Brooms aren’t just for witches to ride around on at Halloween. They’re also for sweeping up some loose ends.
1. Popular vote vs. Electoral College. How is President Donald Trump like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau? Or, put another way, how is Hillary Clinton like Andrew Scheer, the leader of Canada’s Conservative Party? The answer is that both Clinton and Scheer got the most votes in their respective elections but Trump and Trudeau won anyway.
We’re all familiar by now with the quirks of the American electoral system that gave Trump the presidency even though Clinton received nearly 2.9 million more votes. The Electoral College may be unique to the United States, but the same basic quirk exists in other countries, just in different forms. In this week’s Canadian election, Trudeau was re-elected (albeit with a minority government) because his Liberal Party won 157 seats to 121 seats for Scheer’s Conservative Party. However, overall, the Conservatives won more votes — 6,150,177 to 5,911,588. That’s because Canada, like most other western democracies, has a parliamentary system that is based on the number of seats won in parliament, not the most number of votes overall. Trudeau’s party won the most number of seats, but tended to win them narrowly. Scheer’s party won fewer seats, but tended to win them by landslides — hence the imbalance.
None of that is likely to quiet the American debate over the Electoral College, except to offer some context. Here, a popular vote system would have helped Democrats in 2016; in Canada, it would have helped the Conservatives. For better or for worse, there are actually very few countries that directly elect their chief executive.
Both the U.S. system and the prevailing parliamentary model in many countries share this trait: They’re organized geographically. That helps some parties and not others. Scheer’s Conservative Party vote was too concentrated for his own good — he didn’t need the landslide in Alberta but he did need more votes in Ontario.
Here’s the relevance to us: The same thing happens here. In the 2017 House of Delegates elections in Virginia, Democrats received the most number of votes but Republicans won the most number of seats. That’s largely because the Democratic vote is inefficiently concentrated in Northern Virginia — just as Scheer’s vote in Canada was inefficiently concentrated in western provinces. It’s entirely possible that in Virginia’s legislative elections on Nov. 5 one party might win control of the General Assembly but the other party might actually tally more votes overall.
The only solution to that is to discard a geographical system and go with a proportional system: Let’s say both parties field 100 candidates for 100 House seats. And let’s say one party wins 51 seats and the other 49. The winners would be the top 51 names on the one party’s list and the top 49 on the other party’s list. We haven’t heard anyone propose that, for the obvious reason that some parts of the state might wind up with zero legislators. Democracy is sometimes complicated.
2. A strange omission. Clean Virginia is a Charlottesville-based group that says its mission is to “advance clean government and clean energy by fighting monopoly utility corruption in Virginia politics.” You’d think then that it would like one of the most outspoken critics of those utility monopolies in the state Senate. That would be the state senator who has never taken a single contribution from utilities, a state senator who was one of the most outspoken critics of a Dominion Energy-backed utility regulation bill, a state senator who has championed a bill that would make it easier for renewable energy companies to bypass utilities to sell their power and for consumers to buy it.
Strangely, though, (we’re being facetious here), Clean Virginia has shown no interest in this particular legislator. Other legislators who take a no-utility contribution pledge get a link from Clean Virginia’s website; this legislator does not. Indeed, Clean Virginia has actually endorsed this candidate’s opponent. So what gives? Well, the problem is that the state senator in question is a Republican — David Suetterlein of Roanoke County. Clean Virginia claims that’s because he didn’t return the group’s questionnaire — although it doesn’t take a questionnaire to know his record, which is quite well-known.
Suetterlein says this: “The bottom line is Clean Virginia does not care how you vote or if you have taken money from the monopolies — they only care if you are committed to electing a Democratic majority leader.” The irony: The Democratic leader in the Senate (and the likely majority leader if there is a Democratic majority) is Richard Saslaw, who is such a major recipient of utility money that instead of being D-Fairfax County, he might be more properly called D-Dominion Energy by some critics. Clean Virginia didn’t endorse him but many of the candidates it has would presumably elevate him if Democrats win control. Like we said, democracy is sometimes complicated.
3. Words matter. President Trump is under fire for describing the impeachment inquiry against him as a “lynching.” Democrats reacted viscerally to the use of a word with such an ugly racial history. Then the Washington Post reported that Joe Biden and other Democrats had once described the impeachment of Bill Clinton the same way. Awkward.
Here’s a thought: Perhaps no one should be using that word outside of its proper historical context. Lynchings were murders by mob — by definition, illegal. Impeachment is a constitutionally-authorized procedure. These two things are not the same. You may think Democrats are wrong about impeachment, and that’s fine. But let’s have some respect for history and not cheapen the word “lynching” by using it to describe a political situation, however tumultuous or upsetting it may be. There are plenty of other words that can be used. Same for calling someone a “Nazi.” If you do, they better have a swastika on their armband. (Sadly, as we saw in Charlottesville, there really are such people around.) Democracy is complicated, but these things shouldn’t be.
