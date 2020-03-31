The news on any given day seems so dire that it’s easy to lose hope.
Let’s not do that.
Americans, by nature, are an impatient people. It’s that restlessness that drove our westward expansion, that drove our very founding, if you want to look at it that way. We don’t like being told what to do — by kings, presidents, governors, by anybody really — and whatever it is we want, we want it now. We are the nation that invented fast food and instant messaging.
Gov. Ralph Northam says we need to prepare for “months, not weeks” of “sacrifice.” Somehow our parents and grandparents endured years of hardship to fight World War II. We, by contrast, are jonesing after a week or so of having to stay at home. Our forebears would be embarrassed by the lack of fortitude some Americans have today.
Still, any sacrifice requires some sense of hope that the tradeoffs are worth it, that we’ll get to a place worth getting to. So let’s try to imagine what lies ahead when we defeat the virus. It took China about four months from the time the virus first appeared in mid-December until the lockdown in Wuhan is set to be lifted on April 8. For Virginia, four months from our first covid-19 case on March 7 would put us at July 7 — which means we’d have a stay-at-home Fourth of July. If that’s the case, we can imagine those Independence Day ceremonies being pushed back a week — and those celebrations being a mix of relief that it’s over but sadness at what’s been lost.
Northam has lamented the high school seniors who won’t have a prom, a graduation ceremony, or some of the other traditional rites of passage. Most people will be able to resume their lives and start to put things back together — those seniors can’t. Or could they?
The Virginia High School League has floated playing an abbreviated spring sports season in the summer. It’s delayed a final decision until May but recently talked through the details that would have to be checked off to make that happen — lots of waivers for lots of existing rules that govern when high school sports take place. Still, it’s notable that the VHSL even had the discussion at all. The VHSL could have just said “tough break, kids, but this season won’t happen.” Years from now, all those kids, growing old in adulthood, would look back on that “lost season” and wonder what might have been. But the VHSL didn’t do that. It held out some hope, however faint. Let’s seize that and work with it.
“As our case is new,” Abraham Lincoln once wrote, “so we must think anew and act anew.” So let’s think anew here and free ourselves from the usual schedule of when things must happen and how. How can we save some semblance of a senior year for the Class of 2020? Here are some ideas — all of which work best if we’re able to defeat the virus in less than four months’ time. It’s unwise to set a date on when things will return to normal — biology is in charge here, not politics, and we need to respect that. However, let’s be optimistic —that is our theme today — and assume we can stamp this out by the end of May, right about the time that school would normally be ending. What then?
1. Prom. This usually happens in late April or early May. But who says it can’t be in the summer this one time? (Pulaski County has already said it will try to have prom in June). Imagine a prom around a “Midsummer Night’s Dream” theme. As with all the school-related events we’re about to discuss, there are some practicalities that get in the way. Some students may no longer be around. Assuming life returns to normal by then, some may be off at summer camps. Some seniors might have already entered the workforce or the military. Any attempt to stage a prom or other school events in the summer won’t be exactly the same as they would have been if the virus hadn’t run loose amongst us, but that’s not the point. How close can we come? With a prom we can come pretty close — and we bet all those dress shops and tuxedo shops and restaurants would appreciate the business. There’s a patriotic reason to try to save prom. It’s a small part of the post-virus stimulus plan.
2. Graduation. Every senior wants the experience of “the walk.” Even if they don’t, their families surely do. Why can’t this be done in the summer? Again, some students may be absent, but that can’t be helped. Not everything can be on the Fourth of July, which this year falls on a Saturday. However there is an enticing symmetry: Graduation represents a personal Independence Day or sorts. So imagine this: Graduation in the afternoon, fireworks at night. It’s traditional for graduation speakers to try to instill some sort of civic duty in the new graduates — here’s the perfect opportunity. All that history we celebrate on July 4 isn’t confined to 1776; these seniors will have lived through an historic time of their own — and made their own sacrifices to defeat the virus.
3. Spring sports. This is the hardest of all to make happen, and the easiest to cancel, which is why we’re so intrigued that the VHSL didn’t do it. Instead, VHSL executive director Billy Haun told Roanoke Times sportswriter Mark Berman that the league’s crisis management team talked about staging a shortened season in July: “I really don’t see us getting any games in in June. Teams would have to get back together and practice for awhile.” Again, not all players would be available for the reasons we cited above, plus some more — many student-athletes play on summer league “travel teams.” But we’re encouraged that the VHSL has held out some hope for its players, especially seniors who won’t have another chance to swing a bat or make a goal in a competitive situation again. Let’s try to make a July season happen. Here’s why: More students participate in spring sports than at any other time of year. Now, here’s a twist: Most of those spring games are played in late afternoons before only a handful of fans because many schools don’t have lights on their fields. The longer nights of summer would allow those games to be played later, which might help them become bigger community draws — perhaps another way to revive spirits after the long, empty spring of shutdowns. The VHSL says it won’t crown champions —but it could hold lots of regional tournaments and crown some local champions.
We could use that kind of excitement.
