Robinson Hall to Chavis Hall in honor of John Chavis, the first African American to receive a college education in the United States. Chavis graduated from Washington and Lee’s predecessor, Washington Academy, in 1799.
Robinson was one of the university’s founders, but his name was suspect because his bequest to the school included 73 enslaved men, women and children.
The college paid for the building that bore his name by selling them.
It changed the name of the Lee-Jackson House to Simpson House in honor of Pamela Hemenway Simpson, the first woman to become a tenured professor at the university.
The university took what The Chronicle of Higher Education called “an unusual step” by hiring a historian to further explore the school’s history. That historian will also oversee the development of a new museum separate from the museum attached to the Lee Chapel. The university also decided to close the doors to the room with the Lee statue during university events at the Lee Chapel so that those attending “do not feel as though they take place in a Confederate shrine.”
Finally, and more controversially, the university switched out portraits of Washington and Lee in their military uniforms and instead uses pictures that show them in civilian clothing. It’s unclear why this was controversial. After all, the ostensible reason that the university bears the two men’s names is not because of their military careers, but because both men helped save the school at different points in its history. While president, Washington donated $20,000 worth of stock in the company in charge of the James River canal — at the time one of the largest donations ever to an American university. Lee, of course, became president of the school after the Civil War.
This brings us to the essential question that W&L — and lots of other institutions — are wrestling with: When we honor some historical figure, why are we honoring them? And can we pick and choose which aspects of their history we want to honor?
Those who want to strip even the Washington name from W&L tend to be absolutists: Washington owned slaves, therefore he shouldn’t be honored today. Period, end of statement. It’s certainly true that Washington engaged in the loathsome practice of owning fellow human beings, but he also was responsible for the United States winning its independence — and becoming a democracy. He could have claimed power as a general; instead he became a president and astonished the world by retiring after two terms. How do we balance all that out on the scales of history? Lots of historical figures have done things that, by modern standards, are, frankly evil. Albert Einstein was a notorious racist (primarily against Asians) and a serial adulterer. Should that diminish our appreciation for his theory of relativity? Isaac Newton, as master of the Royal Mint, took a special delight in having counterfeiters tortured and executed by the most gruesome means available — some disemboweled, some burned at the stake. Yet we still regard him as a scientific genius because he was.
Lee is more problematic. It’s one thing to say Washington is best known as a president and not as a slave owner. But Lee is best known for his role with the Confederacy. If he had prevailed, the United States would have been broken apart — and slavery would have persisted in the South. Or did Lee’s post-war service redeem him? He could have led a guerrilla movement. He could have cashed in on his fame. Instead he chose to save a struggling college. How do his five years there weigh on the scales against his four years with the Confederacy? Can W&L claim that part of Lee’s legacy and not the rest?
The answer to that may take more than two “pictures” worth of words.
