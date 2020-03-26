Is there ever a more perfect day than the Opening Day of baseball season? This is the one day of the year in which the slate is clean and hope stretches out before us. Hall of Famer Lou Boudreau once summed up the perfection this way: “Opening day is all future and no past.”
Alas, on what would have been Opening Day of the 2020 season, the bats are silent, the stadiums empty and we have to wonder: Will there even be a future? Or at least a 2020 season? Let’s hope so. It’s hard to beat baseball as a respite on a warm summer evening (or even a nippy spring one) to get away from all the troubles of the world. Yet even when this year’s season finally starts, many of those troubles will be there in the lineup.
Consider the unlikely intersection of politics and baseball:
1. The Houston Astros cheating scandal. Baseball players have been stealing the other team’s signs — all those weird hand moves meant to convey a certain pitch — for as long as there have been signs. What got the Astros in trouble — and cost the team’s general manager and manager their jobs — was that they were using technology to do so. This relates to the off-field world in this way: Think of all the ways that technology has perverted our civic discourse — “deep fake” videos that make it look like politicians are doing things they didn’t do, Russian bots that provoke Americans to argue amongst themselves, or sometimes even downright false memes that get passed around without regard for their veracity. Before we condemn the Astros for besmirching the integrity of the game, let’s pause to think about how each of us undermines the civil health of the nation when we inadvertently fall for one of those political dirty tricks and pass it along without checking to be sure it’s really so.
2. Can minor league baseball be saved in some small cities? Major League Baseball wants to cut ties with 42 minor league teams across the country as a cost-saving move. Among those on the list: The teams in Danville, Bristol and just over the line in Bluefield, West Virginia. This news produced a rare response: Democrats and Republicans found something to agree on. The House recently passed a resolution calling for the Government Accountability Office to issue a report “on the social, economic, and historic contributions that Minor League Baseball has made to American life and culture.” Consider this the equivalent of a political brush-back pitch. Multiple members of Congress — including our own — have either sent letters to Major League Baseball to object to the proposal or had “conversations” with the commissioner’s office.
What Major League Baseball sees through the cold accounting of efficiency — “Moneyball,” as the saying goes — these communities see through an accounting of their own. For them, minor league baseball is part of their “quality of life” pitch, no different than a symphony or an art museum in a bigger city. It’s odd that President Trump hasn’t seen fit to tweet about this yet, because the vast majority of these teams are in parts of the country that vote overwhelmingly Republican — Southside and Southwest Virginia being prime examples. Here’s a clear case of some New York elites who don’t care one whit about people who live in small-town America. OK, this plan was actually hatched by Houston Astros executives — yes, them again — but has been eagerly adopted by the New York-based baseball brass. Here’s the difficulty for baseball fans in those 42 communities in danger of getting released: They don’t have much leverage. The number of minor league teams is spelled out in the contract between Major League Baseball and the players’ union, which comes up for renewal after this season. The players may not care about those communities, either. Some jobs would be lost in any minor league contraction, but Major League Baseball is countering with a modest pay raise for the remaining minor league players. We are at the mercy of economic forces beyond our control, something we’ve become sadly accustomed to in so many other ways. The only wild card: Baseball’s anti-trust exemption, which Congress might be inclined to revisit if too many teams do get sent to the showers, so to speak. Speaking of baseball team owners . . .
3. The presidential race. Five years ago, The Guardian published a curious story that remains relevant today. It looked at the impact that the Brooklyn Dodgers’ decision in 1957 to move to Los Angeles had on one diehard Brooklyn fan, a high school sports star who had just turned 16. That fan was Bernie Sanders. The story quoted friends of Sanders saying the future senator and presidential candidate was “devastated” by the team’s departure. The story even suggested that it was the Dodgers’ move that turned Sanders to democratic socialism. A friend said Sanders once told him: “I thought the Dodgers belonged to Brooklyn.” The idea that the team belonged to some rich person who could move it across the country so he could make even more money was a revelation. Today, of course, sports fans aren’t naïve. The World Series champion Washington Nationals began life as the Montreal Expos.
The Guardian story told us something the general public probably doesn’t know: Sanders is a huge sports fan, particularly baseball. He was a track star in high school and, as an adult, used to play softball in Vermont — for a team cheekily called “The People’s Republic.” When Sanders was mayor of Burlington in the early 1980s, he worked with some old-fashioned capitalists, though, to bring a minor league team to the city. His original idea was telling: He wanted it to be owned by ordinary citizens, much like the NFL’s Green Bay Packers are. That didn’t work out, so he went the more conventional route: He persuaded the owner of a team in Lynn, Massachusetts to move to Burlington. The team played at the University of Vermont and Sanders “arranged to have local business leaders raise money for essential renovations to the stadium.” That sounds like the sort of thing even a conservative would do. That team eventually moved to Ohio but Burlington got another minor league team — the Vermont Lake Monsters. It’s also one of the 42 teams Major League Baseball wants to cut.
Today should have been “play ball” in the majors; that day may yet come. But will umpires still be calling out “play ball” next year in Danville, Bristol and Bluefield? Today is still all future and no past, but the future isn’t always as hopeful as we wish it would be.
