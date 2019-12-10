Virginia could have been first.
That’s the one thing we want you to remember today. Virginia wasn’t first, though, so Wyoming was. One hundred and fifty years ago today, Wyoming — then a territory, not yet a state — became the first place in the United States to give women the right to vote. We are presently living through the centennial of three key dates in the women’s suffrage movement. This past June marked the 100th anniversary of congressional passage of the 19th Amendment that sought to formally enshrine that right in the U.S. Constitution; next August will mark the centenary of the 19th Amendment actually being ratified and next November will mark the anniversary of the first time women voted nationwide.
All that could have begun in Virginia, but didn’t. It may not have even begun in Wyoming, if you want to be technical. Before the American Revolution, some northern colonies allowed certain women to vote if they owned property and their husband was dead. The first woman allowed to vote was Lydia Taft — or, in the official language of the times, “the widow Josiah Taft.” In 1756, with the French and Indian War underway, the town of Uxbridge, Massachusetts held a town meeting to vote on whether to increase the town’s contribution to the war effort. Only male property holders were allowed to vote, but Josiah Taft had been the biggest property owner in town. It was decided that out of respect to his legacy — and the practicality of the matter — that his widow should be allowed to vote. So she did. Lydia Taft voted in favor of appropriating more money for the war.
After the revolution, states adopted new constitutions — and one by one they eliminated this loophole. Except New Jersey. New Jersey in 1790 voted to allow all “free inhabitants” to vote, regardless of gender. In 1807, though, New Jersey changed its mind — and took the right away. History doesn’t always move in straight lines.
The formal women’s suffrage movement began in 1848 at the famous Seneca Falls Convention in upstate New York. Curiously, the political interest in giving women the right to vote was often strongest on the frontier, perhaps because social roles were more in flux. The territorial governments in Washington in 1854 and Nebraska in 1856 both debated giving women the vote, but couldn’t bring themselves to do it. Then came the Civil War, which was followed in the South by Reconstruction, and that’s where Virginia had the chance to be first. In 1868, Virginia drafted a new constitution. It was remarkably progressive for its day. It gave both blacks and whites the right to vote. It mandated a public school system. Those two things were requirements for rejoining the Union, so maybe Virginia shouldn’t get that much credit for them. But the convention also introduced democracy to local government in the state — by requiring that local board of supervisors be elected. Previously, they’d been administered by judges. It also required a secret ballot, replacing the old system of voice votes. John Underwood, the federal judge who chaired the convention, wanted something else in the constitution, too. He wanted to allow women to vote. He argued passionately for this; Encyclopedia Virginia says this “was almost certainly the first by an important Virginia officeholder.” Sadly, Underwood has been wronged by history. Generations of schoolchildren were taught lies and propaganda — that he was a “fortune hunter from New York.” It’s true he was born there, but he was mostly a lawyer and farmer in Clarke County who has been erased from our collective memories. There’s not even a historical marker about him. In any case, not even Underwood could persuade the convention to go so far as to give women the right to vote. So, yes, Virginia could have been first, but wasn’t. South Dakota could have been first, too. In 1869, a bill to give women the right to vote failed by one vote there. Then came Wyoming. The Wyoming State Historical Society credits — although that may not be the right word — “an uneducated Virginian who had no use for black people.” William Bright was a bricklayer who grew up in Alexandria and was a virulent racist. After the war, he and his wife moved west, winding up in South Pass, Wyoming, where he ran a saloon. Wyoming had just been made a territory, and the Republican leaders appointed by President Ulysses Grant had just ruled that blacks would be allowed to vote in the upcoming elections for the first territorial government. Outraged, Bright ran for office as a Democrat — and won.
The newly elected Democratic government was an odd mix of progressivism and racism. It allowed women to watch the proceedings — radical at the time. It guaranteed female teachers the same pay as their male counterparts. But the Democrats were also keen on ways to dilute the small — but still offensive to them — pool of black voters. That’s when Bright apparently hit on an elegant solution — increase the number of white voters by giving women the right to vote. The Wyoming State Historical Society says that might not have been his only motive. Allowing women to vote seemed a good publicity move that would draw more settlers — especially women. At the time, men outnumbered women in Wyoming by six to one. Then there were politics: If Democrats gave women the right to vote, they’d be grateful and vote Democratic, right? That turned out to be wrong. In the first elections with women going to the polls, Wyoming elected a Republican legislature. That legislature then tried to change the law but it was too late.
Today, we don’t think of Wyoming as a font of progressive thinking, but in the 1800s, it was. Wyoming had the country’s first all-female jury. Esther Hobart Morris became the first woman to hold public office when she was named a justice of the peace. When Wyoming sought statehood, Congress wanted to strip women’s suffrage from the constitution. Wyoming sent a telegram to D.C.: “We will remain out of the Union 100 years rather than come in without the women.” But wait, there was more: Wyoming in 1894 elected Estelle Reel Meyer as Superintendent of Public Instruction —the first women elected to a statewide office anywhere in the U.S. And in 1924, Nellie Tayloe Ross was elected the nation’s first female governor.
How might history have been changed in Virginia had gone first when it had the chance? We don’t know. Perhaps today is a good day to reflect on what we lost by waiting — and what might be happening today that we shouldn’t be waiting on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.