President Trump is getting some very bad political advice from his closest adviser — President Trump.
Trump is understandably eager to get things back to normal — he once talked of packing churches for Easter, now several weeks in the rearview mirror. Yet at the same time the nation’s top health experts — including but not limited to the now-famous Dr. Anthony Fauci — all warn that the coronavirus might well spike again in the fall.
Just before the election.
That can’t be good for Trump politically. Yes, he’d like to run for re-election with a booming economy — we’d all like the economy reopened — but by seeming to ignore the prospect) of the virus coming back, he runs the risk of setting himself up for failure.
For the moment, let’s set aside all of Trump’s faults. Let’s also set aside how he initially discounted the virus and how “we have it totally under control.” Let’s also set aside his administration’s unfathomable decision to force states to compete with one another for precious supplies, thereby driving up the costs for everyone (but providing a nice profit for those selling protective gear, which often are foreign companies).
Instead, let’s focus on what passes for Trump’s natural optimism. He is instinctively a salesman, a pitchman, in this case selling a growing economy. (Let’s also set aside how that growing economy has benefited cities more than rural areas; the nation’s rural-urban economic divide has only grown wider, which ironically means that Democratic-voting cities have done better than Republican strongholds in rural America. A relevant local example: Northern Virginia has snagged Amazon’s HQ2 and is rapidly transforming itself into Silicon Valley East, while the coalfields continue to depopulate as global markets shift away from coal). Let’s put the best possible interpretation on Trump’s repeated insistence that we can soon get back to normal — he’s being the nation’s cheerleader, which is part of what we want in a president, right? He’s trying to keep up our morale.
That’s admirable — but politically unwise, for him personally, for the Republican Party at large, and for the nation.
Trump would be better off to lower expectations. That goes against who Trump is. He is the master of hyperbole — this is the guy who said we’d be winning so much we’d be sick of winning. But here’s why he ought to be delivering a more subdued message to Americans right now.
First, researchers at the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota warn that the virus will keep circulating for another 18 months to two years. “This thing’s not going to stop until it infects 60 to 70 percent of people,” center director Mike Osterholm told CNN.
“The idea that this is going to be done soon defies microbiology.” That’s depressing, but not out of line with our history. It’s popular these days to refer to the great flu pandemic of 1918, which is really the great flu pandemic of 1918-1919. Except in Roanoke and some other places, the flu persisted well into 1920.
On Sept. 24, 1918, Wiley Eastwood became the first to die from the flu in Roanoke. Over the next few months, Roanoke in 1918 saw all the same things we’re seeing today — public gatherings banned, businesses closed, and court challenges to those restrictions. Several times that fall Roanoke newspapers reported the flu was on the decline, yet it kept coming back. “Influenza is now under control,” The Roanoke World-News proclaimed on Oct. 16. Yet just six days later the paper had to run this story: “Influenza here on the increase.” This cycle of ups and downs went on and on. “Flu fast passing away” was the Nov. 2 headline followed two days later by “Flu shows signs of a ‘come back.’” Despite that the city lifted restrictions on Nov. 10 and schools reopened on Nov. 11. Sure enough, on Nov. 25 the World-News headlined “Influenza again on increase here.”
Anyway, that was 1918. In the first months of 1920 the same type of headlines were still appearing:
Jan. 30, 1920: “Influenza is continuing to sweep the city.”
Feb. 3, 1920: “220 new flu cases.”
Feb. 5, 1920: “Hospital force crippled by flu.”
Feb. 10, 1920: “Flu kills 19 in two days here.”
Courts once again suspended their operations. Virginia Tech closed. Other restrictions came back. Not until April 10 did the World-News finally report “Influenza epidemic is over,” and this time it appeared to be true.
These are different times with a different disease, but both science and history tell us we should be prepared for the long haul here. Trump would be wise to say that — otherwise he runs the risk of appearing out of touch with people’s everyday reality. Voters in 1992 punished President George H.W. Bush because he didn’t seem to understand a grocery store scanner (actually, he did, but that’s not how it came across). How will they react if Trump is telling people everything is fine when they can see with their own eyes that it’s not? Even if every government restriction were lifted today, things would not go back to how they were before the virus — at least not anytime soon. Sports leagues are talking about holding games with no fans. Movie studios have put off all their big releases until they’re sure people will really show up en masse — their business model requires a big box office splash. Performance art venues will have to figure out social distancing — which means fewer people in the audience, which means less revenue, which means ticket prices might get raised to make up the difference. The industry website Middle Class Artist warns of “a quarter the audience at four times the ticket price.” Venues with assigned seating can at least work out something, however economically painful it may be, but outdoor concerts and festivals may not happen at all. The Los Angeles Times reports that the concert business is bracing for a whole year without concerts.
Trump needs to be telling people all this. It’s not a happy message — and no president likes to deliver bad news. But consider the alternative: Trump declares the economy “re-opened” but yet it’s not, at least not the way it was. Who do people blame then? And what happens if and when the virus returns in the fall, as Fauci and others say it probably will? That kind of October Surprise won’t be helpful to the incumbent, which is why Trump should be making sure if it happens that it’s not a surprise.
