The question of the hour, the day, perhaps even the next few months: How soon can we get back to normal, or, at least, a new normal?
Behind that is another, just as urgent, question: How quickly will the economy recover?
We know something may be changed irrevocably by the self-isolation of the pandemic: We’ll see a lot more telemedicine in the future. In the span of just a few weeks, Carilion Clinic went from doing 1% of its patient visits “virtually” to doing 75% that way. “I don’t think we’ll put the genie back in the bottle,” says Carilion President and CEO Nancy Agee. Likewise, people who have been working from home may find that’s a perfectly fine setup going forward. Some companies may like that, too. In the future, there may not be as much demand for office space, but a lot more demand for rural broadband. Meanwhile, business travel might take a dive now that people have discovered how to Zoom.
Let’s set aside all those global trends and focus on the more immediate one: In the span of a few weeks, the economy went from boom to bust. Can it just as quickly go back to boom?
The only honest answer is the same one that applies whenever we’re talking about the future: We really don’t know.
However, if we look to our past, we can find what might be some useful guides.
We start with a recent report by three economists — two with the Federal Reserve and one with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. They studied the closest historical parallel we have — the 1918 flu pandemic — and found this: “Cities that intervened earlier and more aggressively do not perform worse and, if anything, grow faster after the pandemic is over.”
There are lots of caveats to this report: The economy of 1918 isn’t the one we have in 2020 — it was more agricultural and more industrial. The data from 1918 is not as complete as the data we have today. Also, in 1918 we were still in World War I and by the end of the pandemic in 1919 we weren’t, so that also shaped the economy then. Still, it’s an encouraging report: The flu in 1918-1919 killed far more people than the coronavirus has today, and it did not lead to a depression. Indeed, the years after the flu ushered in the Roaring ’20s.
The key takeaway from that report is summed up in the title: “Pandemics depress the economy, public health interventions do not.” Just the opposite: The data showed that the cities whose economies grew the fastest after the pandemic were the ones that acted quickly and strongly to shut their economies down when the virus hit. “The effects are economically sizeable,” the economists write. “Reacting 10 days earlier to the arrival of the pandemic in a given city increases manufacturing employment by around 5% in the post period.”
Why was this? We know from 1918 that the cities that responded earliest and strongest (and many of the social distancing rules then were imposed at the city level, not the state level) were the ones that got rid of the virus quickest. The history of 1918 is rife with examples of cities that relaxed their restrictions too soon and saw the virus spike again — San Francisco is the most frequently-cited example but there are lots of others. It’s the cities where the virus lingered that had the hardest time re-starting their economies. That’s why Gov. Ralph Northam — who we must stress again is the only governor who is also a doctor — has repeatedly emphasized that this is both a health crisis and an economic crisis, but we can’t fix the latter until we fix the former.
Ultimately, economies are powered not by government or big corporations, but by individual consumers. When consumer confidence in the economy is high, people are willing to spend money — sometimes lots of it on big-ticket items such as houses and cars. When they’re not so confident, they don’t spend. To that extent, it doesn’t matter what President Trump says or what individual governors do. If every restriction were lifted today, how confident would people be going back to restaurants, to movies, to concerts, to sports events and other big gatherings? As long as there’s still some hesitation in people’s minds, that will act as a drag on the economy.
Here are two insightful data points: A survey of theatergoers in the Washington, D.C., area found that only 25% would return to the theatre right away when things reopen. Instead, nearly half — 49% — said they’d wait several months to see how things played out. Meanwhile a survey by Seton Hall University found that 61% of sports fans say they’re unlikely to go to a major sports event again until there’s a vaccine. Of course, that assumes there are games to go back to: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says he doesn’t foresee concerts and sports returning to his city until 2021, which raises lots of questions not just for the LA teams but for all the sports leagues. In any case, plays on the stage and plays on the field don’t comprise the whole of the American economy, but these studies do underscore what’s really necessary to restart the economy. Consumer confidence. That’s not something any politician can mandate. Indeed, here’s a telling data point. The app OpenTable, which people use to make dinner reservations, saw its traffic start falling even before officials started imposing stay-at-home orders. “How safe people perceive it to be,” economist Adam Ozimek told the The New York Times, “matters independently from the shutdowns.” Conversely, re-opening restaurants won’t necessarily bring customers back at pre-pandemic levels if they’re not confident the risk of infection is low.
Here’s one way that 1918 may be different from 2020, though: Then, many cities lifted restrictions all at once and people rushed back to all the things they had missed. In Boston, people waited in line for hours to buy tickets to movies and plays. In Atlanta, the Atlanta Constitution reported that “it seemed that every theatrical performance and every movie was just a little better than it was before the ban, and everybody was in the best of humor.”
At least they were until the virus came right back — and so did some of the restrictions. Now, while politicians may tussle over how things should reopen, there seems general agreement that things need to reopen more gradually.
So how quickly will the economy recover?
Don’t just ask Trump or Northam. Ask yourself.
